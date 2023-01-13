Read full article on original website
Hartselle Enquirer
Police: Hillsboro man sprayed ex with gas, set her on fire
PRICEVILLE — A Hillsboro man was arrested last week for “luring” his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend into Priceville before spraying her with gasoline and setting her on fire, according to Priceville authorities. Marquise Antwan Wayns, 22, turned himself in Thursday, according to Priceville Mayor Sam Heflin, and was charged...
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Police Identify Shooting Victim
Two men were charged with murder after an incident on Derrick Street in Huntsville on Tuesday. Two men were charged with murder after an incident on Derrick Street in Huntsville on Tuesday. News 19’s Mariah Wiggs ‘Powerlifts with the Pros’. As a powerlifting duo is preparing for state...
Inmate dies at Etowah County jail
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate at the Etowah County Detention Facility died Tuesday morning, the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office. The ECSO reports that the inmate, who was not named in the release but is from Michigan, was found unresponsive in their cell during a nighttime security check at approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday. The […]
HPD: Victim identified in Newson Road shooting
The Huntsville Police Department says that the victim in Friday night's shooting on Newson Road has been identified.
Authorities investigating death of inmate at Etowah County Jail
An inmate at the Etowah County Detention Center died overnight, according to authorities. Sheriff Jonathon Horton on Tuesday said the inmate was found in distress during a nighttime security check. Medical staff at the jail started care immediately and an ambulance was called. Lifesaving measures, however, were unsuccessful and the...
wbrc.com
Inmate found in distress during nighttime security check at Etowah County Detention Center dies
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway at the Etowah County Detention Center after an inmate was found in distress, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton. Horton said an inmate was found in distress during a nighttime security check. Medical staff at the jail started care immediately...
1 killed, several injured in Tuscumbia crash
One person was killed and several others injured in a three-vehicle crash in Tuscumbia Tuesday.
ABC 33/40 News
Chase through Double Springs ends with wrecked vehicle, shots fired at officers
DOUBLE SPRINGS, Ala. — The driver who crashed Tuesday night after shooting at police and leading them on a chase through downtown Double Springs was taken into custody Tuesday according to the town's mayor. Elmo Robinson said the chase began after the Double Springs Police Department attempted to pull...
WAFF
Capital murder suspect pleads guilty to murder
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was charged with capital murder after shooting two people and killing one in a 2018 Huntsville shooting has pleaded guilty to murder. Court documents show that Demetrius Childs has entered a plea agreement and will be charged with murder which is a lesser offense than the capital murder charge he was facing.
Two men indicted for fatal 2020 home invasion on Levert Street
Two men have been indicted by a Madison County Grand Jury for capital murder and several other charges stemming from a deadly 2020 home invasion.
Car towed hour before authorities knew inmate and jailer missing, says sheriff
The nationwide manhunt continues for an escaped Lauderdale County inmate and the corrections employee who helped him escape on April 29.
WAFF
Vinyl Hub owners speak out following deadly shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The owners of a business located in the same strip mall where the Jan. 7 shooting occurred are speaking out about the need to create change in the community. “This incident has really kind of fueled the fire in us to do more for uniting the...
southerntorch.com
Fort Payne Police Department Activity for January 9 thru January 12, 2023
Tammy Sue Northrup, age 57 of Fort Payne, was arrested on Two Warrants for Failure to. Yesenia Guadalupe Ruiz Herreta, age 27 of Fort Payne, was arrested on Two Warrants for. Roy Oliver Everidge, age 61 of Lascassas, TN, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and. Resisting Arrest at 8:24 pm.
Gadsden man dead after crashing into tree in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Gadsden man Monday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Daniel I. Hodges, 29, died when the car he was driving on St. Clair County 22 left the roadway and hit a tree around 6: 10 p.m. Hodges was pronounced […]
WAAY-TV
Elkmont man to be sentenced in April for participation in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
An Elkmont man who was arrested in Alaska on charges related to the Jan. Capitol insurrection has since pleaded guilty and is now waiting to learn his sentence, records show. Christian Matthew Manley agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors last month. That agreement involved him pleading guilty to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon or inflicting bodily injury.
Five Limestone County men arrested following narcotics operation
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Narcotics Unit and Special Response team arrested five men after drugs and weapons were found in a home nearly two weeks ago.
WHNT-TV
Former Marshall County EMA Director Died
Former Marshall County Emergency Management Agency director Anita McBurnett, who served for almost two decades, passed away Tuesday at the Marshall Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility in Guntersville according to the Marshall County EMA. Former Marshall County EMA Director Died. Former Marshall County Emergency Management Agency director Anita McBurnett, who...
22-year-old Hazel Green man dies after motorcycle crash
A 22-year-old man from Hazel Green has died from his injuries sustained in a crash that happened on January 10 near the Alabama/Tennessee state line.
Alabama woman charged with abusing 7-year-old child
An Alabama woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse a TV station has reported. Immaculee Dieu, 34, of Albertville, was arrested last week and charged with aggravated child abuse, WHNT-TV reported. Albertville police investigators said they believe Dieu injured a 7-year-old child, but the exact details of...
Albertville man dead after possible medical event leads to crash
The Marshall County Coroner's Office says one is dead after a motor vehicle accident that may have been caused by a medical event.
