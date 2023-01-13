Read full article on original website
Ankle Monitor-Wearing DC Man Gets 11 Years For Armed Maryland Carjacking Spree
Even an electronic monitor couldn’t stop a Washington, DC man from continuing a life of crime in the DMV region. James Albert Borum, 20, of DC, has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for a spree of armed carjackings he committed while wearing an ankle monitor as he was out on release for previous crimes, federal officials announced.
Baltimore County Police make arrested in Dundalk shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say they made an arrested in the Dundalk shooting on Monday. Police say detectives continue investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting that happened at around 5:30 p. on the unit block of Shipping Place,. Officers found a man in his 30s injured with...
Man Found Dead With Signs of Trauma in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – An unresponsive man was found this morning in Eastern Baltimore. He did not survive. Shortly after 9 am, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the rear of the 1800 Block of North Wolfe Street to investigate the report of an unresponsive man. Police found an adult man suffering from signs of trauma. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2411 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. The post Man Found Dead With Signs of Trauma in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
2 teenagers shot Tuesday evening in northeast Baltimore
Two teenagers were shot Tuesday evening in northeast Baltimore, city police said. Police said officers were called around 5:54 p.m. to the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue, where two 16-year-old boys were shot. Police said the boys suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital. Anyone with information is...
Report: Detainee Found Dead At Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center
The Maryland Department of Public Safety is investigating after a detainee was found dead at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center. According to reports, Chase Williams was found unresponsive on Jan. 10. Medical assistance was called before he was transported to a nearby hospital. RELATED: Detainee Found Dead In Cell At Baltimore’s Central Booking, DPSCS […] The post Report: Detainee Found Dead At Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center appeared first on 92 Q.
Baltimore Police identify man killed along Edmondson Avenue on Sunday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the man shot and killed in west Baltimore over the weekend. 23-year-old Kwantez Henson was found shot in the head and neck in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue. Officers were initially called to the area for a Shot Spotter alert.
1 injured in Dundalk shooting, police confirm
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was injured in a Baltimore County shooting Monday, according to police. At about 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the scene of a reported shooting near Shipping Place in Dundalk. One victim was located with gunshot wounds. Monday evening, police say they don't know...
School violence becomes rising concern in Baltimore County
School violence will be a big topic at the next Baltimore County school board meeting on January 17th.
Newly released poll says crime is most important issue among black voters in Maryland
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — A newly released Gonzales Maryland Poll found voters in Maryland believe the economy, inflation and crime are the two most important issues today. Specifically, the poll found, the majority of Black voters (35%) believe crime is the most important issue. More than 60% of Baltimore City's population is African American.
Anne Arundel County Police Dog Laura retires from police force
ANNE ARUNDEL CO. (WBFF) — Beloved Anne Arundel County Police Dog Laura retired on Tuesday after a long career of using her nose the help the department. Laura has sniffed over 125 kilos of CDS, seized $400,00,00 in US Dollars, and had 187 drug finds, according to the authorities.
Man pleads guilty to fatal stabbing of Baltimore grandmother at East Baltimore church
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Manzie Smith Jr. pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing 69-year-old Evelyn Player at her East Baltimore church in November 2021, the City State's Attorney's Office confirmed. Smith received a sentence of Life suspending all but 50 years, followed by five years of probation. Police identified Smith in...
Baltimore Police identify 4 homicide victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in Baltimore during the past week. Aaron Dorsey was killed on January 12, 2023, in the unit block of West Biddle Street. Jimmy Bailey was killed on January 11, 2023, in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue. Ronnie...
Baltimore Bar Fight Shooter Turns Himself Into Police After Victim Sought Medical Attention
A 61-year-old man was arrested after shooting and injuring a man during a bar fight in Baltimore, authorities say. Michael Breckenridge was found by police after shooting a 51-year-old man in the 400 block of Eutaw Street in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 15, according to Baltimore police.
Veterinarians amputate dog's leg as part of recovery after shooting in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Md. — Veterinarians amputated the left hind leg of Raven, the 9-month-old puppy who, along with her owner, was shot Sunday night in Brooklyn Park. Raven's owner got to spend some precious moments with her at the Spay Now Animal Surgery Center in Laurel before the puppy underwent surgery.
2 teen boys taken to hospital after northeast Baltimore double shooting Tuesday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two 16-year-old boys were taken to the hospital after being shot in the Moores Run Park neighborhood of northeast Baltimore on Tuesday evening. At about 5:54 p.m., police officers were sent to the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue to investigate a reported shooting, said the department.
Ambulance stolen from Johns Hopkins Bayview Saturday, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said an ambulance from Bayview Hospital was stolen Saturday night. The Baltimore City Fire Department alerted officers of the theft around 8:45 p.m. The ambulance was gone for about five minutes before officers began searching, police said. Police said officers were able...
Baltimore's Squeegee Ban: Update from Deputy Mayor Faith P. Leach
Today on Midday, a focus on Black youth. A little later in the show, Tom speaks with Kristin Henning, a lawyer with the Juvenile Justice Center at the Georgetown law school about her book, The Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth. But Tom begins with Faith Leach, Baltimore...
Nearly 2 dozen arrested in Wilmington, Delaware drug bust
Twenty-two suspects are now in custody after a major drug bust in Delaware.
Sleeping homeowner wakes up to find bullet in picture frame, say police
SEVERNA PARK, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County Police say a homeowner in Severna Park woke up to find a projectile embedded in a picture frame near a bedroom where they were sleeping. The shooting happened between 5:30 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, at a...
Detainee found dead at Baltimore Central Booking; awaiting autopsy results
Detectives from the MD Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are investigating after the death of a detainee at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center on January 10.
