$169.99 each with True Temper Dynamic Gold 115 Spinner Tour Issue steel shafts and Lamkin Crossline 360 grips. Specs: Cast stainless steel with face-roughening treatment and vibration-absorbing gel backpiece. Even lofts 50 degrees to 60 degrees. Available: Feb. 3. Who It’s For: Golfers who want more forgiveness than traditional wedges...

30 MINUTES AGO