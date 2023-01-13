Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
‘Won’t be the last’: NWS confirms two EF-1 tornadoes in the Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Weather experts say the South is the region to most likely experience tornadoes in January, and Friday’s number of clean ups is evidence of that. A swirling storm system is responsible for the deaths of at least six people in Alabama. And here in our region the National Weather Service confirmed two EF-1 tornadoes are responsible for damage in Laurens and Greenwood Counties.
WYFF4.com
National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Laurens County
The National Weather Service on Friday confirmed a tornado touched down in the Upstate as severe storms blew through the area Thursday night. Preliminary assessments indicate the damage in Laurens County was from an EF-1 tornado with winds of 95 mph, officials said. Watch the live WYFF News 4 at...
National Weather Service surveying tornado damage in the Upstate
National Weather Service specialists will look over the aftermath of the towering thunderstorms that might’ve spawned a twister in Laurens County.
Greenwood Co. homes condemned due to tornado damage
Fallen branches and uprooted trees lined Deadfall Road East Friday in Greenwood County.
WYFF4.com
National Weather Service will survey damage in Laurens County after tornado warning
JOANNA, S.C. — The National Weather Service will be in Laurens County Friday to survey the damage after severe storms blew through the area Thursday night. The crews will specifically head to Joanna near the border with Saluda County. Chief Meteorologist Chris Justus says if a tornado touched down...
Laurens Co. emergency management encourages all residents to be prepared for next tornado
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado hit Laurens County Thursday night.
thejournalonline.com
FOX Carolina
WIS-TV
Irmo strip mall blaze extinguished by fire crews
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Fire District is reporting multiple South Carolina fire crews helped to put out a second-alarm blaze that happened in an Irmo strip mall. Officials said Columbia Fire, Lexington County Fire, West Columbia Fire, and Cayce Fire helped extinguish the inferno, which started at a strip mall on the 3600 block of Bush River Road.
WYFF4.com
All tornado watches, warnings canceled
GREENVILLE, S.C. — ***LIVE NEWSCAST IN VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE ***. 6:49 p.m.: All tornado watches, warnings canceled. Severe threat in Upstate is over. Some damage has been reported. Tornado warning for Greenwood and Laurens counties until 7 p.m.: radar-indicated tornado. 6:40 p.m.: Moving quickly toward Newberry County. Union, Abbeville...
Greenwood crews respond to several storm damage calls
Greenwood fire officials said they responded to numerous storm-related calls Thursday evening.
FOX Carolina
WYFF4.com
Community helps Harvest Hope Food Bank recover after burst pipe floods building
GREENVILLE, S.C. — When a pipe burst over the Christmas weekend, Harvest Hope Food Bank employees worried they'd lose hundreds of thousands of pounds of food. Just two weeks later, donations are flying through their doors and replenishing their shelves. Harvest Hope sustained major damage to its building and...
WYFF4.com
Anderson County coroner sends warning after increase in 2022 drug deaths
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner's Office said drug deaths increased in 2022. “We had 101 preventable deaths last year," said Don McCown, Chief Deputy Coroner. "I’m not talking about the person who has a bad heart disease, that has COPD, that dies of natural causes; these were 101 people that should not be dead.”
South Carolina coroner investigating after person found dead in burned vehicle
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said that an investigation has been started on Sunday.
WIS-TV
New details: Man arrested after 7-hour standoff in West Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department reports a man is in custody after barricading himself in a West Columbia hotel for seven hours. Officials said 34-year-old Jonathan Russell Saylor, locked himself in a hotel room at the Hilton Garden Inn on 110 McSwain Driver in West Columbia. Officers responded to domestic violence call around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, Saylor shut the door on officers and told them he was going to shoot them. Officers trained in crisis negotiations made contact with Saylor to try and de-escalate the situation.
wspa.com
Woman found dead in burned vehicle in Spartanburg Co.
Woman found dead in burned vehicle in Spartanburg Co. Woman found dead in burned vehicle in Spartanburg …. Woman found dead in burned vehicle in Spartanburg Co. Caring for the Carolinas Operation Warmth 2023 collecting …. Caring for the Carolinas Operation Warmth 2023 collecting donations for Salvation Army. Tuesday Forecast:...
FOX Carolina
Family of 5 displaced after tree falls on Greenwood home
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Disaster-trained volunteers are helping a family of five who was displaced when a tree fell on their home. The family is renting the home on Deadfall Road East but has moved to a hotel for now since it is unlivable. The property owner said it will take several weeks to repair the damage.
