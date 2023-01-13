Read full article on original website
Betty Cupps, 71
Betty Cupps, age 71, of Santa Anna, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Brownwood Nursing and Rehabilitation. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
Farley and Edington Exhibited Grand and Reserve Grand Champion Swine
GRAND CHAMPION SWINE - Spurr Farley.
City Council Meeting to Include Discussions on Animal Ordinances, Bridges Being Repaired, and Agreement for EMS Services
The City Council of the City of Coleman, Texas will meet in session on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 200 West Liveoak, Coleman, Texas. You may watch the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone at: http://cityofcolemantx.us/meetings/ or https://facebook.com/CityofColemanTX/. 1. Call...
Bluecats Hold On to Lead to Beat Bangs (Photos Attached)
The Bluecats are 1-0 (13-10 overall) in district play after a big victory on Bangs' home court Friday night by a score of 48-42. It wasn't an easy win, by any means, but the Bluecats did what it took to hold onto the lead and start District out with a win. Senior Braxton Smith led the team with a double-double with 23 points and 10 steals, not your usual category for double figures, which makes it even more impressive.
Rae and Rosales Exhibit Top Rabbits at 2023 Coleman County Jr LIvestock Show
GRAND CHAMPION RABBIT - Paisley Rae.
Buzzer Beater by Kamyn Hale for Coleman Bluekatts. (Video credit to Elizabeth Young)
The Coleman Bluekatts beat Bangs Lady Dragons 39-38 on Friday, January 13, 2023 with a buzzer beater shot by Kamyn Hale. The video gets a little shaky in the excitement for a bit after the shot but keep watching to the end. The energy is fun to watch! Way to go Bluekatts!
Turner and Wardlow Take Top Two Prizes in Steer Show
GRAND CHAMPION OF THE SHOW - Arena Turner. RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION OF THE SHOW - Avery Wardlow.
Payton Garrett Exhibits Grand and Reserve Champion Goats
GRAND CHAMPION GOAT - Payton Garrett.
Garretts Show Grand and Reserve Champion Heifers at CCJL Show
GRAND CHAMPION HEIFER - Payton Garrett. Sr. Showmanship - Braylin Miller (Heifer & Steer) Jr. Showmanship - Lexi Foster (Heifer & Steer)
🎲 🎲 CASINO NIGHT IN COLEMAN 🎲 🎲
The Coleman County Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Tourist Bureau is holding a fundraiser that will turn out to be a LOT of fun!. They are having Casino Night in Coleman at the Bill Franklin Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 7:00pm to 11:00pm. They will have several game options for you to enjoy with prizes valued at $200+. You may purchase your event tickets from any Chamber Director or from the Chamber Office at 218 S. Commercial. If you are interested in being a sponsor please contact Becky Slayton at 325-625-2163 or stop by the Chamber. Follow the Chamber Facebook page and watch for more information - www.facebook.com/colemanchamber. See the list of nine items below for details:
House Fire in Santa Anna Sunday Evening
Santa Anna and Coleman Fire Departments and Lifeguard EMS responded to a house fire Sunday night in the 100 block of Fannin Street in Santa Anna. The call came in a little after 7:00 pm. AEP was called to the scene to disconnect electricity. The fire was brought under control shortly after 8:00 pm. ColemanToday was told at the scene that there were no injuries. No additional information was available Sunday night.
PHOTO ALBUM #1 of 2 - Coleman Bluekatts vs Bangs Lady Dragons, January 13, 2023
The Coleman Bluekatts beat Bangs with a buzzer beater made by Kamyn Hale on Friday night, 39-38. Way to go BLUEKATTS! Photos of the game are in two Albums. (Coleman Today Photo Album #1 of 2)
