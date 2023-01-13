Read full article on original website
News On 6
OCPD Identify Suspect Killed During OKC Pursuit
Oklahoma City Police have identified the suspect who died at the end of a pursuit that stretched across the city on Monday. The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Steven Nelson. OCPD said an officer spotted a truck that was stolen out of Missouri Monday afternoon. The stolen vehicle information...
News On 6
Man Arrested In Del City After Leading Officers On Pursuit
Another police chase in the metro ends with a suspect in custody. Oklahoma City police say an officer tried to pull over Robert Cannon near Southwest 29th and Portland around 11 p.m. Monday night when he drove away. Del City police deployed stop sticks and Cannon stopped near Southeast 29th...
News On 6
Pursuit Driver Died Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound After Crash, Police Say
Police released new details about a pursuit suspect who took his own life on Monday near downtown Oklahoma City. Police have not released the man’s name pending family notifications. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday the man was wanted out of Missouri for firing a gun and burglarizing...
News On 6
Friday Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, OCPD Investigating
Oklahoma City Police have identified the victim of a Friday night shooting in the city. OCPD said at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to SSM Health St. Anthony’s Hospital in Oklahoma City regarding a gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital by private vehicle. Police said that...
Police investigating after woman shot in vehicle
News On 6
Del City Police Make Arson Arrests For December Blaze
Two people have been arrested on arson charges in connection to a Del City house fire in early December. The occupant of the home, 38-year-old Christina Mason, said she wasn't there at the time of the fire, according to investigators. However, investigators said they obtained surveillance video and saw Mason...
Pair arrested following massive Del City house fire
News On 6
Man Arrested After Allegedly Leading Oklahoma City Police On Overnight Chase
A man is in custody on Tuesday morning accused of leading Oklahoma City police on an overnight chase. According to police, officers had initially attempted to stop the suspect for a traffic violation, but he refused to pull over for officers, leading them on a pursuit. Police say after a...
okcfox.com
OKCPD looking for person of interest in forgery investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a person involved in a forgery. Police say this man attempted to pass a forged check at the Midfirst Bank near I-240 and Penn. A quick-thinking teller recognized that the account had been closed...
News On 6
1 Arrested In Overnight Pursuit, 2 On The Run
A pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with one arrest and two suspects on the run, according to local authorities. Just after midnight early Sunday morning, police said Kanye Ross and two of his friends led police on a chase starting near I-35 and Northeast 122nd Street, and evaded police all the way to the Turner Turnpike.
News On 6
Man In Wheelchair Allegedly Pulls Out Gun, Imitates Pulling Trigger At Edmond Walgreens, Police Say
A 72-year-old man in a wheelchair was arrested at an Edmond Walgreens on Sunday after police say he pulled out a gun and imitated pulling the trigger. According to arrest records, Joseph Buza allegedly pulled out the weapon and repeatedly pulled the trigger inside the store near 1400 E. 2nd St. around 6 p.m.
News On 6
OCPD: Motorcyclist Wrecks, Hit By Car In SW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police said a motorcyclist was popping wheelies before he fell off his bike and was struck by a car. The OCPD responded to the crash at around 8 p.m. near SW 29th and Villa. According to officers, while stunting on his motorcycle, the rider fell off his bike...
News On 6
17-Year-Old Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Harrah, OCSO Says
Authorities say a teenager is in serious condition after a crash Sunday night in Harrah. The three-car crash happened on Highway 62 near Pottawatomie Road, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. The OCSO said a van towing a trailer lost control and hit another vehicle, which caused a car...
Two people injured in multi-vehicle wreck near Harrah
News On 6
OCPD Searching For Delivery Driver Porch Pirate
Oklahoma City Police are asking for help finding a food delivery driver who officers said stole a package while dropping off someone's meal. The act was caught on a doorbell camera at a home near Northwest 50th Street and North Walker Avenue earlier in January. Oklahoma City Police said they...
Police: 1 Killed, 1 Injured In NE OKC Crash
One person was killed, and another person was injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in northeast Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City Police. The crash happened near Northeast 13th Street and North Lottie Avenue. Police said a vehicle was traveling northbound at a high-rate speed when the car departed the...
OSBI: Remains of a child found in rural Grady County
News On 6
Medical Examiner Working To Determine Identity Remains Found In Rush Springs
The state medical examiner is working to determine whether child remains found Tuesday in Rush Springs are those of four-year-old Athena Brownfield. The discovery comes as state investigators work to bring the man wanted in connection with her death back to Oklahoma. Ivon Adams is expected to be booked into...
News On 6
Caretaker Says Athena Brownfield Was Murdered On Christmas Day
--- A caregiver for a missing 4-year-old girl from Cyril, Okla., confessed to state investigators that her husband killed the girl before burying her in Rush Springs, according to an arrest warrant released Tuesday. Athena Brownfield was reported missing Jan. 10. Authorities and the entire community of this Caddo County...
News On 6
Authorities Searching For Missing OKC Inmate
Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for an inmate they said unlawfully walked away from the facility he was being housed in. The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said Jesse Tointigh, 22, an inmate at Clara Waters Community Corrections Center in Oklahoma City, walked away from CWCCC sometime around 9 p.m. on Jan. 15.
