We Compared This $9 Dupe With the Beloved Rare Beauty Liquid Blush

What can we say, blush has been an absolute must-have in our makeup bag . So, when we heard there was an alternative to the beloved Rare Beauty Liquid Blush by Selena Gomez , we just had to get our hands on it.

On the newest episode of What the Dupe , PureWow content creator Matthew Boyd compared Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Liquid Blush ($23) with NYX Cosmetics’s Sweet Cheeks Soft Cheek Tint Blush ($9).

In the new video (see above), Matthew applied a small amount of the Rare Beauty Blush and noted that it is very pigmented. When he blended the product with his finger, you can see how vibrant the color is. “See? Pigment,” he said. “You can get a lot out of this if you use it very sparingly.”

He went on to add that the blush is perfect for any kind of makeup look, whether you’re going for a full glam or natural. “Her products are great because you can do a full face with it, but also be very natural with it,” he said in the vid.

Next, Matthew tried the NYX Cosmetic Sweet Cheeks Blush and realized the product was “very similar” to the Rare Beauty. “A little goes a long way,” he explained. “I honestly don’t see any difference in the finish.”

