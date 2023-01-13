Read full article on original website
Man dead after head-on collision near his central Pa. home
A 61-year-old man was seen driving erratically Friday afternoon before he died in a head-on collision near home, authorities said. Yogesh Padalia, of the 2300 block of Molly Pitcher Highway, crashed around 4:30 p.m. Friday on the Molly Pitcher Highway near Chambersburg. He was driving a rental car and was seen driving erratically on the northbound side of the road before the crash, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.
Man on the loose after shooting at fleeing car passenger in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a shooter who approached a group of people in a car and opened fire. Hanover Borough Police Department say the incident happened on the 100 block of Carlisle St. on Sunday around 8 p.m. Officers...
Adams County coroner identifies woman killed in Route 15 crash
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The Adams County coroner has identified a woman killed in a crash Friday afternoon. The coroner said 32-year-old Leanne Elliott, of Camp Hill, Cumberland County, died after the crash on Route 15 in Latimore Township. State police said a man later drove through a barricade...
Man accused of running wife off road while shooting and kidnapping victim in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities arrested a man who allegedly shot at his wife's car multiple times before he chased her down, caused the car she was in to crash, and attempted to kidnap a passenger. Harrisburg Police say the domestic situation happened on Sunday at around 6...
Man arrested in connection with September shooting on Woodlawn St. in Harrisburg: police
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Harrisburg say they have arrested a man in connection with a September 25 shooting on the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street. According to police, Kristian Rivera-Vazquez was taken into custody on Tuesday for his involvement in the shooting. Rivera-Vazquez is charged with...
72-year-old woman killed in York County fatal fire identified
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The York County Coroner has released the identity of the 72-year-old woman who was killed in the fire. Officials say Bonnie Myers was found dead at the scene, but at this time it is unclear if Myers suffered a medical event during the fire that caused her death, if she died as a result of the smoke from the fire, or both.
Police investigating shots-fired incident in Hanover
HANOVER, Pa. — Police are investigating a shots-fired incident in the borough of Hanover. It occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Carlisle Street, according to Hanover Police. Police say a man approached a car occupied by three men and a woman, and a verbal...
Hit and run information searched for by police in Franklin Co.
WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHP) — The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) is searching for information regarding a hit and run incident from Dec. 24, 2022. Officials say police were dispatched that evening around 8:31 p.m. to the 100 block of West Fifth Street. An unoccupied vehicle was reportedly found at the...
Chambersburg man killed in head-on crash near Greencastle, police say
A Chambersburg man was killed in a head-on crash north of Greencastle late Friday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened at 4:19 p.m. in the 6600 block of Molly Pitcher Highway (U.S. 11) in Antrim Township. Yogesh Padalia, 61, was driving a Toyota Corrolla in the northbound...
Identity of man killed in Peach Bottom Township, York County house fire released
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The York County Coroner has released the identity of the 71-year-old man killed in a Peach Bottom Township, York County house fire. 71-year-old Dale Ahmuty was found by emergency personnel and life-saving efforts were performed, but Ahmuty did not survive. PREVIOUS COVERAGE|...
Pedestrian killed in Franklin County, authorities say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Chambersburg, Franklin County are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Monday evening. According to authorities, it happened in the area of Loudon Street and Monticello Court. Police say the driver remained on the scene and the roadways are closed...
Arrest made in connection with December bank robbery in Camp Hill, Cumberland Co.: police
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in Cumberland County say they've made an arrest in connection with a December bank robbery. According to the Camp Hill Police Department, a man was reported to have passed a note demanding money and saying he had a gun at the Fulton Bank on the 3300 block of Trindle Road on December 29 around 3:45 PM.
Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash in York County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The York County coroner was called to a two-vehicle crash Monday night. The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. at Baltimore Pike and Hoffman Road in Washington Township, which is near East Berlin. The coroner's office said a 69-year-old man was driving one of the...
Rt. 222 South ramp reopens after commercial vehicle overturns
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | According to a Tweet by 511PAHarrisburg, the ramp is now reopened. The accident closed the ramp for several hours and crews worked to clean up the crash site. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Crews are currently on scene working to clean up a commercial...
61-year-old killed in two car crash on highway in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — State Police are looking into a two car crash that killed one man in Antrim Township. According to PSP, the collision happened on the 6600 block of Molly Pitcher Highway on Friday at 4:19 p.m. as the man was heading north on the highway.
Man allegedly hits person three times in head with baseball bat in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — At approximately 3:31 p.m. Sunday afternoon, police got a phone call about a man striking two people with a baseball bat according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). Officials say Kerr Michael Graham hit two individuals, one of them three times in the head, with...
Blotter: Theft of a motor vehicle, simple assault, public drunkenness
Terroristic Threats – At 7:39 p.m. Dec. 25, police responded to East Pine Street to investigate threats made towards a business. No credible threats were discovered. The victim was a 67-year-old Cleona man. Police are investigating. East Hanover Township. Theft – At 1:03 p.m. Jan. 5, on Jonestown Road,...
Tractor trailer bursts into flames after Dauphin County crash; 2 killed
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 17, 4 a.m.: Two people died as a result of a tractor trailer crash on I-83 in Dauphin County on Jan. 16. Greg Stupar, 49, of Charleroi—the driver of the tractor trailer—and a passenger in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger's identity has not been released at this time.
Man digs through hotel flower beds, has fentanyl seized in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police have taken one man into custody after they say he was witnessed digging through flower beds at a hotel. According to East Cocalico Township Police Department, hotel employees reported to officers that 32-year-old Robert West had been acting strange on Dec. 21 around 8:30 p.m. at a Hilton hotel on 400 North Reamstown Rd.
Two Men Accused of Holding Victims by Gunpoint During Home Invasion, Robbing Them
FRENCHCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two men are behind bars for allegedly holding victims by gunpoint during a home invasion and robbing them. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges on December 20, 2022, against 19-year-old Tyler George Burns, of Dillsburg, York County, and 26-year-old Mario Ramon Ambris Jr., of New Oxford, Adams County.
