Boyfriend of missing Alice Springs woman Angie Fuller clashes with cop searching his car

By Brett Lackey For Daily Mail Australia
 4 days ago

The boyfriend of a woman missing in the Australian outback has filmed himself in a confrontation with police who searched his car as he tried to help look for her.

Angie Fuller, 30, from Alice Springs, was last seen on Tanami Road, 15 kilometres west of the intersection at Stuart Highway in the Northern Territory on Monday.

She was wearing a black Nike singlet and a cream skirt, and police say her family 'hold concerns for her welfare'.

Her boyfriend, a neck-tattooed man who describes himself as a 'sovereign' citizen, filmed his clash with a police officer who'd asked to search his car in the days after her disappearance.

'My car was randomly searched without my permission, without me standing there,' he says in the video.

'The only reason I searched your car is we've got a missing person and you're in the area that we're conducting a search,' the officer responds.

'I'm just trying to figure out why you're here.'

The man then tells the officer: 'I have every right to be part of the search.

'Why am I here? You know why I'm here. The missing person is my girlfriend.'

The policeman then calmly tells the man he is investigating whether the car is related to Ms Fuller's disappearance.

NT Police have described Ms Fuller as being of Asian appearance, around 165cm tall, with long black hair that has purple streaks throughout.

Anyone with information on Ms Fuller's whereabouts is urged to contact police on 131 444 or via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

