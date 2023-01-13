Read full article on original website
British film Living cuts through red tape with standout performances
There are some films that have grand ideas, ones whose purpose is point out things that need to change in order to make the world a fairer and more just place. And then there are ones whose scope appears smaller, taking place in an area that seemingly only matters to a select few, and yet speaking a truth that makes them universal.Living is such a film. Based on the Akira Kurosawa film Ikiru and written by Kazuo Ishiguro, the movie is set in 1953 London and centers mostly on Mr. Williams (Bill Nighy), a stodgy, by-the-books supervisor in the Public...
Tom Hanks gets good again playing a grump in A Man Called Otto
The year 2022 was not a great one for Tom Hanks. He appeared in two films – Elvis and Disney’s new version of Pinocchio – and his acting choices in both were somewhat baffling for those of us who have loved his performances over the years. At first blush, playing the lead in A Man Called Otto seems odd, too, as it calls upon him to play a grump, a trait that wouldn’t seem to mesh with his typically friendly demeanor. Photo by Niko TaverniseTom Hanks in A Man Called Otto ...
The 10 worst movies of 2022 range from comedic goofs to fantastic beat-downs
Photo by Vince ValituttiJulia Roberts and George Clooney in Ticket to Paradise.In the post- (ongoing? never-ending?) pandemic world, going to the movie theater is still a roll-of-the-dice for many people. Because that decision has more implications than mere entertainment, you want to make sure that the movie you're going to see is worth your time. Unfortunately, the 10 worst films of 2022 didn't live up to their end of the bargain, even if you didn't actually have to go to the theater to see all of them.Scroll through our critic's picks of the 10...
