Florida State

businessobserverfl.com

Study finds glimmer of hope in Florida’s battered housing market

Despite worries about the housing market slowing down, a new study shows that Florida ranks among the top states in the country for home building. According to data released by an Oregon real estate firm, 9.8 homes are being developed in Florida for every 1,000 residents. The study was released...
The Veracity Report - Florida Edition

Red Tide is Back Along the Florida Coast – Here’s What You Need to Know

Hazardous conditions exist along the central Florida coast as the red tide has returned. We tell you what to expect and what precautions to take. Recently, a red tide bloom which arrived along the Southwest Florida shores last fall, has continued to drift up and down the Gulf Coast. Fortunately, conditions improved for many local beaches this week as a more concentrated area of the bloom moved deeper offshore, heading toward the mouth of Tampa Bay and hopefully, further out into the Gulf of Mexico.
usf.edu

USDA predicts another hard year ahead for Florida citrus growers

Florida citrus growers are bracing themselves for another challenging year after two back-to-back hurricanes this fall. The USDA’s citrus forecast for the state predicts a drop in production this year. It puts orange production at about 80 million boxes. That's down 10% from the December forecast. And if that...
keysweekly.com

GOV. DESANTIS ACTIVATES FLORIDA NATIONAL GUARD TO SUPPORT MIGRANT INFLUX

On Jan. 6, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order 23-03, activating the Florida National Guard, directing state law enforcement and other agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to the influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys, and providing additional support toward efforts to prevent further migrant landings on Florida’s shores.
a-z-animals.com

8 Most Common Types Of Birds In Florida

With its forests, prairies, and everglades, Florida is one of the most biodiverse states in the country. Over 500 bird species have been recorded in the state, and some are extremely rare. But others call the Sunshine State home year-round and regularly visit suburban lawns and city parks. Do you have a feathered friend at your backyard feeder you need help identifying? Check out this list of the eight most common types of birds in Florida!
L. Cane

4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023

There's no denying that many of Florida's larger cities are somewhat modern and metropolitan, and many residents like them that way. However, there is a subset of Florida residents and visitors to the sunshine state who prefer "old Florida," or the quaint, smaller towns which have remained somewhat untouched over the years. For the most part, you can avoid the crowds of the bigger cities and still enjoy what Florida has to offer in these under-the-radar, smaller towns.
Edy Zoo

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declares war on 'Woke' teachings to please Far-Right base

TALLAHASSEE, FL. - In a brazen move to pander to his far-right base, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared war against the state's teachers over "woke" teachings. His latest effort includes an unprecedented request for spending data on diversity programs from colleges and universities and pushing legislation that would set a threshold for unions to represent teachers, which would involve at least 50% of teachers approving union membership.
hernandosun.com

DeSantis executive order sends Florida Guard to the Keys

Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order activating the Florida National Guard and directing other state agencies, including law enforcement, to help local government agencies respond to the influx of migrants to the Florida Keys. The order was issued in response to the Jan. 1 unlawful entry of 300...
floridainsider.com

Freeze warning in effect as Florida feels a chilly start to Monday

Freeze warning sign on highway — Courtesy: Shutterstock — Brian A Jackson. This weekend’s powerful cold front brought frigid temperatures to Florida, giving the state another taste of winter. Saturday began with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, while Sunday’s highs in Central Florida were only predicted...
floridapolitics.com

When Joe Biden says no, Florida says go

Florida officials visit a new pipeline bringing natural gas to residents of Vero Beach. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s Peninsula Pipeline Company began boring natural gas pipelines Tuesday, Jan. 10, to bring natural gas to residents in the Vero Beach area. To understand this new project, elected officials joined Peninsula Pipeline...
