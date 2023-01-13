Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Blocks Blue Mailboxes in Some Tennessee AreasBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
This Huge Thrift Shop in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMemphis, TN
Man Slashes Tires, Assaults Employee over wrong Dominos OrderAMY KAPLANMemphis, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MemphisTed RiversMemphis, TN
Related
actionnews5.com
Volunteers help church recover from vandal attacks on MLK Day of Service
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Holy Nation Church of Memphis got help from the community for MLK Day of Service after vandals wreaked havoc on the inside and outside of the church earlier in the month. Pastor Andrew Perpener Jr. says if you would’ve asked him last year if his congregation...
Family, friends, and supporters gather to honor the memory of Tyre Nichols, demand justice
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Tyre Nichols' journey for justice took a somber turn Tuesday afternoon at the 29-year-old’s memorial service. It’s been just a week since Nichols passed away, after a confrontation during a traffic stop by Memphis Police left him complaining of shortness of breath.
Donate blood for a chance to win tickets to the Super Bowl
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — American Red Cross is scheduled to host a blood drive at St. Francis Hospital Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Saint Catherine meeting room at 5959 Park Ave. Red Cross is consistently working to secure blood donor resources to resolve the...
localmemphis.com
Memphis City Beautiful works to serve community during MLK weekend
Project coordinator David Burgess said he loves seeing the community come together. The city of Memphis has spent millions cleaning up illegal dumping, MCB said.
actionnews5.com
Car crashes into pet hospital, 2 injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A vehicle crashed into a pet hospital on Tuesday morning. The crash happened just after 9 a.m. at The Pet Hospitals on Poplar Avenue. The vehicle smashed through the front glass of the business. Memphis police say two women were taken to the hospital-- one in...
‘Ride of Tears’ looks to stop violence against children in the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ride of Tears, an organization that supports families who’ve lost youth to violence here in Memphis, launched a two-fold mission on Sunday. The group visited local neighborhoods while taking prayer and hope into crime-ridden neighborhoods, while also commemorating the legacy of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
West Memphis apartment residents face eviction weeks after flooding
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Some apartment residents in West Memphis say they are facing eviction weeks after being forced to evacuate due to flooding from a severe storm. We caught up with Destiny Miller as she headed to the Riverbend Apartments leasing office to find out why she and plenty of other residents got an eviction notice […]
1 dead, 1 critically injured in Hickory Hill double shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead and another critically injured after a shooting in the Hickory Hill neighborhood of Memphis Tuesday, according to Memphis Police. MPD said officers responded to the shooting scene around 6 p.m. in the 5800 block of Mt. Moriah Road. Two men were found....
Meet the redheaded owner of The Ginger's Bread, pun very much intended
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Ginger's Bread and Co is a specialty made bread shop owned by Jimmy Hoxie. Hoxie started making sourdough breads about 20 years ago, and eventually got really good at it. "The beginning of the pandemic, I was working for two different places, and one place...
Family, friends and Memphians scream ‘No Justice, No peace' as protests continue after the loss of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It continues to be a fight for justice — over a week since a simple traffic stop sent Tyre Nichols to the hospital in critical condition. Two protests broke out across Memphis over just a couple of hours on Tuesday. Protestors first crashed Mayor Jim...
actionnews5.com
1 wolf remains at Memphis Zoo following male’s passing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo announced the passing of one of its two timber wolves on Monday. The zoo says Dakota, a male timber wolf and resident of the Teton Trek exhibit, was humanely euthanized due to his age-related mobility issues. Dakota was 13 years old. In the...
Memphis warming Center opens Friday night at Greenlaw Community Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Those in need of a warm place to stay can make their way to the Greenlaw Community Center beginning at 10 p.m. Friday night, Jan. 13, 2023. The City of Memphis said the warming center at 190 Mills Ave. will be open until 7 a.m. Saturday morning.
City of Memphis, MPD say video of confrontation between Tyre Nichols and police could be released next week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis and MPD said Tuesday that video of the arrest of Tyre Nichols, who died after a traffic stop and confrontation with Memphis Police, will be released when an internal investigation is completed. In a statement, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Police Chief...
Here's how parents can help their child set reachable goals for the year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Adults are not the only ones who can goal set. It is helpful for kids too. We are nearly a month into the new year, and while many have already planned out their new year’s resolutions, we can not forget about our kids. ABC24 spoke...
Woman hits baby in street, killing child, before taking off and painting her car, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman faces charges months after a child was hit with a car, eventually leading to that child’s death, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said a young girl was hit by a car on August 14, 2022 around 3:30 p.m. The car responsible, a blueish-green Toyota Scion with green rims, took off, police said. That girl was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but died four days later, according to MPD.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores:, Jan. 10-16, 2023
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Pacific Fusion: 85 on […]
MPD looking for shooting suspect after 1 critically injured in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a shooting suspect after one person was critically injured in North Memphis Tuesday afternoon. According to MPD, officers responded to a shooting at the 2800 block of Peres Avenue. A man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD...
Cops Kill People: Tyre Nichols’ Death At Hands Of Memphis Police Sparks Angry Protests
Clearly, police officers don’t subscribe to the social media mantra “new year, new me” because there have only been 17 days in 2023 and they’re still on the same ol’ bulls**t. According to CNN, angry protests broke out in front a Memphis, Tennessee police station...
City of Memphis asks residents to take survey for best method of mass communication
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is asking citizens for feedback regarding the best way to get citizens information. The city announced the 8-question survey on January 11, 2023. “When it comes to getting the word out about what’s happening in Memphis, we want to connect with everyone,...
'We want to teach you entertainment' | Online radio station starts youth mentorship program, remembers late DJ
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dreams keep memories alive. That's the sentiment that a CEO of a local radio station seems to be echoing by continuing the work that he started with the late DJ Smooth and launching a new program at "99 Da Mixx." As local organizations and community members...
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 0