Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Legal problems piling up for Cincinnati property owner

CINCINNATI — A property owner is on probation after the city says he failed to provide heat to tenants after being ordered to do so. Avid Ohad was sentenced last week. Days prior, the city of Cincinnati filed a complaint against one of Ohad's business entities. The filing is part of the city's efforts to crack down on "negligent" and "bad-acting landlords."
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash, entrapment on Yankee Road in Springboro

SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Reports of a crash, entrapment on Yankee Road in Springboro. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
SPRINGBORO, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Milton Street in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Milton Street in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash at Martin Luther King and Reading Road in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Report of a crash at Martin Luther King Drive East and Reading Road in Avondale. blocking the intersection. Use caution in this area. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police searching for missing Evanston teenager

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking for help finding a missing teenager out of Evanston Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Joseph Williams, 14, was last seen on the 1700 block of Hewitt Avenue in Evanston on Jan. 15...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Downed wires in the roadway reported on Cornell Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Downed wires in the roadway reported on Cornell Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Crews are on-scene of a crash on Princeton Pike in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Crews are on-scene of a crash on Princeton Pike and Progress Place in Springdale. The intersection is blocked. Use caution in this area. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was...
SPRINGDALE, OH
Fox 19

Hamilton’s historical train depot gets new home

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - After decades of waiting, the old Train Depot in Hamilton was moved to its new home. More than 100 years of history rolled down Martin Luther King Boulevard in Hamilton on Tuesday. “This is a monumental day for our city, for our residents, and our businesses,”...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Two lanes are blocked on I-75 in Camp Washington due to a crash

CINCINNATI — Crews are blocking the two right lanes on northbound I-75 in Camp Washington after a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported near the Hopple Street exit by the Ohio Department of Transportation.
CINCINNATI, OH

