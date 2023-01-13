Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktoy1047.com
Two men arrested for drug possession
On Thursday, January 12, members of the task force conducted a search warrant on Anthony Moore’s residence in Texarkana, Arkansas. During the search warrant, investigators located approximately 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia used for weighing and separating narcotics. Moore was arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine and three deliveries of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
ktoy1047.com
Hempstead County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam
Numerous calls from the public have come in to the sheriff’s office referencing someone identifying themselves as a sergeant, claiming that the resident has missed jury duty and that a warrant has been issued for their arrest. The caller then informs the resident that they can pay a certain amount to avoid jail time and that this amount needs to be paid in Amazon or pre-paid Visa gift cards. Anyone receiving a call like this should immediately hang up and call the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department.
FBI Warns Texarkana Residents of Stolen Vehicles & More ATM Attempted Thefts
And another attempted ATM theft took place last night Sunday, January 15 in Texarkana. This time TXKToday is reporting of an attempted ATM theft at the Roadrunner on Richmond Road. The would-be thieves were able to pull the store's front off but they still left empty-handed. These people don't realize just how complex this type of theft can be.
KSLA
TAPD ‘seriously concerned’ with increase in juvenile crime
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana Arkansas police, along with other parts of the ArkLaTex, are facing the issue of juvenile crime. “I do know this is something that has gotten very serious in our community and we need to get control of it like i said before it gets too for out of hand,” said Cpl. Les Munn.
ktoy1047.com
ASP traffic stop ends with man in hospital
According to the Arkansas State Police, 37-year-old Chauncy Bashum’s motorcycle collided with a pickup truck after Bashum allegedly refused to pull over during a traffic stop. Bashum was transported to Wadley Regional Medical Center after the accident. The investigation by the Arkansas State Police is ongoing. The Texarkana, Arkansas,...
KSLA
Texarkana man on motorcycle injured after allegedly refusing to pull over for state trooper
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A Texarkana man was injured Tuesday morning (Jan. 17) when the motorcycle he was riding ran into a truck. Arkansas State Police identified the man as 37-year-old Chauncy Bashum. Police say Bashum was traveling north on Hickory Street when a state trooper tried to pull him over. They say within seconds of Bashum’s failure to stop, the motorcycle hit a pickup as the driver was making a turn onto East 4th Street.
3 “wily” subjects flee when they can’t steal ATM from Roadrunner in Texarkana
Texarkana police believe the three masked subjects used a truck stolen from the Texarkana Arkansas School District to ram the front doors of the Roadrunner Convenience Store on Richmond Road a little after 4:00 a.m., when the subjects unsuccessfully tried to remove an ATM from the store.
KTBS
'The system failed': Settlement paid in wrongful arrest case in Bossier
BENTON, La. -- An out-of-court, multi-million-dollar settlement has been reached in a wrongful-arrest-and-prosecution lawsuit brought by a former business executive who spent years falsely accused of committing a string of deer-camp vandalisms and arsons in Bossier Parish. Todd Phillips and his family reached the settlement with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office...
ktoy1047.com
TAPD: Help identify juvenile gun offenders
A community is only whole when it lives together, works together, and overcomes obstacles together. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department wants our community to feel safe and be free from violence in our streets. The last few years, the communities on both sides of our state line have suffered loss to gun violence and senseless rivalries that have torn our city apart and taken young lives.
KTBS
D.A. Stewart releases statement on Dangerfield's criminal history
SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport man accused in a hit-and-run crash that last week killed a mother and her young daughter has a history of arrests and convictions, raising questions as to why he was free to allegedly commit another crime. Caddo Parish District Attorney James Stewart addressed the...
Louisiana Man Arrested After Falling Through Ceiling While Allegedly Stealing Money and Goods from a Truck Stop
Louisiana Man Arrested After Falling Through Ceiling While Allegedly Stealing Money and Goods from a Truck Stop. A 35-year-old man from Louisiana has been arrested for a business burglary after allegedly stealing money and goods from a truck stop. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on January 15, 2023, that...
hopeprescott.com
Steven Parish Charged With Possession of Meth
On January 1, 2023 at approximately 11:51pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Steven Parish, 50, of Hope, AR. Mr. Parish was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest occurred in the 1600 block of Rosston Road in Hope, AR. Mr. Parish was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
txktoday.com
Bond Remains At Half-Million For Accused Baby Killer
TEXARKANA, Ark.–A judge in Miller County, Arkansas has refused to reduce the $500,000 bond set last year for a man accused of causing fatal injuries to a 2-month-old Texarkana boy and destroying related evidence after the crime. Jeffrey Allen McPherson, 39, is accused in the May 25, 2022, death...
TAPD: Man arrested after he’s “honest with them” about meth under passenger seat
After speaking with police McGough admitted to having more in his possession than the marijuana, telling officers he wanted "to be honest with them," and told officers about the ball of meth under the passenger seat.
txktoday.com
Grand Jury To Consider Charges For Man Allegedly Shot By Assault Victim’s Son
TEXARKANA, Texas–A man who was shot in July by the son of an elderly woman who was allegedly shoved to the ground when she tried to break up a domestic assault is facing felony charges that a Bowie County grand jury may consider next month. Aaron Scott Campbell, 29,...
ktalnews.com
Caddo DA: 20-year-old found guilty of string of armed robberies in Shreveport
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man could much of his natural life in prison after a jury in Caddo Parish found him guilty of a string of robberies in December 2019. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said 20-year-old Jermon M. James was found guilty of three...
Texarkana man evaded arrest, caused school lockdown; captured by K-9
Texarkana, Arkansas, police say around 2 pm Wednesday, an officer was dispatched to a house in the 3600 block of Garland Avenue to serve a warrant for 51-year-old Demarcus Weekly. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office wanted Weekly on a felony burglary charge.
txktoday.com
Wake Village Man Asleep At Gas Pumps Charged With Fentanyl & Meth Possession
ASHDOWN, Ark.–A man from Wake Village, Texas, just outside Texarkana, was allegedly asleep at the wheel at an Ashdown, Arkansas, convenience store’s gas pumps when approached by police on New Year’s Eve. When a reportedly sleeping Jeremia Lin Rothmeyer, 40, was approached by Ashdown police as he...
KATV
Hope police arrest a man who intended to deliver methamphetamine
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Hope Police Department announced on Thursday they had charged and arrested a man who had purpose to deliver methamphetamine. Police said the arrest happened at 2:53 p.m. in the 800 block of West Division. 33-year-old Christopher Johnson of Hope has been charged and arrested...
easttexasradio.com
Inmates Make A Clean Escape
The first Wednesday of 2023 found Titus County inmates out of jail at the request of Sheriff Tim Ingram. Work crews attacked CR 1612, 1400, 1070, 1220, 1165, and 1355 and picked up 115 bags of trash. Some items discarded by the public included TVs, a microwave, an AC window unit, bicycle frames, tires, and no partridge, but they did find a Christmas tree.
Comments / 0