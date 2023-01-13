Jan. 18—A Peru couple was arrested following a nine-month narcotics investigation by officers from local and state law enforcement. Wallace Taylor, 31, and Jordan Taylor, 32, both from Peru, are incarcerated in the Miami County Jail. Jordan was arrested on a Miami County arrest warrant alleging criminal charges for three counts of dealing methamphetamine, three counts of possession of methamphetamine and neglect of a dependent. She also faces additional criminal charges for dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. The additional charges stemmed from a traffic stop.

