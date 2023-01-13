ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Hartselle Enquirer

Police: Hillsboro man sprayed ex with gas, set her on fire

PRICEVILLE — A Hillsboro man was arrested last week for “luring” his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend into Priceville before spraying her with gasoline and setting her on fire, according to Priceville authorities. Marquise Antwan Wayns, 22, turned himself in Thursday, according to Priceville Mayor Sam Heflin, and was charged...
HILLSBORO, AL
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Police Identify Shooting Victim

Two men were charged with murder after an incident on Derrick Street in Huntsville on Tuesday. Two men were charged with murder after an incident on Derrick Street in Huntsville on Tuesday. News 19’s Mariah Wiggs ‘Powerlifts with the Pros’. As a powerlifting duo is preparing for state...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Inmate dies at Etowah County jail

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate at the Etowah County Detention Facility died Tuesday morning, the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office. The ECSO reports that the inmate, who was not named in the release but is from Michigan, was found unresponsive in their cell during a nighttime security check at approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday. The […]
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Authorities investigating death of inmate at Etowah County Jail

An inmate at the Etowah County Detention Center died overnight, according to authorities. Sheriff Jonathon Horton on Tuesday said the inmate was found in distress during a nighttime security check. Medical staff at the jail started care immediately and an ambulance was called. Lifesaving measures, however, were unsuccessful and the...
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Capital murder suspect pleads guilty to murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was charged with capital murder after shooting two people and killing one in a 2018 Huntsville shooting has pleaded guilty to murder. Court documents show that Demetrius Childs has entered a plea agreement and will be charged with murder which is a lesser offense than the capital murder charge he was facing.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Vinyl Hub owners speak out following deadly shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The owners of a business located in the same strip mall where the Jan. 7 shooting occurred are speaking out about the need to create change in the community. “This incident has really kind of fueled the fire in us to do more for uniting the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Gadsden man dead after crashing into tree in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Gadsden man Monday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Daniel I. Hodges, 29, died when the car he was driving on St. Clair County 22 left the roadway and hit a tree around 6: 10 p.m. Hodges was pronounced […]
GADSDEN, AL
WAAY-TV

Elkmont man to be sentenced in April for participation in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

An Elkmont man who was arrested in Alaska on charges related to the Jan. Capitol insurrection has since pleaded guilty and is now waiting to learn his sentence, records show. Christian Matthew Manley agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors last month. That agreement involved him pleading guilty to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon or inflicting bodily injury.
ELKMONT, AL
WHNT-TV

Former Marshall County EMA Director Died

Former Marshall County Emergency Management Agency director Anita McBurnett, who served for almost two decades, passed away Tuesday at the Marshall Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility in Guntersville according to the Marshall County EMA. Former Marshall County EMA Director Died. Former Marshall County Emergency Management Agency director Anita McBurnett, who...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama woman charged with abusing 7-year-old child

An Alabama woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse a TV station has reported. Immaculee Dieu, 34, of Albertville, was arrested last week and charged with aggravated child abuse, WHNT-TV reported. Albertville police investigators said they believe Dieu injured a 7-year-old child, but the exact details of...
ALBERTVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy