Read full article on original website
Related
11 qualities in men that women find attractive, according to science
A plethora of scientific studies have shed light on what attracts women to men, like a sense of humor and doing good deeds.
Don't Ignore Your Acid Reflux, Expert Warns
MONDAY, Jan. 16, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- If you have frequent heartburn or think you may have acid reflux disease, see an expert before you suffer serious complications, one expert warns. "Gastroesophageal reflux disease [GERD] is when you get acid and chemical damage to the lining of the esophagus," said...
Study finds those with ADHD are more likely to experience anxiety, depression
BOSTON -- A new study finds that people with ADHD may be at higher risk of poor mental health than people with other neurodevelopmental conditions.Autism has been linked to mental health conditions like anxiety and depression. Interested in finding out whether the same is true for ADHD, researchers looked at more than 500 adults in the UK. They found that those with ADHD symptoms were more likely to experience anxiety and depression than adults with high levels of autistic traits. Scientists hope that more research in this area will lead to greater mental health resources to support people with ADHD.
HRT ‘potentially important’ in reducing women’s dementia risk
Research suggests hormone replacement therapy may reduce risk of Alzheimer’s in some women
womansday.com
A Guide to Understanding Your Seven Chakras and How to Activate Them
Chances are, you know all about the benefits of a balanced diet — but do you know about the benefits of balanced energy? If you've ever taken a yoga class or shopped for healing crystals, then you've likely heard about the seven chakras and the role they play in your body's energetic function. But if you're still not quite clear on the meaning of chakras or how chakras affect your physical and emotional well-being, then you've come to the right place. We've got the scoop on how these energy centers impact your mind and body, as well as tips on how to unblock your chakras and experience their full power.
Antidepressants ‘should be reduced in stages’ to avoid withdrawal symptoms
UK medicines watchdog advises GPs to ‘taper’ doses for patients who want to stop taking the drugs
NPR
What's the #1 thing to change to be happier? A top happiness researcher weighs in
Happiness can be hard to quantify, because it can mean something different to everyone. But let's say you could change one thing in your life to become a happier person, like your income, a job, your relationships or your health. What would make the biggest difference?. That's the question that...
BBC
Dr Ranj: Four ways to protect your mental health as debt rises
Now that Christmas has come and gone, many of us are counting the cost of the festive season. A poll for the BBC has found that more than eight in 10 people are worried about the cost of living - and some are even losing sleep about it. But there...
BBC
HRT could cut Alzheimer's risk in some women - early study
Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) could reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease among some higher-risk women, researchers say data has suggested. About a quarter of women in the UK are thought to carry a gene called APOE4, which is known to increase the risk of Alzheimer's disease. The new, early, research...
psychologytoday.com
Emotional Safety: What It Is and Why It’s Important
Emotional safety is a basic human need and an essential building block for all healthy human relationships. Emotional safety is the visceral feeling of being accepted and embraced for who you truly are and what you feel and need. Feeling chronically emotionally unsafe causes intense psychological distress—and, often, greater isolation...
A mysterious brain network may underlie many psychiatric disorders
Researchers discovered that six psychiatric disorders seemed linked to the same underlying brain wiring.
psychologytoday.com
Two Worsening Mental Health Issues for Teens
Adolescence is a difficult time for anyone to live through. But in today’s era of social media, easy access to substances, and unprecedented misinformation, the perils of being an adolescent can seem never-ending. Here are a few of the realities of being a teenager in 2022:. A survey from...
The Significance of Numerology in Manifesting
I have been fascinated with numerology for years, but when I started seeing numerical sequences such as 11:11 on the clock or 3:33, I began investigating the spiritual meaning. These “Angel signs” signify you are on the right path and good things are coming. It can also be a sign of a spiritual awakening.
psychreg.org
Brain Power Wellness Highlights the Importance of Mindful Play
“Mindful play is not just essential for kids; it can be an important source of relaxation and stimulation for adults as well,” says Katie Brisley-Logue, Deputy Executive Director for Brain Power Wellness, a school-based wellness company. Because it is a significant part of one’s well-being, here Brain Power Wellness reviews the benefits of mindful play for both adults and children and how best to incorporate mindful play into daily routines and educational settings.
CNET
Naturally Produce More Dopamine and Serotonin to Enjoy a Happier 2023
This story is part of Tech for a Better World, stories about the diverse teams creating products, apps and services to improve our lives and society. It's a new year and maybe that means you're trying to adjust your mindset for a happier, healthier year. Considering all the stresses brought in 2022 -- interest rate hikes, surging rent prices and skyrocketing prices -- that might not be the easiest thing. It can feel hard to be really happy when there's a lot of stressful things going on in the world.
psychreg.org
Scientists Develop Computational Model to Predict Brain Tumour Progression
Researchers at the University of Waterloo have created a computational model to predict the growth of deadly brain tumours more accurately. The study was published in the Journal of Theoretical Biology. Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is a brain cancer with an average survival rate of only one year. It is difficult...
psychreg.org
Frequent Visits to Green Space Linked to Lower Use of Certain Prescription Meds
Frequent visits to urban green spaces, such as parks and community gardens in Finland, rather than the amount, or views of them from home, may be linked to lower use of certain prescription meds, suggests a new study published in the journal Occupational & Environmental Medicine. The observed associations between...
psychreg.org
Deep Meditation May Alter Gut Microbes for Better Health
Regular deep meditation, practised for several years, may help to regulate the gut microbiome and potentially lower the risks of physical and mental ill health, finds a small comparative study published in the journal General Psychiatry. The gut microbes found in a group of Tibetan Buddhist monks differed substantially from...
psychreg.org
Understanding the Mental Stress That Goes with an Extensive Nursing Career
The profession of nursing, though a stable career that allows one opportunity to benefit the lives of others, is one that can come with a tremendous amount of stress. From gruelling schedules to staffing shortages, nurses face a number of challenges in their professional lives that can ultimately take a toll on their mental health.
Comments / 1