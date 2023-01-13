ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Padres give Salas, 16, $5.6M in international signing period

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Padres signed 16-year-old catcher Ethan Salas of Caracas, Venezuela, to a $5.6 million bonus on Sunday, the first day of the international signing period. Salas is the consensus top overall prospect in this year's class. The left-handed hitter is the younger brother of Jose...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Tennessee Titans name Ran Carthon, top 49ers exec, as new GM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Titans have hired Ran Carthon, the San Francisco 49ers director of player personnel, as their new general manager. The Titans announced the hiring Wednesday. Carthon interviewed for the job Friday with a panel of Titans executives, including controlling owner Amy Adams-Strunk. He brings 15 years of experience to the Titans.
NASHVILLE, TN

