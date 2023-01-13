Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Man hospitalized after van overturns in Delray Beach crash
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in the hospital after his van overturned during a crash. It happened Tuesday just after 12 p.m. on N.W. 2nd St. in Delray Beach. Delray Beach Fire Rescue took the driver to Bethesda Hospital for further evaluation. The Delray Beach Police...
WSVN-TV
Fire in Coral Springs apartment under investigation
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out at an apartment building in Coral Springs. On Tuesday night, the blaze occurred in the area of La Placida Drive and Coral Springs Drive. Video footage showed the inside of the building charred and destroyed. Residents said they woke up to...
WSVN-TV
Driver dead after striking tree in Southwest Miami-Dade
A fatal crash in Southwest Miami-Dade happened outside of a popular franchise restaurant. Around 11 p.m., the Miami-Dade Police Department responded to the area of 122nd Avenue and Coral Way where they found a damaged car in a McDonald’s drive-thru, Wednesday. Officials said the driver struck a tree. After...
WSVN-TV
Residents displaced, 6 units condemned following fire in Coral Springs; investigation underway
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out at an apartment building in Coral Springs displacing many residents. Fire officials said the blaze occurred around midnight in the area of La Placida Drive and Coral Springs Drive, Wednesday. Video footage showed the aftermath of the building where the roof...
Belle Glade woman killed after vehicle crashes into canal
A 38-year-old woman died after her vehicle crashed into a canal early Sunday morning in Belle Glade, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
WSVN-TV
Man transported to hospital after being stabbed in Miami; suspect in custody
MIAMI (WSVN) - A gas station clerk was transported to the hospital after he was robbed and stabbed. Miami Police arrived at the scene in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and 79th Street to investigate an armed robbery, Monday afternoon. During their investigation, a man was robbed and stabbed.
WSVN-TV
Car fire causes lane closures on I-95 in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A car covered in flames caused lane closures on Interstate 95. A traffic camera showed the vehicle on fire as it traveled northbound on I-95 near the exit of Northwest 135th Street, Tuesday. The vehicle caused emergency vehicles to close all lanes of the highway for almost...
WSVN-TV
MDPD officer returns to work after on-duty crash back in April
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police officer Matt Larsh received a warm welcome back from his fellow officers after a long road to recovery. On Monday, Larsh was officially back on the clock with his colleagues. He was involved in an on-duty motorcycle crash with an SUV in April 2022. The...
WSVN-TV
Car rolls over onto electric pole in Hialeah; no reported injuries
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car in Hialeah overturned after slamming into an electric pole, officials said. Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near East 33rd Street and Fourth Avenue, just after 5:30 a.m., Sunday. No injuries were reported. Florida Power and Light...
WSVN-TV
BSO investigating pedestrian struck by freight train in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a freight train in Dania Beach. Around 10 p.m., Broward County Sheriff’s deputies and fire rescue responded to the area of Griffin Road and Federal Highway, Monday. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene. BSO’s homicide...
WSVN-TV
Police search for 16-year-old girl missing from Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl. Makhyra Fleurinord was last seen in the area of the 1800 block of Northwest 31st Avenue in Lauderhill. Fleurinord stands at 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around...
WSVN-TV
Car slams into Davie apartment’s sliding glass window; no injuries
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver went on a damaging crash course at an apartment complex in Davie. Davie Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of a crash along the 9400 block of Live Oak Place, Sunday afternoon. According to investigators, a resident at the complex drove...
WSVN-TV
12-year-old boy reels in great white shark off Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 12-year-old avid angler captured a great white shark right off the coast of South Florida. It was quite the day for a family who was visiting Fort Lauderdale from Boston. They went out about a mile off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, when a great white shark, which was about 11-feet long and several hundred pounds, took their bait.
WSVN-TV
Man hospitalized after being robbed, shot in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the person or people responsible for a robbery and shooting in Pompano Beach that sent a man to the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident along the 1400 block of Northeast 10th Street, Saturday night.
5 hurt, including 2 PBSO deputies, in crash
Five people, including two Palm Beach County deputies, were transported to local hospitals after a traffic stop and crash, PBSO and PBFR said Tuesday night.
WSVN-TV
Streets closed in Miami as police investigate suspicious package
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department is investigating a suspicious package found on a busy street. Around 7:50 a.m., police closed off Northeast First Avenue between Third and Fifth streets after they received a call about the parcel, Tuesday. Drivers have been advised to avoid the area as police...
Investigation underway after body found in Biscayne Bay
MIAMI -- A death investigation was underway after a body was found floating in the waters of Biscayne Bay Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.According to a written statement emailed to CBS 4 from Miami-Dade Police Department, investigators received a call shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday about a body.Police did not immediately say if it was the body of a man or woman or if foul play was suspected.
WSVN-TV
Police end search for 80-year-old woman missing from Pembroke Pines neighborhood
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pembroke Pines Police Department has ended its search for an 80-year-old woman. Nilia Casas was found by police, Tuesday afternoon. She was seen leaving her home located in the Century Village community, Monday night. Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material...
WSVN-TV
Lauderhill families displaced after apartment fire spreads through attic, damaging 4 units
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Fierce flames ripped through an apartment building in Lauderhill, leaving residents in four units displaced. Video from Lauderhill Fire Rescue captured flames and dark smoke underneath the roof of the building, located along the 5300 block of Northwest 25th Street, Sunday afternoon. “I said, ‘This is...
cbs12.com
Woman riding bicycle hit, killed in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after she was ejected from her bicycle during a crash in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the unidentified woman was riding a bicycle while crossing S. Military Trail. As she attempted to cross, a 2019 Toyota 4Runner traveling north collided with the woman, vaulting her into the air and onto the pavement.
