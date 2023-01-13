Read full article on original website
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
Beyoncé's private concert at the opening of a luxury resort in Dubai leaked despite the singer banning phones and recording devices
The hour-long performance took place Saturday at the Atlantis The Royal, where fans were asked to place their phones in pouches.
Leni Klum and Seal Wear Coordinating Outfits for Father-Daughter Date at 'Shotgun Wedding' Premiere
The up-and-coming model and the musician hit the red carpet in matching all-black outfits Leni Klum and her dad, Seal, reunited for a glamorous movie night. On Wednesday, the father-daughter pair were spotted at the Shotgun Wedding premiere in Los Angeles, where they posed for the cameras in coordinating black outfits. The 18-year-old model, whom Seal shares with ex-wife Heidi Klum, wore a classic little black dress styled with a black clutch bag and platform heels. She made a statement with her beauty look, wearing a bright red lip...
Jennifer Lopez Pulls Out 3 Major Looks in 1 Day for 'Shotgun Wedding' Promo — and Serves Up Bridal Vibes
Lopez has been on a style hot streak of bridal-like looks while promoting her new movie For the premiere night of Shotgun Wedding, Jennifer Lopez totally stayed on theme. The singer and actress made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! before heading over to her movie's premiere and finally the afterparty. For all three events, Lopez nailed a bridal theme, because of course! For Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Lopez, 53, sat down with host Jimmy Kimmel wearing a delicate yet flirty Giambattista Valli dress with a crisscross ruffled neckline and...
See the Moment a Mom of Six Welcomes Baby No. 7 Over a Toilet — and Discovers It's Her First Girl!
Ariel and Michael Tyson's seventh baby made a very unique entrance into the world and changed their family dynamic forever Ariel Tyson and her husband Michael are no strangers to having kids. With six boys between the ages of 11 and 2, the family was excited to welcome their seventh baby in late 2021. After six labor and delivery experiences, Ariel felt like she had a pretty good grasp on what to do and when — but fate had other plans when welcoming baby No. 7. Sharing moments...
Robert Pattinson Wears a Sequin Kilt and the Beckham Boys Bond at Dior Show — See the Photos!
The British stars stepped out for Dior's Fall/Winter 2023 menswear runway show in their best high-fashion fits Next stop on Paris Fashion Week's map of star-studded menswear shows: Dior. On Friday, the French fashion house held its Fall/Winter 2023 menswear show in the fashion capital, hosting a top-tier audience including English heartthrobs, Robert Pattinson and David Beckham, who brought along his 17-year-old son Cruz. The Twilight alum, 36, wore an androgynous look, stepping out in a navy blue sequin kilt skirt styled with black Chelsea boots and over-the-ankle socks....
George Santos was married to a woman while also sending invitations to celebrate his engagement to his boyfriend, report says
Rep. George Santos' ex-boyfriend, Pedro Vilarva, told The Daily Beast that he rejected Santos' proposals and the engagement party "never happened."
The Wiggles' Latest Breakout Star John Pearce Becomes an Instant Thirsty Mom Fave: 'Yass Zaddy'
The handsome former Australia's Got Talent winner has sparked renewed attention for the Aussie kids' act with viewers cheekily asking, "Where can I watch the wiggles? I mean where can my kids watch?" The Wiggles has a new breakout star — and he might just be more popular with some parents than with the show's intended demographic. John Pearce, a Filipino-Australian dancer and member of the music group Justice Crew, joined The Wiggles in 2021 as the beloved children's act welcomed four new members when it expanded for...
Storm Reid Says She Can 'Always' Go to Euphoria Costar Zendaya for Advice: 'That's My Big Sis'
The Missing star told the PEOPLE Every Day podcast that her Euphoria costar Zendaya is "always just super honest" when giving advice Storm Reid knows she can always lean on Euphoria costar Zendaya when she needs support — and honesty. On the latest episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, Reid opened up about the close bond she's built with her TV sister. "I always go to her for advice," said the Missing actress, 19. "She's always just super honest, super blunt, in the most loving, gentle way. But she's still gonna tell you how...
Viral Sensation Queeva Creates a New Sound for an Old Problem on Single 'Breaking My Heart'
"I currently am in a happy relationship, so that's what's funny about this song because it sounds like I'm very heartbroken — but I'm actually the opposite," the rising country artist tells PEOPLE Queeva has never dealt with a broken heart. "I can't say I've experienced an extreme heartbreak or anything like that," the rising country music star admits to PEOPLE during a recent interview. "I'm only 19 years old, so it's kind of hard for me to have this huge heartbreak experience yet. But I've definitely experienced a certain amount of...
Laura Harrier Lists Spanish-Style L.A. Home for $3.3 Million — See Inside!
The stunning 1920s property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a lush private garden Laura Harrier is saying goodbye to her Los Angeles home. The Spider-Man: Homecoming actress, 32, has officially put her Spanish-style residence on the market for $3.3 million. Featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms, the historic 1920s property was restored in 2021. It spans across 5,269 square feet and offers sweeping views of Hollywood. It is located in the Whitley Heights Historic District of L.A. and also boasts a private garden. Daria Greenbaum of Compass currently holds...
Billie Eilish, BTS Songs Among the Best to Fall Asleep To, Researchers Say
The songs noted in the study include "not only different genres, but also different audio characteristics" Billie Eilish presented the question When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go? back in 2019. But now, researchers say the pop star's catalog might even be responsible for getting people there! Songs from Eilish, BTS, and other artists were found to be some of the best to fall asleep to by Aarhus University researchers over in Denmark, after they analyzed over 200,000 songs on over 1,000 Spotify sleeping playlists. RELATED: Billie...
Queen Mathilde of Belgium Stars in New 50th Birthday Portraits — Which Will Also Grace Stamps!
Queen Mathilde of Belgium turns 50 on Friday, and her gorgeous birthday portrait will soon make its way into the mail Queen Mathilde of Belgium is celebrating a milestone birthday! The Queen of Belgium turned 50 on Friday, and the Belgian Royal Palace released two formal portraits in honor of the occasion. "🎂 Hooray, the Queen turns 50 today! We are therefore happy to share two new photos with you," the palace wrote on Instagram. Mathilde looked relaxed in both pictures, standing in a doorway in the first, and...
North West Details How to Make Perfect Milkshake in TikTok with Siblings Chicago and Psalm — Watch!
The 9-year-old big sister helped guide her little siblings as they showed off their milkshake-making skills on TikTok North West is taking on her big sister duties like a champ! The eldest daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian was joined by two of her younger siblings — Psalm, 3, and Chicago, 5 — as they teamed up to make some DIY milkshakes on TikTok. North, 9, gave her brother and sister some necessary instructions throughout, as they threw together whip cream, chocolate syrup, milk, and more to...
Storm Reid Says Working with Nia Long in Missing Was 'Amazing': 'I Felt Supported and Loved'
"It's just really cool to work with really cool people," Storm Reid said of Nia Long on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast Storm Reid grew up watching Nia Long on the big screen before they worked together in their new movie Missing. Reid, 19, told host Janine Rubenstein on the latest episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast that movie veteran Long, 52, "made me feel so supported and loved" while working on the set of the new movie, from directors Nicholas D. Johnson and Will Merrick. "I knew of her...
