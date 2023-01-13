ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

ktoy1047.com

Two men arrested for drug possession

On Thursday, January 12, members of the task force conducted a search warrant on Anthony Moore’s residence in Texarkana, Arkansas. During the search warrant, investigators located approximately 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia used for weighing and separating narcotics. Moore was arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine and three deliveries of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Hempstead County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

Numerous calls from the public have come in to the sheriff’s office referencing someone identifying themselves as a sergeant, claiming that the resident has missed jury duty and that a warrant has been issued for their arrest. The caller then informs the resident that they can pay a certain amount to avoid jail time and that this amount needs to be paid in Amazon or pre-paid Visa gift cards. Anyone receiving a call like this should immediately hang up and call the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
KSLA

TAPD ‘seriously concerned’ with increase in juvenile crime

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana Arkansas police, along with other parts of the ArkLaTex, are facing the issue of juvenile crime. “I do know this is something that has gotten very serious in our community and we need to get control of it like i said before it gets too for out of hand,” said Cpl. Les Munn.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

ASP traffic stop ends with man in hospital

According to the Arkansas State Police, 37-year-old Chauncy Bashum’s motorcycle collided with a pickup truck after Bashum allegedly refused to pull over during a traffic stop. Bashum was transported to Wadley Regional Medical Center after the accident. The investigation by the Arkansas State Police is ongoing. The Texarkana, Arkansas,...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Texarkana man on motorcycle injured after allegedly refusing to pull over for state trooper

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A Texarkana man was injured Tuesday morning (Jan. 17) when the motorcycle he was riding ran into a truck. Arkansas State Police identified the man as 37-year-old Chauncy Bashum. Police say Bashum was traveling north on Hickory Street when a state trooper tried to pull him over. They say within seconds of Bashum’s failure to stop, the motorcycle hit a pickup as the driver was making a turn onto East 4th Street.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

'The system failed': Settlement paid in wrongful arrest case in Bossier

BENTON, La. -- An out-of-court, multi-million-dollar settlement has been reached in a wrongful-arrest-and-prosecution lawsuit brought by a former business executive who spent years falsely accused of committing a string of deer-camp vandalisms and arsons in Bossier Parish. Todd Phillips and his family reached the settlement with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
ktoy1047.com

TAPD: Help identify juvenile gun offenders

A community is only whole when it lives together, works together, and overcomes obstacles together. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department wants our community to feel safe and be free from violence in our streets. The last few years, the communities on both sides of our state line have suffered loss to gun violence and senseless rivalries that have torn our city apart and taken young lives.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

D.A. Stewart releases statement on Dangerfield's criminal history

SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport man accused in a hit-and-run crash that last week killed a mother and her young daughter has a history of arrests and convictions, raising questions as to why he was free to allegedly commit another crime. Caddo Parish District Attorney James Stewart addressed the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
hopeprescott.com

Steven Parish Charged With Possession of Meth

On January 1, 2023 at approximately 11:51pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Steven Parish, 50, of Hope, AR. Mr. Parish was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest occurred in the 1600 block of Rosston Road in Hope, AR. Mr. Parish was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
txktoday.com

Bond Remains At Half-Million For Accused Baby Killer

TEXARKANA, Ark.–A judge in Miller County, Arkansas has refused to reduce the $500,000 bond set last year for a man accused of causing fatal injuries to a 2-month-old Texarkana boy and destroying related evidence after the crime. Jeffrey Allen McPherson, 39, is accused in the May 25, 2022, death...
TEXARKANA, AR
KATV

Hope police arrest a man who intended to deliver methamphetamine

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Hope Police Department announced on Thursday they had charged and arrested a man who had purpose to deliver methamphetamine. Police said the arrest happened at 2:53 p.m. in the 800 block of West Division. 33-year-old Christopher Johnson of Hope has been charged and arrested...
HOPE, AR
easttexasradio.com

Inmates Make A Clean Escape

The first Wednesday of 2023 found Titus County inmates out of jail at the request of Sheriff Tim Ingram. Work crews attacked CR 1612, 1400, 1070, 1220, 1165, and 1355 and picked up 115 bags of trash. Some items discarded by the public included TVs, a microwave, an AC window unit, bicycle frames, tires, and no partridge, but they did find a Christmas tree.
TITUS COUNTY, TX

