ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Ankle Monitor-Wearing DC Man Gets 11 Years For Armed Maryland Carjacking Spree

Even an electronic monitor couldn’t stop a Washington, DC man from continuing a life of crime in the DMV region. James Albert Borum, 20, of DC, has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for a spree of armed carjackings he committed while wearing an ankle monitor as he was out on release for previous crimes, federal officials announced.
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County Police make arrested in Dundalk shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say they made an arrested in the Dundalk shooting on Monday. Police say detectives continue investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting that happened at around 5:30 p. on the unit block of Shipping Place,. Officers found a man in his 30s injured with...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Man Found Dead With Signs of Trauma in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – An unresponsive man was found this morning in Eastern Baltimore. He did not survive. Shortly after 9 am, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the rear of the 1800 Block of North Wolfe Street to investigate the report of an unresponsive man. Police found an adult man suffering from signs of trauma. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2411 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. The post Man Found Dead With Signs of Trauma in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

2 teenagers shot Tuesday evening in northeast Baltimore

Two teenagers were shot Tuesday evening in northeast Baltimore, city police said. Police said officers were called around 5:54 p.m. to the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue, where two 16-year-old boys were shot. Police said the boys suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital. Anyone with information is...
BALTIMORE, MD
WOLB 1010AM

Report: Detainee Found Dead At Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center

The Maryland Department of Public Safety is investigating after a detainee was found dead at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center. According to reports, Chase Williams was found unresponsive on Jan. 10.  Medical assistance was called before he was transported to a nearby hospital. RELATED: Detainee Found Dead In Cell At Baltimore’s Central Booking, DPSCS […] The post Report: Detainee Found Dead At Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify man killed along Edmondson Avenue on Sunday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the man shot and killed in west Baltimore over the weekend. 23-year-old Kwantez Henson was found shot in the head and neck in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue. Officers were initially called to the area for a Shot Spotter alert.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 injured in Dundalk shooting, police confirm

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was injured in a Baltimore County shooting Monday, according to police. At about 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the scene of a reported shooting near Shipping Place in Dundalk. One victim was located with gunshot wounds. Monday evening, police say they don't know...
DUNDALK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 4 homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in Baltimore during the past week. Aaron Dorsey was killed on January 12, 2023, in the unit block of West Biddle Street. Jimmy Bailey was killed on January 11, 2023, in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue. Ronnie...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Ambulance stolen from Johns Hopkins Bayview Saturday, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said an ambulance from Bayview Hospital was stolen Saturday night. The Baltimore City Fire Department alerted officers of the theft around 8:45 p.m. The ambulance was gone for about five minutes before officers began searching, police said. Police said officers were able...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore's Squeegee Ban: Update from Deputy Mayor Faith P. Leach

Today on Midday, a focus on Black youth. A little later in the show, Tom speaks with Kristin Henning, a lawyer with the Juvenile Justice Center at the Georgetown law school about her book, The Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth. But Tom begins with Faith Leach, Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy