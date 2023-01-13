ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

FOX Carolina

‘Won’t be the last’: NWS confirms two EF-1 tornadoes in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Weather experts say the South is the region to most likely experience tornadoes in January, and Friday’s number of clean ups is evidence of that. A swirling storm system is responsible for the deaths of at least six people in Alabama. And here in our region the National Weather Service confirmed two EF-1 tornadoes are responsible for damage in Laurens and Greenwood Counties.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
thejournalonline.com

Head on collision with no injuries- Hwy. 25

South Greenville firefighters await state troopers at the scene of a two vehicle wreck Monday afternoon. Two pickup trucks collided head on near the intersection of Augusta Road and McKittrick Road. Greenville County EMS also responded. There were no injuries. (Photo by David Rogers)
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
thejournalonline.com

Highway 29 wreck

Anderson County deputies work at the scene of a wreck on Highway 29 near Cox Lake Road Saturday night. A vehicle left the road and rolled into a billboard. Medshore, QRV’s, along with Whitefield and Broadway firefighters also responded to the wreck. (Photo by David Rogers)
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Manufacturing Plant in Gaffney Shutting Down

SC Schools react to deadly crash that killed Georgia football player, staff member. Rain arriving late on Monday through Tuesday morning, storms arriving Wednesday overnight into Thursday, weekend mostly sunny and cooler. 61-year-old Sheri Knox died in a car fire. Knox fell asleep in the car and the surface below...
GAFFNEY, SC
WIS-TV

Irmo strip mall blaze extinguished by fire crews

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Fire District is reporting multiple South Carolina fire crews helped to put out a second-alarm blaze that happened in an Irmo strip mall. Officials said Columbia Fire, Lexington County Fire, West Columbia Fire, and Cayce Fire helped extinguish the inferno, which started at a strip mall on the 3600 block of Bush River Road.
IRMO, SC
WYFF4.com

All tornado watches, warnings canceled

GREENVILLE, S.C. — ***LIVE NEWSCAST IN VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE ***. 6:49 p.m.: All tornado watches, warnings canceled. Severe threat in Upstate is over. Some damage has been reported. Tornado warning for Greenwood and Laurens counties until 7 p.m.: radar-indicated tornado. 6:40 p.m.: Moving quickly toward Newberry County. Union, Abbeville...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Woodruff Fatal Car Fire

Ozempic and Wegovy are made from the same ingredient. Ozempic was designed for diabetes and Wegovy for weight loss. Bon Secours Bariatric Surgeon, Dr. Jessica Gonzalez Hernandez breaks down the difference and what patients should know. |. Rain arriving late on Monday through Tuesday morning, storms arriving Wednesday overnight into...
WOODRUFF, SC
WYFF4.com

Anderson County coroner sends warning after increase in 2022 drug deaths

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner's Office said drug deaths increased in 2022. “We had 101 preventable deaths last year," said Don McCown, Chief Deputy Coroner. "I’m not talking about the person who has a bad heart disease, that has COPD, that dies of natural causes; these were 101 people that should not be dead.”
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

New details: Man arrested after 7-hour standoff in West Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department reports a man is in custody after barricading himself in a West Columbia hotel for seven hours. Officials said 34-year-old Jonathan Russell Saylor, locked himself in a hotel room at the Hilton Garden Inn on 110 McSwain Driver in West Columbia. Officers responded to domestic violence call around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, Saylor shut the door on officers and told them he was going to shoot them. Officers trained in crisis negotiations made contact with Saylor to try and de-escalate the situation.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wspa.com

Woman found dead in burned vehicle in Spartanburg Co.

Woman found dead in burned vehicle in Spartanburg Co. Woman found dead in burned vehicle in Spartanburg …. Woman found dead in burned vehicle in Spartanburg Co. Caring for the Carolinas Operation Warmth 2023 collecting …. Caring for the Carolinas Operation Warmth 2023 collecting donations for Salvation Army. Tuesday Forecast:...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Family of 5 displaced after tree falls on Greenwood home

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Disaster-trained volunteers are helping a family of five who was displaced when a tree fell on their home. The family is renting the home on Deadfall Road East but has moved to a hotel for now since it is unlivable. The property owner said it will take several weeks to repair the damage.
GREENWOOD, SC

