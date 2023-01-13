Read full article on original website
Peru couple arrested on multiple narcotic charges
Jan. 18—A Peru couple was arrested following a nine-month narcotics investigation by officers from local and state law enforcement. Wallace Taylor, 31, and Jordan Taylor, 32, both from Peru, are incarcerated in the Miami County Jail. Jordan was arrested on a Miami County arrest warrant alleging criminal charges for three counts of dealing methamphetamine, three counts of possession of methamphetamine and neglect of a dependent. She also faces additional criminal charges for dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. The additional charges stemmed from a traffic stop.
Son accused of killing father over borrowed car dispute
Jan. 17—ANDERSON — A domestic dispute between a father and son over the use of a borrowed car on Friday led to the death of Jerry Wade and the arrest of his son Jansen. The Madison County Prosecutor's office on Tuesday was given an additional 72 hours to file against Jansen Lee Wade, 31, booked at the county jail on preliminary charges of murder, robbery and criminal recklessness.
Two Pulaskians killed in Clinton County wreck
Jan. 16—Two Pulaski men were killed in a wreck that took place in Clinton County on Saturday. Jonathan Farmer, 32, of Eubank, and Jacob Dick, 31, of Science Hill were killed in a two-vehicle wreck that took place on U.S. 127. According to Kentucky State Police Post 15, Farmer...
