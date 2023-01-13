ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Introducing Wisconsin’s New and Improved Quarterback Room

This offseason for the Badgers has ultimately panned out to be an overwhelming success. Beginning with the hires of head coach Luke Fickell and offensive coordinator Phil Longo, and now the recent additions in the transfer portal. It is exciting to be a Badgers fan right now. However, one of...
Wisconsin basketball: Badgers look to stop skid at home against Nittany Lions

Since the calendar has hit January, Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball has had a case of the new year blues. After a close win in the Border Battle against Minnesota, the Badgers (3-3 Big Ten, 11-5 overall) have gone on a three-game losing skid in part because of an ankle injury that senior talisman Tyler Wahl suffered in that victory over the Gophers.
Wisconsin men’s basketball: Game Thread vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Tuesday, looking to bounce back after three consecutive losses to the Illinois Fighting Illini, Michigan State Spartans, and the Indiana Hoosiers. Can the Badgers get a big-time conference win on Tuesday evening? Let us know...
