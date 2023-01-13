Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LincolnTed RiversLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star WR Demitrius Bell offered, set to visitThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands commitment from Georgia edge rusherThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football hires Susan Elza as chief of staffThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Basketball: Undefeated Ohio State looks to continue historic run against NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
klin.com
LTU Street Crews Ready For Winter Storm
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Lincoln area until 6:00 Thursday morning. Snow mixed with freezing rain is possible throughout the day Wednesday and will become all snow after 4 p.m. The National Weather Service says snow accumulation of three to five inches is possible in Lincoln...
klin.com
Winter Storm Shuts Down Portions Of I-80
Heavy snow in central and western Nebraska is creating major travel impacts. Around 7:00 The Nebraska State patrol says I-80 and Highway 30 are both closed between Kearney and the Wyoming border. Heavy snow continues to fall and will move east throughout the day. Travel is not advised during the...
klin.com
NSP, NDOT Urge Residents to Prepare for Wednesday Storm
The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) and Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) are urging Nebraskans to prepare for significant travel effects stemming from the Wednesday’s upcoming storm. Heavy snowfall is expected across much of the state, with the Lincoln/Lancaster County area expecting about two to six inches. “This storm will...
klin.com
Lancaster County Area Upgraded to Winter Storm Warning
The Lancaster County area has been upgraded from a Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Storm Warning. Precipitation could move into the Lincoln area as early at 6 AM. The National Weather Service’s Paul Fajman tells KLIN News the precipitation could be a mix of rain, freezing rain, or sleet, which may continue into the early afternoon.
klin.com
Winter Storm Warning Until 6 am Thursday – Storm System Slowing Down
Significant snowfall is expected to bring deteriorating travel conditions to the area through the day Wednesday. Snowfall rates could reach 1-2 inches per hour at times, especially in northeast Nebraska. Peak snowfall amounts in the area are expected to be between 6 to 14 inches. Light icing (as high as...
klin.com
Car Fire Closes Portion Of Cornhusker Highway Monday Morning
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were sent to House of Mufflers near 29th and Cornhusker around 6:00 Monday morning on a report of a car that had crashed into building and caught fire. When crews arrived they found the car engulfed in flames. The car was outside of the business,...
klin.com
LFR Recruits To Graduate Monday Night
Tuesday is a big day for Lincoln Fire and Rescue’s new recruit class. “We will be graduating and pinning badges on four new recruits,” says Captain Nancy Crist. She says two of the recruits are firefighter/paramedics and the other two are firefighter/EMT’s. “It’s super special for those new recruits to finally be released into the world.”
klin.com
Nebraska Deer and Game Expo This Weekend
The Lancaster County Event Center is hosting the Nebraska Deer and Game Expo Jan. 20-22 for hunters across the state and Midwest. Trophy deer, top-notch hunting seminars, an expanded 3D archery shoot, and much more can be expected on the weekend. Visitors will also have the chance to talk with representatives from the worlds of conservation and fishing.
klin.com
Lancaster County Assessor Sets Real Property Valuations For 2023
If you own property in Lancaster County you have already received or will soon get a postcard in the mail from Lancaster County Assessor and Register of Deeds Dan Nolte. The Lancaster County Assessor/Register of Deeds has also posted preliminary real property valuations to their website. The valuations are intended to reflect the current market value of real property in Lancaster County.
klin.com
LPD Arrest Drunk Driver After Chain Reaction Crash
Lincoln Police say a 19 year man is facing charges after six vehicle crash in downtown Friday afternoon. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says an officer saw the man’s slam into the back of another vehicle near 11th and O Street just before 4:00 p.m. “The collision caused a second vehicle...
klin.com
Lincoln Students Bring Music and Passion to MLK Youth Rally
Students of all ages across Lincoln spoke and sang at the 28th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Youth Rally and March on Monday morning. Hosted at the UNL campus, audience members were treated to public speakers and choirs of kids from a wide variety of backgrounds. Peter Ferguson, the...
Comments / 1