Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Zion Baptist Church hosts prayer service ahead of King Day at the Dome march

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dozens of people packed into the Zion Baptist Church on Washington street for a prayer a service to honor the late civil rights leader. This prayer service is an annual event put on by the state’s NAACP Chapter and leads up to one of the biggest MLK events in the city. That’s King Day at the Dome.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

'It blew my mind to be honest': Hundreds of Sumter residents unite for annual Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Walk

SUMTER, S.C. — All across the Midlands, communities are celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In Sumter, the morning kicked off with a walk at USC Sumter. "It blew my mind to be honest. Like, it just blew my mind," Sumter resident Tisha Daniels shared. "I just didn’t know that the community could just come out and support in the way that it came out. I just didn’t know that the community could come out to do this."
SUMTER, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina organizations remember MLK on his 94th birthday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Monday, the country will pause in celebration of what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King’s 94th birthday. The civil rights icon made a huge impact on many lives. In continued reflection and to carry on his legacy, communities will hold several events honoring...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Join the Church Refreshed conference

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Later this month, Columbia International University will hold its Church Refreshed Conference. It’s part of CIU’s yearlong 100th anniversary celebration this year. Dr. Andre Rogers is the Dean of Students at Columbia International University. He’s also the pastor of Concord Fellowship Baptist Church on...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Riot confirmed at McCrady training center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Major General Van McCarty with the U.S. National Guard confirmed a riot in the McCrady Training Center. Officials said the riot happened during the afternoon of Tuesday, January 17 at the McCrady Training Center where SC Youth and Job ChalleNGe program youth were housed. Several local agencies along with the Fort Jackson military police responded.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Columbia Museum offers free admission to public on MLK Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Museum of Art will offer free admission to all visitors on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Guests are encouraged to come out and enjoy two events dedicated to celebrating Dr. King Jr's life and legacy. Those events are FAAAC presents A Storytelling Celebration and The Art of Elizabeth Catlett: From the Collection of Samella Lewis.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia leaders see results from rapid shelters

COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Dr. Baron Davis out as Richland Two Superintendent

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After an executive session held by the Richland County District Two school board, Dr. Baron Davis will no longer be the district’s superintendent. The decision came following an hours-long executive session, and despite the fact that Dr. Davis’ contract was not set to expire until 2026.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Taco Bell, senior apartments open in Blythewood

Workers are putting the finishing touches on landscaping outside Blythewood’s newest eatery, a Taco Bell restaurant at 209 Blythewood Road. The restaurant is open every day from 7 a.m. to midnight (“or later,” according to a sign on the front door). Also opening soon is a Frank’s...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
kool1027.com

Free Expungement Law Talk This Week At Camden Library

Join local lawyer Brett Perry, of the Perry Law Firm, at the Camden Branch of the KC Library for a Law Talk on expungement on Wednesday January 18th at 530pm. Learn about expungement and how it can work for you. Registration is required. Please call the Camden branch at 803-425-1508 to sign up. The Law Talk will consist of a 30–40-minute lecture presentation, followed by an open question and answer session. Law talks are designed to provide general legal information, not to provide guidance on your specific situation. The free clinics are sponsored by the South Carolina Bar Public Services Division.
CAMDEN, SC
WIS-TV

New details: Man arrested after 7-hour standoff in West Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department reports a man is in custody after barricading himself in a West Columbia hotel for seven hours. Officials said 34-year-old Jonathan Russell Saylor, locked himself in a hotel room at the Hilton Garden Inn on 110 McSwain Driver in West Columbia. Officers responded to domestic violence call around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, Saylor shut the door on officers and told them he was going to shoot them. Officers trained in crisis negotiations made contact with Saylor to try and de-escalate the situation.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Aspen Jeter returns home to Orangeburg for good

Orangeburg, S.C (WACH) — We've been following the story of Aspen Jeter and her mother Crystal Jumper since November – an Orangeburg County woman found shot to death in her home and her five-year-old disabled daughter missing. Since then, the toddler Aspen was found with her father Antra Jeter in Virginia. He was arrested and charged with murder in the death of her mother, Crystal Jumper.
ORANGEBURG, SC

