Chicago White Sox top prospects 2023: First-round pick Colson Montgomery headlines list
Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.
Reds' Richie Martin: Lands NRI from Reds
Martin signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Tuesday. The deal includes an invitation to major-league spring training. Martin, 28, has never found his footing at the big-league level, producing just a .572 OPS over parts of three seasons. He didn't hit much at Triple-A Norfolk in the Orioles organization in 2022, either, with a .721 OPS and two homers in 80 games.
Red Sox's Jorge Alfaro: Signs with Boston
Alfaro signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Monday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Alfaro split time behind the plate with Austin Nola in San Diego last season, slashing .246/.285/.383 across 274 plate appearances. Both of Boston's major-league catchers haven't shown to be anything special at the plate either, so there's a chance Alfaro wins a spot this spring.
Padres' Domingo Tapia: Lands minors deal with Friars
Tapia signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Sunday. Tapia elected free agency earlier this offseason after spending the 2022 season in the Royals and Athletics organizations. He made all 11 of his appearances at the big-league level with Oakland, logging an 8.47 ERA and 2.29 WHIP in 17 innings. The 31-year-old right-handed reliever will likely open the 2023 campaign at Triple-A El Paso.
Cubs' Manuel Rodriguez: Designated for assignment
Rodriguez was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Tuesday, reports Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. Rodriguez is removed from the 40-man roster to make room for Julian Merryweather. The right-hander posted a 3.29 ERA in 14 appearances with the Cubs while registering a 8:9 K:BB ratio over 13.2 innings.
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Ties season high in scoring in loss
Gordon totaled 24 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes during Sunday's 121-100 loss to the Clippers. Gordon led all Houston players in scoring while tying a season-high scoring mark that he also tallied Nov. 18 against Indiana. Gordon has tallied 10 or more points in eight of his last 10 games.
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Steps up as facilitator
Gordon finished with 19 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-11 FT), eight assists and two rebounds across 32 minutes in Monday's 140-132 loss to the Lakers. With point guard Kevin Porter (foot) missing his third straight game, Gordon stepped up as a facilitator, finishing the night as the Rockets' leading assist man. Assuming Porter's absence doesn't prove to be an extended one, Gordon can't be depended on to regularly offer useful production in the assists column. Instead, Gordon is best utilized as a streaming option for points, free-throw percentage and three-pointers in games when Houston is without one of its other four starters (Porter, Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith).
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Won't suit up Monday
Middleton (knee) is listed as out for Monday's matchup against the Pacers. Middleton hasn't played since Dec. 15 due to right knee irritation. He recently went on a G League assignment to get some 5-on-5 work in, and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Jan. 10 that the three-time All-Star is "on the cusp of a return" after an extended absence. Monday marks the front end of a back-to-back set, so the Bucks could be erring on the side of caution by holding Middleton out against the Pacers in anticipation of a possible return Tuesday against the Raptors. However, with Tuesday marking just the second of three games for the Bucks this week, fantasy managers in weekly leagues are best off not activating Middleton, considering he won't be available for more than two games, at best.
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Good to return Monday
Girgensons (illness) is good to play Monday versus Florida, according to Jourdon LaBarber of the Sabres' official site. Girgensons missed Saturday's 5-3 victory over Nashville because of the illness. He has four goals and 10 points in 39 games while averaging 12:28 of ice time this season. With Girgensons returning to the lineup, Vinnie Hinostroza is likely to be a healthy scratch.
49ers' Danny Gray: Rarely sees field in rookie year
Gray finished his rookie campaign with one reception (seven targets) for 10 yards and one rush for nine yards in the regular season. Gray logged just 85 offensive snaps across 13 active games, failing to crack the regular rotation even in relief of injured starters. Head coach Kyle Shanahan drew up a couple of gadget plays for his third-round wideout, but he didn't trust the rookie in meaningful moments this season. Perhaps Gray sees more usage in his sophomore campaign, but he will have to fight up several spots on the receiver depth chart during training camp to be worth monitoring in fantasy.
Kevin White: Contract with Saints plays out
White's (illness) practice squad contract with the Saints expired Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. White moved back and forth between New Orleans' practice squad and active roster while filling in for the team's injury-riddled receiving corps from Weeks 6 to 12. He then popped up with an illness shortly before getting waived Dec. 5, and he finished his second campaign with the Saints on the practice squad. White thus finished his age-30 season with two receptions (on five targets) for 74 yards, and he'll likely look to carve out a similar reserve role with a team this offseason.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Likely to play Tuesday
Murray is probable for Tuesday's game against Portland due to a left ankle sprain. Murray has been listed as probable before being upgraded to active in each of his last two games after exiting Wednesday's game due to an ankle injury. Tuesday's contest should be no different; however, fantasy managers should keep an eye on his status leading up to tipoff considering the tilt is the first leg of a back-to-back set.
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Sidelined again Wednesday
Ingram (toe) remains out for Wednesday's game versus the Heat, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. Ingram still hasn't appeared in a game since Nov. 25, and there doesn't look to be a clear timetable for his return at this juncture. The 25-year-old star's status should be monitored ahead of each game, but there hasn't been any news on him returning to practice yet. Until that happens, Ingram will seemingly remain on the sidelines.
MLB rumors: Red Sox interested in Jurickson Profar, Elvis Andrus; Cardinals possible Pablo López destination
We are only a month away from spring training, baseball fans. Here is each team's spring training reporting date. Now here are Monday's hot stove rumors as you await baseball's return in a few weeks. Red Sox interested in Andrus, Profar. The Red Sox have interest in free agents Elvis...
MLB rumors: Aroldis Chapman drawing interest despite going AWOL; Red Sox still trying to plug holes
We are only a month away from spring training, baseball fans. Here is each team's spring training reporting date. Now here are Tuesday's hot stove rumors as you await baseball's return in a few weeks. Marlins considering Chapman. The Marlins are among the teams considering free agent lefty Aroldis Chapman,...
Bills' Jamison Crowder: Status for divisional round TBD
Head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that he doesn't know if Crowder (ankle) will be available for Sunday's divisional-round matchup against Cincinnati, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports. Crowder was designated to return from injured reserve and practiced last week, but he wasn't added to the active...
Seahawks' Connor Wedington: Sticking with Seattle
Seattle signed Wedington to a reserve/future deal Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports. Wedington joined the Seahawks' practice squad in January after he failed to stick around Houston's and San Francisco's organizations. The undrafted product out of Stanford is still looking to make his NFL debut, but with his new deal, he'll have a chance to compete for a spot on the active roster throughout the offseason.
Vikings' Trishton Jackson: Sticking with Minnesota
The Vikings signed Jackson to a reserve/future contract Monday. Jackson spent the entirety of the 2022 season on Minnesota's practice squad after he failed to carve out a spot on the active roster during the preseason. The 2020 undrafted wideout will now sign his second reserve/future contract with the Vikings in as many years. Jackson, who never saw the field while on the Rams' active roster during his rookie season, still has yet to make his NFL debut.
Seahawks' Darwin Thompson: Remains in Seattle
Seattle signed Thompson to a reserve/future contract Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports. Thompson earned a practice-squad contract after failing to make the Seahawks' initial 53-man roster, but he didn't make any appearances during the 2022 campaign. The Utah State product impressed during limited preseason action, and with his new contract, he'll have a chance to build off what he did with Seattle this year throughout the upcoming offseason.
Marcell Harris: Tenure with with Jets ceases
Harris' (ankle) practice squad contract with the Jets expired Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Harris opened the regular season on the Jets' active roster and appeared in the first 10 games before being waived Nov. 24. The 28-year-old linebacker then joined the team's practice squad and was elevated for the Week 14 loss to Buffalo. However, he was forced out with an ankle injury that landed him on the practice squad injured list for the remainder of the 2022 campaign. Harris, who spent the first four seasons in a consistent role with San Francisco, finished this season with a career-low 12 tackles. He'll now likely seek to carve out a special-teams rile somewhere heading into the 2023 regular season.
