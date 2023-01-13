ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Dillinger Days' set for Saturday, Jan. 14, partially canceled due to weather

By Anne Simmons
 4 days ago
Hotel Congress is holding its annual celebration commemorating the Tucson arrest of 'Public Enemy No. 1' John Dillinger , in January 1934.

Due to expected rain on Sunday , however, Congress has canceled the Sunday, Jan.15 reenactment, which typically takes place outdoors.

Still on the agenda for this weekend's festivities is the Dillinger Speakeasy at the Hotel Congress, which features live music and a gun trick show. Tickets begin at $15 and can be purchased online .

Hotel Congress says a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Greater Tucson Fire Foundation , which supports the needs of the firefighting community, providing firefighters and their families with health and wellness services.

But Tucsonans won't have to forgo 2023 without its annual John Dillinger-themed stunt show. Those willing to wait a week can see Dillinger's "capture" along with other historical reenactments at the Pistoleros' Dillinger Stunt Show , a ticketed event at Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Rd.

Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector.

