High Street Wine Co. Joining Modera Gulch Lineup

Announced today by the online retail publication NashvilleNowNext , Texas-based High Street Wine Co. will be the newest tenant to open inside the mixed-use development Modera Gulch at 810 Division St.

Offering a variety of alcoholic beverages, the website for High Street Wine Co. states, “In an environment focused on comfort and hospitality, guests can enjoy a highly-curated selection of wine, beer and ciders from around the world.”

Their food menu lists shared plates such as flatbreads, charcuterie boards, and rotating dessert specials. In 2022, food-focused website Tasting Table named High Street Wine Co. one of the 20 best wine bars in the country. The business was also named a James Beard semifinalist for Outstanding Wine Program last year.

The High Street will be neighboring Hi-Wire Brewing inside the Modera Gulch building.

According to NashvilleNowNext , “Hi-Wire Brewery will anchor the retail center with frontage on both Division Street and 9th Avenue North. San Antonio, Texas-based, High Street Wine Co. will join Hi-Wire Brewing on 9th Avenue North along with an unannounced committed retail tenant. There are two retail shells remaining.”

High Street Wine Co. is likely to open later in 2023 or early 2024.

“We are looking forward to our venture into Nashville,” Mark Stoltz, founder and owner of High Street told What Now Nashville .

Photo: @ highstreetwine on Instagram

Keep up with What Now Nashville’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .