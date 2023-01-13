Read full article on original website
Liberalism_is_a_Disease
3d ago
So the common cold is going around during winter , oh no better listen to see what the government want me to do next😅😂🤣😅😂🤣
DeSantis aims to expand COVID-19 mask, vaccine protections in Florida
Governor Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday a new legislative effort to permanently prohibit requirements for COVID-19 vaccinations, masking, and vaccine passports during a "Prescribe Freedom" event in Panama City Beach.
businessobserverfl.com
Study finds glimmer of hope in Florida’s battered housing market
Despite worries about the housing market slowing down, a new study shows that Florida ranks among the top states in the country for home building. According to data released by an Oregon real estate firm, 9.8 homes are being developed in Florida for every 1,000 residents. The study was released...
Some Smaller Cities in Florida See the Largest Home Price Increases in the State Over the Last Two Years
It has become widely known that Florida home prices have increased dramatically as the state has seen record-breaking migration from those wanting to relocate to the sunshine state. In fact, recent census data shows that Florida is the fastest-growing state in America.
Florida real estate bombshell could destroy a lot of wallets
Will Florida's newly-passed condo reserves law help save lives or bring pain to homeowners' wallets? Market experts Joe Pinion and Mitch Roschelle weigh in.
21 Beaches In Florida With The Clearest Water
Florida beaches are great because they offer some of the clearest water and finest sand in the world. The Gulf of Mexico provides an ideal environment for these unique features, making it one of the few places on Earth where this can be found.
Red Tide is Back Along the Florida Coast – Here’s What You Need to Know
Hazardous conditions exist along the central Florida coast as the red tide has returned. We tell you what to expect and what precautions to take. Recently, a red tide bloom which arrived along the Southwest Florida shores last fall, has continued to drift up and down the Gulf Coast. Fortunately, conditions improved for many local beaches this week as a more concentrated area of the bloom moved deeper offshore, heading toward the mouth of Tampa Bay and hopefully, further out into the Gulf of Mexico.
usf.edu
USDA predicts another hard year ahead for Florida citrus growers
Florida citrus growers are bracing themselves for another challenging year after two back-to-back hurricanes this fall. The USDA’s citrus forecast for the state predicts a drop in production this year. It puts orange production at about 80 million boxes. That's down 10% from the December forecast. And if that...
Florida Residents Saw More Than $26 Million In Unclaimed Cash, Property Returned In December
Earlier this month, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced that more than $26 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians during the month of December. In 2022, the CFO’s Division of Unclaimed Property returned a grand total of $351.2 million. Since CFO
keysweekly.com
GOV. DESANTIS ACTIVATES FLORIDA NATIONAL GUARD TO SUPPORT MIGRANT INFLUX
On Jan. 6, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order 23-03, activating the Florida National Guard, directing state law enforcement and other agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to the influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys, and providing additional support toward efforts to prevent further migrant landings on Florida’s shores.
a-z-animals.com
8 Most Common Types Of Birds In Florida
With its forests, prairies, and everglades, Florida is one of the most biodiverse states in the country. Over 500 bird species have been recorded in the state, and some are extremely rare. But others call the Sunshine State home year-round and regularly visit suburban lawns and city parks. Do you have a feathered friend at your backyard feeder you need help identifying? Check out this list of the eight most common types of birds in Florida!
usf.edu
How one fisherman is sustaining his livelihood through environmental advocacy
Steve Friedman, 52, always thought he’d spend his days in a cubicle surrounded by buttoned up shirts and staplers. Instead, he passes the time in a rash guard and polarized sunglasses on the waters of the Florida Keys. After growing up in what he calls “John Hughes-Landia,” or Chicago,...
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023
There's no denying that many of Florida's larger cities are somewhat modern and metropolitan, and many residents like them that way. However, there is a subset of Florida residents and visitors to the sunshine state who prefer "old Florida," or the quaint, smaller towns which have remained somewhat untouched over the years. For the most part, you can avoid the crowds of the bigger cities and still enjoy what Florida has to offer in these under-the-radar, smaller towns.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declares war on 'Woke' teachings to please Far-Right base
TALLAHASSEE, FL. - In a brazen move to pander to his far-right base, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared war against the state's teachers over "woke" teachings. His latest effort includes an unprecedented request for spending data on diversity programs from colleges and universities and pushing legislation that would set a threshold for unions to represent teachers, which would involve at least 50% of teachers approving union membership.
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get Colder
It’s no secret that the weather has been mighty chilly in Florida these past few days, but temps still aren’t approaching all-time lows – at least not yet. On Saturday morning, Miami dipped to 48 degrees. Fort Lauderdale sunk to 46. Was either of those record cold temps for the Sunshine State?
hernandosun.com
DeSantis executive order sends Florida Guard to the Keys
Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order activating the Florida National Guard and directing other state agencies, including law enforcement, to help local government agencies respond to the influx of migrants to the Florida Keys. The order was issued in response to the Jan. 1 unlawful entry of 300...
floridainsider.com
Freeze warning in effect as Florida feels a chilly start to Monday
Freeze warning sign on highway — Courtesy: Shutterstock — Brian A Jackson. This weekend’s powerful cold front brought frigid temperatures to Florida, giving the state another taste of winter. Saturday began with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, while Sunday’s highs in Central Florida were only predicted...
floridapolitics.com
When Joe Biden says no, Florida says go
Florida officials visit a new pipeline bringing natural gas to residents of Vero Beach. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s Peninsula Pipeline Company began boring natural gas pipelines Tuesday, Jan. 10, to bring natural gas to residents in the Vero Beach area. To understand this new project, elected officials joined Peninsula Pipeline...
This Florida County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker revealed the counties where people have the short lifespans in the Sunshine State.
usf.edu
Florida's flu season peak comes in February, which means there's still time to get vaccinated
Florida is about three months into its official flu season, but there are still about four months left. And Pharmacist and co-founder of Healthy Men, Inc, Salvatore Giorgianni says the season’s peak hasn’t come yet. “What we’re seeing is a fairly typical pattern. A rise, a decline and...
