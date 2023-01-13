ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PureWow

We Compared This $9 Dupe With the Beloved Rare Beauty Liquid Blush

By Karelle Mckay
PureWow
PureWow
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SCF7H_0kE8JW7h00

What can we say, blush has been an absolute must-have in our makeup bag . So, when we heard there was an alternative to the beloved Rare Beauty Liquid Blush by Selena Gomez , we just had to get our hands on it.

On the newest episode of What the Dupe , PureWow content creator Matthew Boyd compared Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Liquid Blush ($23) with NYX Cosmetics’s Sweet Cheeks Soft Cheek Tint Blush ($9).

In the new video (see above), Matthew applied a small amount of the Rare Beauty Blush and noted that it is very pigmented. When he blended the product with his finger, you can see how vibrant the color is. “See? Pigment,” he said. “You can get a lot out of this if you use it very sparingly.”

He went on to add that the blush is perfect for any kind of makeup look, whether you’re going for a full glam or natural. “Her products are great because you can do a full face with it, but also be very natural with it,” he said in the vid.

Next, Matthew tried the NYX Cosmetic Sweet Cheeks Blush and realized the product was “very similar” to the Rare Beauty. “A little goes a long way,” he explained. “I honestly don’t see any difference in the finish.”

Keep reading to learn more about each product.

1. Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YG3MN_0kE8JW7h00

Sephora

  • More product (0.25 oz)
  • More expensive
  • Requires minimal product
BUY IT ($23)

2. NYX Cosmetics Sweet Cheeks Soft Cheek Tint Blush

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4As9dV_0kE8JW7h00

Ulta

  • Less product (0.22 oz)
  • Less expensive
  • Requires minimal product
BUY IT ($9)

We Compared This $16 Dupe with Glow Recipe’s Beloved Overnight Mask

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
shefinds

A Makeup Artist Tells Us The Best Eyeshadow For Women Over 50

As we age, the delicate skin around our eyes can be the first place that shows signs like fine lines, wrinkles, and a loss of skin laxity as a result of diminished collagen and elastin. You may also be experiencing dry skin and lids as a result of no...
Tyla

Women are only just finding out why underwear has a bow on the front

It's something we've never thought about before, but now we come to think about it, so much of women's underwear has a little bow on the front, right?. Well, apparently, there's a couple of reasons why. Taking to Reddit, one person opened the debate to try and get to the...
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Make Women Over 40 Look So Much Older

New year, new you, new ‘do! When heading to the salon for a fresh new haircut for the new year, it’s great to bring a reference photo to show your stylist. If your goal is to rock a youthful style that highlights your best features (and doesn’t inadvertently age you), it’s also important to know what best suits your face shape and hair texture. What looks good on someone with a heart-shaped face and curly hair, may not be flattering on a rectangular face with straight hair. It’s also important to get regular trims to ensure your haircut is looking its best. Without considering these factors, you may be left with a haircut that doesn’t suit you or, worse, ages you 10 years!
Tyla

People are only just realising that sinks have a secret function

Social media users are divided over a TikToker's revelatory 'best life hack'. Prepare to have a whole lot more respect for your standard kitchen sink:. You're scrolling on TikTok, aimlessly flicking your way through viral dances, cute dog videos and then you strike gold. There's nothing better than finding a...
shefinds

2 Types Of Lip Balm You Should Never Use Because They Actually Make Your Lips So Dry

Harsh winter weather can wreak havoc on the skin. It dries out your hands, nails, and hair (. about how to combat dry winter skin!)–and it can also take a toll on your lips. It can be easy to neglect our lips in the winter. According to the Cleveland Clinic, chapped lips, medically known as “chelitis,” is an acute and prolonged inflammation of the lips. And if you’ve ever experienced chronically dry lips, you know that it can be extremely painful. While a little bit of dryness is inevitable, you don’t want your lips to be completely vulnerable to the elements. That’s where a good lip balm comes in handy. But the bleeding, dryness, and generally chapped appearance that you’re struggling with in the winter may actually be the fault of many of the ingredients present in bad lip balms.
The Daily South

Can You Guess What Dolly Parton Keeps Hidden Beneath Her Signature Blonde Wigs?

One of our favorite things about Dolly Parton is her candor, particularly when it comes to her beauty secrets. Now, after decades in the spotlight, the country legend is more forthcoming than ever about what it takes to maintain her signature, over-the-top appearance. Parton has always been open about her...
shefinds

We Asked A Stylist: This Is The Most Flattering Hair Length For Women Over 40

Although makeup and skincare are some of the most effective methods for hiding your age and smoothing out wrinkles (read about skincare ingredients that reduce wrinkles!), getting the proper haircut to flatter your features is just as effective. A good haircut can have people guessing how old you are. So, treat yourself and get a new cut for the new year!
AOL Corp

'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
shefinds

Derms Swear By These 2 Serums That Practically Make Dark Spots Disappear

Everyone’s skincare routine is different. Cleansers, toners, moisturizers, and sunscreen are the basic components of most skin care routines (be sure to wear SPF each and every day to prevent wrinkles and sunspots!). But when you’re ready to upgrade your skincare routine, serums are the powerful boosters that help get you to a new place. There are many different kinds of serums and each one has its own unique purpose. Some serums have ingredients that help to brighten your skin or fight the signs of aging, while others fight skin blemishes, like dark spots.
shefinds

MUAs Agree: This Is The Most Unflattering Lipstick Color For Women Over 40

As much as we love a great foundation, bronzer, liquid eyeliner, or even blush, you have to admit there’s sometimes a steep learning curve with these products. But while you’re working on perfecting your cat’s eye or contouring skills, one makeup product is always there for you to provide an instant glow: lipstick. Lipstick is neither difficult to master nor does it require shelling out more than a few dollars to procure a really great shade that works for you. But therein lies the challenge: not all shades will give you a pick-me-up and some can actually make you look like you missed a few zzz’s last night. And if you’re more conscious of dark shadows and circles on your skin that may be appearing as a result of age (or simply because sleep is hard to come by at times), choosing the right lipstick shade is more important than ever.
PureWow

PureWow

2K+
Followers
563
Post
559K+
Views
ABOUT

PureWow plays at the intersection of fun and utility. We aim to be a respite from the noise by making your life more interesting, beautiful and manageable across a breadth of pillars: beauty, food/recipes, wellness, family and fashion.

 https://www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy