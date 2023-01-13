ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, PA

PennLive.com

Man dead after head-on collision near his central Pa. home

A 61-year-old man was seen driving erratically Friday afternoon before he died in a head-on collision near home, authorities said. Yogesh Padalia, of the 2300 block of Molly Pitcher Highway, crashed around 4:30 p.m. Friday on the Molly Pitcher Highway near Chambersburg. He was driving a rental car and was seen driving erratically on the northbound side of the road before the crash, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WGAL

Adams County coroner identifies woman killed in Route 15 crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The Adams County coroner has identified a woman killed in a crash Friday afternoon. The coroner said 32-year-old Leanne Elliott, of Camp Hill, Cumberland County, died after the crash on Route 15 in Latimore Township. State police said a man later drove through a barricade...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

72-year-old woman killed in York County fatal fire identified

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The York County Coroner has released the identity of the 72-year-old woman who was killed in the fire. Officials say Bonnie Myers was found dead at the scene, but at this time it is unclear if Myers suffered a medical event during the fire that caused her death, if she died as a result of the smoke from the fire, or both.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police investigating shots-fired incident in Hanover

HANOVER, Pa. — Police are investigating a shots-fired incident in the borough of Hanover. It occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Carlisle Street, according to Hanover Police. Police say a man approached a car occupied by three men and a woman, and a verbal...
HANOVER, PA
local21news.com

Hit and run information searched for by police in Franklin Co.

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHP) — The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) is searching for information regarding a hit and run incident from Dec. 24, 2022. Officials say police were dispatched that evening around 8:31 p.m. to the 100 block of West Fifth Street. An unoccupied vehicle was reportedly found at the...
WAYNESBORO, PA
echo-pilot.com

Chambersburg man killed in head-on crash near Greencastle, police say

A Chambersburg man was killed in a head-on crash north of Greencastle late Friday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened at 4:19 p.m. in the 6600 block of Molly Pitcher Highway (U.S. 11) in Antrim Township. Yogesh Padalia, 61, was driving a Toyota Corrolla in the northbound...
GREENCASTLE, PA
local21news.com

Pedestrian killed in Franklin County, authorities say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Chambersburg, Franklin County are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Monday evening. According to authorities, it happened in the area of Loudon Street and Monticello Court. Police say the driver remained on the scene and the roadways are closed...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash in York County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The York County coroner was called to a two-vehicle crash Monday night. The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. at Baltimore Pike and Hoffman Road in Washington Township, which is near East Berlin. The coroner's office said a 69-year-old man was driving one of the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Rt. 222 South ramp reopens after commercial vehicle overturns

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | According to a Tweet by 511PAHarrisburg, the ramp is now reopened. The accident closed the ramp for several hours and crews worked to clean up the crash site. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Crews are currently on scene working to clean up a commercial...
lebtown.com

Blotter: Theft of a motor vehicle, simple assault, public drunkenness

Terroristic Threats – At 7:39 p.m. Dec. 25, police responded to East Pine Street to investigate threats made towards a business. No credible threats were discovered. The victim was a 67-year-old Cleona man. Police are investigating. East Hanover Township. Theft – At 1:03 p.m. Jan. 5, on Jonestown Road,...
JONESTOWN, PA
local21news.com

Man digs through hotel flower beds, has fentanyl seized in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police have taken one man into custody after they say he was witnessed digging through flower beds at a hotel. According to East Cocalico Township Police Department, hotel employees reported to officers that 32-year-old Robert West had been acting strange on Dec. 21 around 8:30 p.m. at a Hilton hotel on 400 North Reamstown Rd.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Two Men Accused of Holding Victims by Gunpoint During Home Invasion, Robbing Them

FRENCHCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two men are behind bars for allegedly holding victims by gunpoint during a home invasion and robbing them. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges on December 20, 2022, against 19-year-old Tyler George Burns, of Dillsburg, York County, and 26-year-old Mario Ramon Ambris Jr., of New Oxford, Adams County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA

