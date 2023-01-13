Nebraska Supreme Court considering whether tenants have a right to jury trial in eviction cases

Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pillen proposes $2.5 billion investment in Nebraska's public education system
Gov. Jim Pillen and several state senators announced sweeping legislation on Tuesday that would change how the state funds public education in Nebraska. The legislative package, announced at a news conference in the Governor’s Hearing Room, would provide school districts $1,500 for every student they enrolled, boost special education funding and create a special fund to make those programs sustainable into the future.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Idaho senators prepare to introduce new 'school choice' legislation
The concept known as “school choice,” “school freedom,” or a huge danger to public schools—depending on who is asked—is one of this session’s most hot-button issues. Lawmakers will be tasked with determining how to properly fund education, and if public money can or...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Senator seeking $200M designation of federal funds to start developing new water source for Lincoln
A Lincoln state senator introduced a bill Tuesday requesting federal funding to begin developing a second source of water for the Capital City. Sen. Eliot Bostar introduced the bill (LB506) a day after Lincoln’s Water Source Advisory Council issued a recommendation that Lincoln look at building a new municipal wellfield along the Missouri River between Omaha and Nebraska City.
