WMBF
NCHP: 1 killed in crash with 18-wheeler
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler Tuesday morning, North Carolina Highway Patrol says. NCHP First Sgt SC Lewis said the fatal crash occurred just before 6 a.m., 18 wheeler and Toyota sedan on NC 41 at Regan Church Road just north of Lumberton - o.
cbs17
Long-time resident dies in Erwin shooting, police say
ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A long-time resident of Erwin died in a shooting Saturday evening, police said. The incident was discovered just before 6:05 p.m. along Price Street near U.S. 421, according to Erwin Police Chief Jonathan Johnson. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from what appeared...
2 North Carolina men arrested for using counterfeit money, deputies say
Two Fayetteville men were arrested Thursday for using counterfeit currency, according to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office.
35-year-old man missing in Robeson County, sheriff’s office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 35-year-old man is missing from Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Adriona Cummings, of Red Springs, is 5-foot-6 and weighs 150 pounds, police said. He has black hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information on Cummings’s location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.
cbs17
Man 'intentionally' drove truck into customers at Japanese restaurant; shots fired, Fayetteville police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man drove a truck into part of a Japanese restaurant after getting into a fight with other customers early Sunday morning, according to Fayetteville police. At about 12:18 a.m. officers said they were called to Mikoto’s, a Japanese restaurant along the 7900 block of...
WECT
Two arrested for counterfeit currency use in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged two people after an incident involving counterfeit U.S. currency in Tar Heel. On Thursday, the Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested Tredell Phillip Blackshear, 29, and Andrew DaShawn Smith, 22, for allegedly possessing and using counterfeit money at Smithfield Food.
Woman in custody, 19-year-old still sought in ongoing Horry County investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Green Sea woman wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation in Horry County has been taken into custody, according to online jail records. Samantha Gwen Watts, 40, had a warrant for obstructing the legal process, police said. She was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center late Monday […]
WRAL
Man arrested after hitting customers with truck, shots fired at Fayetteville restaurant
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department on Sunday responded to the Mikotos located along the 7900 block of Raeford Road in reference to a disturbance in the parking lot. The caller said several shots had been fired at a car after midnight. Officers said the two...
cbs17
Police ID teen shot dead in Fayetteville backyard, officers investigating homicide
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said they’re investigating after someone was found dead in a backyard Sunday morning. At about 11:09 a.m., officers said they were called to a home on the 5300 block of Docia Circle in reference to a suspicious person lying in the backyard.
2 women arrested for trespassing on North Carolina school bus, sheriff’s office says
Two women in Cumberland County were arrested for getting on a school bus and trespassing, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.
columbuscountynews.com
Thursday Stabbing Leaves One Dead
One person was killed Thursday in a reported stabbing in Whiteville. Police Chief Doug Ipock said the district attorney is reviewing the case before any information is released. The stabbing occurred on Radio Station Road. We’ll have updates on the death as soon as they become available from Whiteville Police....
2 jailed on drug, weapons charges in Marlboro County
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Bennettsville men are facing drug and weapons charges after they were arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop by Marlboro County deputies investigating a missing-persons case. Kevin Wayne Cook, 30, and Jackson Legrand Jackson, 41, are charged with trafficking heroin; possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent […]
WRAL
18-year-old shot, killed in Fayetteville
The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday that left an 18-year-old dead. Just after 11:00 a.m., officers responded to reports of a suspicious subject laying in the backyard of a residence along Docia Circle. Police said when officers arrived on scene they found 18-year-old Stephon Darius Links lying...
cbs17
Fight at Fayetteville gas station leaves 1 shot, another slapped, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A fight at a gas station left one person shot and another injured Thursday night. On Thursday shortly before 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Exxon gas station at Owen Drive and Gillespie Street. After arriving, officers learned a fight ensued and...
19-year-old missing from Dillon County found safe, sheriff’s office says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old reported missing in Dillon County has been found safe, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all photos and identifying information have been removed.
heraldadvocate.com
Two Bennettsville men charged with trafficking heroin and other charges
According to officials, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division attempted to conduct a vehicle stop at a residence on Coxe Road East in the Bennettsville area of Marlboro County on Tuesday (Jan. 10) while investigating a missing persons case. During this vehicle stop, both the driver, Kevin...
cbs17
Clinton Police Department warns residents of hoodie scam
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clinton Police Department is warning residents of a hoodie scam. On Saturday, police said they are aware of a scam that was sent out by a text message to several people. The text message offers $10 off a Clinton Police Department hoodie and includes a false link to order from a website.
SLED investigating after human remains found near Hartsville, sheriff’s office says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after human remains were found near Hartsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The remains were found Friday in a some woods near Bethlehem Road in Darlington County, the sheriff’s office said. SLED’s Crime Scene Unit is assisting the sheriff’s office […]
43-year-old woman missing from North Myrtle Beach found safe, police say
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 43-year-old woman missing from the Windy Hill section of North Myrtle Beach has been found safe, according to North Myrtle Beach Police. Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
1 person injured in Fayetteville shooting
One person is injured after a shooting in Wednesday evening in Fayetteville.
