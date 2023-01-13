ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

OCPD Identify Suspect Killed During OKC Pursuit

Oklahoma City Police have identified the suspect who died at the end of a pursuit that stretched across the city on Monday. The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Steven Nelson. OCPD said an officer spotted a truck that was stolen out of Missouri Monday afternoon. The stolen vehicle information...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Man Arrested In Del City After Leading Officers On Pursuit

Another police chase in the metro ends with a suspect in custody. Oklahoma City police say an officer tried to pull over Robert Cannon near Southwest 29th and Portland around 11 p.m. Monday night when he drove away. Del City police deployed stop sticks and Cannon stopped near Southeast 29th...
DEL CITY, OK
News On 6

Friday Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, OCPD Investigating

Oklahoma City Police have identified the victim of a Friday night shooting in the city. OCPD said at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to SSM Health St. Anthony’s Hospital in Oklahoma City regarding a gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital by private vehicle. Police said that...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Del City Police Make Arson Arrests For December Blaze

Two people have been arrested on arson charges in connection to a Del City house fire in early December. The occupant of the home, 38-year-old Christina Mason, said she wasn't there at the time of the fire, according to investigators. However, investigators said they obtained surveillance video and saw Mason...
DEL CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD looking for person of interest in forgery investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a person involved in a forgery. Police say this man attempted to pass a forged check at the Midfirst Bank near I-240 and Penn. A quick-thinking teller recognized that the account had been closed...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

1 Arrested In Overnight Pursuit, 2 On The Run

A pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with one arrest and two suspects on the run, according to local authorities. Just after midnight early Sunday morning, police said Kanye Ross and two of his friends led police on a chase starting near I-35 and Northeast 122nd Street, and evaded police all the way to the Turner Turnpike.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD: Motorcyclist Wrecks, Hit By Car In SW Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Police said a motorcyclist was popping wheelies before he fell off his bike and was struck by a car. The OCPD responded to the crash at around 8 p.m. near SW 29th and Villa. According to officers, while stunting on his motorcycle, the rider fell off his bike...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

17-Year-Old Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Harrah, OCSO Says

Authorities say a teenager is in serious condition after a crash Sunday night in Harrah. The three-car crash happened on Highway 62 near Pottawatomie Road, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. The OCSO said a van towing a trailer lost control and hit another vehicle, which caused a car...
HARRAH, OK
News On 6

OCPD Searching For Delivery Driver Porch Pirate

Oklahoma City Police are asking for help finding a food delivery driver who officers said stole a package while dropping off someone's meal. The act was caught on a doorbell camera at a home near Northwest 50th Street and North Walker Avenue earlier in January. Oklahoma City Police said they...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Caretaker Says Athena Brownfield Was Murdered On Christmas Day

--- A caregiver for a missing 4-year-old girl from Cyril, Okla., confessed to state investigators that her husband killed the girl before burying her in Rush Springs, according to an arrest warrant released Tuesday. Athena Brownfield was reported missing Jan. 10. Authorities and the entire community of this Caddo County...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Authorities Searching For Missing OKC Inmate

Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for an inmate they said unlawfully walked away from the facility he was being housed in. The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said Jesse Tointigh, 22, an inmate at Clara Waters Community Corrections Center in Oklahoma City, walked away from CWCCC sometime around 9 p.m. on Jan. 15.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

