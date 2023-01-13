Read full article on original website
Related
Wild Video From The Hunting Public Shows How Well Camouflage Works
Camouflage. It’s not just a song by Brad Paisley. It’s also an art form, a product, and an entire market segment of the approximately $890 million dollar hunting industry. Often times people seem to question the legitimacy of expensive camouflage sets from a multitude of amazing outdoor brands. Although grip and grin hunting photos, field shots, and close-ups of the equipment are a great way to show off the camouflage, it’s rare to get the perspective of camouflage in action from an animal’s perspective during an actual hunt.
fordmuscle.com
A Turbo Failure Can Ruin Your Day. Here’s A few Tips To Prevent One
I doubt many people have given much thought as to how and when the turbocharger was born. I won’t bore you with the details but know that it happened way back in the early 1900s. Once it was discovered how much additional power a turbo can provide, their applications for use continually grew. You can imagine the number of design changes they have seen over the years, and they are still undergoing as time creeps along. Revisions typically mean improvements in one way or another. However, just like diesel engines, some designs have proven better than others.
Comments / 0