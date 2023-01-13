From vintage tarot cards to a novelist’s autograph, this rare sale in Palo Alto will highlight unusual items

Dozens of cars could be seen lined up along U.S. Highway 101 in Redwood City after a major pothole popped tires and caused traffic delays early Monday morning. An “unusually large pothole” in the second lane of northbound 101 near Woodside Road forced dozens of cars to pull over with flat tires, according to Officer Dave LaRock of the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

REDWOOD CITY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO