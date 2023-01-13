Read full article on original website
hbrinda
4d ago
covid is not the problem. it's getting a small raise on ss ssi /ssdi so they take as much away from your snap. how's that helping us old folks?
Cecilia Davis
4d ago
I know when the governor needs our vote, he isn’t getting my vote. Look at all the states helping people out but NOTHING from Ohio. Why governor ?
Calli
4d ago
Going back to $23 a month for both my husband and I is going to be hard. We both receive disability and get just enough to pay our bills and prescriptions. It was nice to not have to worry about buying food and wondering how to stretch $23 for a whole month.
