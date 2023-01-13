Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
FCSC Hosting Three Trainings for Families with Disabilities in JanuaryPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
WIS-TV
Zion Baptist Church hosts prayer service ahead of King Day at the Dome march
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dozens of people packed into the Zion Baptist Church on Washington street for a prayer a service to honor the late civil rights leader. This prayer service is an annual event put on by the state’s NAACP Chapter and leads up to one of the biggest MLK events in the city. That’s King Day at the Dome.
'It blew my mind to be honest': Hundreds of Sumter residents unite for annual Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Walk
SUMTER, S.C. — All across the Midlands, communities are celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In Sumter, the morning kicked off with a walk at USC Sumter. "It blew my mind to be honest. Like, it just blew my mind," Sumter resident Tisha Daniels shared. "I just didn’t know that the community could just come out and support in the way that it came out. I just didn’t know that the community could come out to do this."
WLTX.com
South Carolina organizations remember MLK on his 94th birthday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Monday, the country will pause in celebration of what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King’s 94th birthday. The civil rights icon made a huge impact on many lives. In continued reflection and to carry on his legacy, communities will hold several events honoring...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Columbia Urban League Young Professionals, legacy & recruitment
Dr. Aaron and Dr. Jennifer Bishop recap the King Day at the Dome event. Columbia's first Black police captain, Estelle Young, speaks on Awareness about her time working with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Join the Church Refreshed conference
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Later this month, Columbia International University will hold its Church Refreshed Conference. It’s part of CIU’s yearlong 100th anniversary celebration this year. Dr. Andre Rogers is the Dean of Students at Columbia International University. He’s also the pastor of Concord Fellowship Baptist Church on...
'That dream has come true': Amelia Street in downtown Orangeburg renamed Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — When people walk the newly dedicated Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Orangeburg, they're asked to reflect on Dr. King's legacy and the path he paved for civil rights. The city commemorated the street's renaming with a march and ceremony on Martin Luther King Day. “In...
WIS-TV
Riot confirmed at McCrady training center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Major General Van McCarty with the U.S. National Guard confirmed a riot in the McCrady Training Center. Officials said the riot happened during the afternoon of Tuesday, January 17 at the McCrady Training Center where SC Youth and Job ChalleNGe program youth were housed. Several local agencies along with the Fort Jackson military police responded.
wach.com
Columbia Museum offers free admission to public on MLK Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Museum of Art will offer free admission to all visitors on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Guests are encouraged to come out and enjoy two events dedicated to celebrating Dr. King Jr's life and legacy. Those events are FAAAC presents A Storytelling Celebration and The Art of Elizabeth Catlett: From the Collection of Samella Lewis.
abccolumbia.com
Richland Coroner’s Office to host Missing and Unidentified Persons day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Coroner’s Office is set to host Missing and Unidentified Persons day on February 4 from 10 a.m- 3 p.m. at Segra Park. The event is free, family-friendly and open to the public. Organizers say local law enforcement agencies and National Missing persons...
abccolumbia.com
Viral video of person using racial slurs in Downtown Columbia Five Points
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A video going viral on social media platforms shows an individual using racial and derogatory terms in Downtown Columbia Five Points. ABC Columbia has made the editorial decision not to show the video. A viral video with over 4 million views shows a white individual...
WIS-TV
SC’s King Day at the Dome returns in person for first time since pandemic began
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hundreds of people gathered outside the South Carolina State House on Monday to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy and reflect on how to carry it forward. Monday’s “King Day at the Dome” marked the first time the annual Columbia event was held in-person...
WIS-TV
Columbia leaders see results from rapid shelters
Zion Baptist Church hosts prayer service ahead of King Day at the Dome march. Zion Baptist Church hosts prayer service ahead of King Day at the Dome march. SC’s King Day at the Dome returns in person for first time since pandemic began. Updated: 6 hours ago. SC’s King...
WIS-TV
Dr. Baron Davis out as Richland Two Superintendent
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After an executive session held by the Richland County District Two school board, Dr. Baron Davis will no longer be the district’s superintendent. The decision came following an hours-long executive session, and despite the fact that Dr. Davis’ contract was not set to expire until 2026.
WIS-TV
Rapid Shelter Columbia at capacity, first person transitions to permanent housing
COLUMBIA, S.C. – (WIS) A little more than two months after it launched, Rapid Shelter Columbia is full, and city leaders say they are seeing results. The housing project targets 250 chronically unhoused people in the city through the use of individual cabins made by the Washington-based Pallet company.
coladaily.com
Taco Bell, senior apartments open in Blythewood
Workers are putting the finishing touches on landscaping outside Blythewood’s newest eatery, a Taco Bell restaurant at 209 Blythewood Road. The restaurant is open every day from 7 a.m. to midnight (“or later,” according to a sign on the front door). Also opening soon is a Frank’s...
Several cadets at SC Youth Challenge Academy taken to hospital after incident
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Several cadets at the South Carolina Youth Challenge Academy were taken to the hospital after an incident Tuesday evening. Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, Adjutant General of the South Carolina National Guard, gave a brief statement hours after the incident, saying the incident was "under control."
kool1027.com
Free Expungement Law Talk This Week At Camden Library
Join local lawyer Brett Perry, of the Perry Law Firm, at the Camden Branch of the KC Library for a Law Talk on expungement on Wednesday January 18th at 530pm. Learn about expungement and how it can work for you. Registration is required. Please call the Camden branch at 803-425-1508 to sign up. The Law Talk will consist of a 30–40-minute lecture presentation, followed by an open question and answer session. Law talks are designed to provide general legal information, not to provide guidance on your specific situation. The free clinics are sponsored by the South Carolina Bar Public Services Division.
Old elementary school could become training center for SC law enforcement, school personnel
South Carolina's top cop detailed a proposed project he says could help make your child's school safer.
WIS-TV
New details: Man arrested after 7-hour standoff in West Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department reports a man is in custody after barricading himself in a West Columbia hotel for seven hours. Officials said 34-year-old Jonathan Russell Saylor, locked himself in a hotel room at the Hilton Garden Inn on 110 McSwain Driver in West Columbia. Officers responded to domestic violence call around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, Saylor shut the door on officers and told them he was going to shoot them. Officers trained in crisis negotiations made contact with Saylor to try and de-escalate the situation.
wach.com
Aspen Jeter returns home to Orangeburg for good
Orangeburg, S.C (WACH) — We've been following the story of Aspen Jeter and her mother Crystal Jumper since November – an Orangeburg County woman found shot to death in her home and her five-year-old disabled daughter missing. Since then, the toddler Aspen was found with her father Antra Jeter in Virginia. He was arrested and charged with murder in the death of her mother, Crystal Jumper.
Comments / 0