WVNews
City Council prepares for annexation discussion
Weston City Council in its January 3 meeting heard discussion regarding annexation to B&O and first-due fire area. City Manager Nate Stansberry presented reasons why to annex, the cost, and benefits. “My intention is to use this language to use as something tangible to give to people when we have...
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Superintendent lays out goals for spring 2023 semester
This week, Marion County Schools’ Spring 2023 semester began, and despite a handful daunting goals looming, Superintendent Dr. Donna Heston said she’s optimistic about finishing the year in a strong position. Heston said that while the county is still in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the...
WVNews
Morgantown (West Virginia) City Council alters makeup of Woodburn Commission
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Woodburn Commission serves in an advisory and advocacy capacity when it comes to the development of the Woodburn Community Complex, formerly known as Woodburn Elementary School. At its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Morgantown City Council unanimously voted to reduce the number of...
WVNews
Motivating and mentoring: Marion Schools move forward
The COVID-19 pandemic left us with many obstacles to overcome, but probably none greater than recovering the time students lost in the classroom because of the shutdown and subsequent remote learning plan. That combination cost students throughout the nation valuable time usually spent in the classroom under the leadership of...
WVNews
Bridgeport (West Virginia) High School dance team makes final preparations for winter competition
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Nearly two dozen members of the Bridgeport High School dance team are finalizing their routines before a regional invitational later this month. This will be the second year Bridgeport High School’s team competes at Wheeling Park High School’s winter dance invitational, which this year...
WVNews
Jane Lew Park Building to get cosmetic upgrade
At the January meeting of Jane Lew Town Council, it was approved to paint the interior of the Jane Lew Park Building. The park building had an overhaul several years ago with new flooring, paint, and other upgrades, and everything has held up well but painting needs to be redone.
WVNews
Education Notes
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon high school student Henry Oscar Phillips is one of …
WVNews
Ross named to Citizens Bank of Weston, Inc. and Citizens Bancshares, Inc. boards
James V. “Tug” Ross was named to both the Citizens Bank of Weston, Inc. and Citizens Bancshares, Inc. boards on December 15, 2022. Mr. Ross was born and raised in Coalton, West Virginia, one of five children to Mike and the late JoAnn Ross.
WVNews
Upshur County Community Calendar
Buckhannon Sanitary Board meeting, 7:30-8:30 a.m., City Hall.To participate virtually, join the GoToMeeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/743314989. Or, dial in within the United States: +1 669-224-3412, access code: 743-314-989.
WVNews
Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School releases second-quarter Honor Roll
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School has released its second-quarter Honor Roll. Students make the honor roll by earning a GPA of 3.5 to 4.0.
WVNews
Buckhannon, West Virginia's Phillips selected for Senate Youth Program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon high school student Henry Oscar Phillips is one of two state residents selected for the U.S. Senate Youth Program, Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced Wednesday. Phillips was selected from among the state's top student leaders to be part of the...
WVNews
Dr. Kowatli to head Davis Medical Center's Better Sleep Center
Elkins, WV -- Dr. Emad Kowatli has joined Davis Health System as the new Medical Director for Davis Medical Center’s Better Sleep Center. Dr. Kowatli, a pulmonologist, will provide inpatient consults and office visits in his role overseeing the Better Sleep Center. He previously served in a similar position in West Virginia as Director of Thomas Health’s Sleep Laboratory in Charleston. Dr. Kowatli will also work for Davis Health System in Critical.
WVNews
Tax preparation made simple by Tygart Valley United Way
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Tygart Valley United Way has officially kicked off tax season and is ready to assist residents in filing their taxes while helping to keep more money in their pockets. The United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program officially opened its appointments Sunday,...
WVNews
Grafton boys finish strong, East Fairmont girls win despite Novisky's record
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The East Fairmont Bees and Grafton Bearcats each picked up team victories in high school swimming action at Alderson Broaddus University on Monday. East Fairmont earned the win in the girls team competition, finishing with 86 points to outpace Grafton (61) and Lincoln (15)....
WVNews
Geneva Alberta (Johnson) Baker
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Geneva Alberta (Johnson) Baker, 87, of West Milford, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at United Hospital Center. She was born on October 6, 1935, in Parkersburg, WV, daughter of the late Spurgeon Lee and Tillie (Murphy) Johnson. Geneva married her soul mate,...
WVNews
Time to apply for Roxanna Glass scholarship
Applications are now available for the Roxanna Glass Scholarship for the Arts. This scholarship is available to seniors at Lewis County High School who are planning to attend a four-year college or university and major in music or the fine arts. The estimated grant award for 2023 is $1700. This scholarship is administered by the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation. Scholarship application must be made online at https://tgkvf.org/scholarships/apply-for-scholarships by February 1st. Although financial need is not a criterion, one must complete the FAFSA and submit the financial information required to be considered.
WVNews
Gypsy shooting
GYPSY, W.Va. (WV News) — An individual shot Monday afternoon in Harrison County suffered inj…
WVNews
Indians move win streak to 7 with 53-39 win over Lewis County
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport used stingy half court defense and a 22-point night from Anthony Spatafore to snap Lewis County’s win streak at seven, moving its own win streak to seven in the process by a final score of 53-39. The Indians set the tone for the night early, holding Lewis County to just two points in the opening quarter, and Spatafore accounted for six of his team’s opening 10 points as the Indians took an early lead that they would never surrender.
WVNews
Beauty in the Blade opens in Philippi
Microblading, a tattooing technique and form of permanent makeup, is now open for business in Barbour County, according to microblading artist Adriana Knight, who completed her training with Felicity Matos at Browlicity in Morgantown. The new service, called Beauty in the Blade, is open by appointment Tuesdays through Fridays at...
WVNews
WVWC hosts award-winning author and educator
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Wesleyan College featured Dr. Julius Bailey to engage and ignite conversations in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy. On Monday, Wesleyan’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) invited Bailey to informally discuss with students, staff and the community about “Philosophy of love and Hip-Hop Culture” as well as to formally speak on “To Love and Be-Loved in the Beloved Community”. The discussion on “Philosophy of love and Hip-Hop” was held at noon as part of the DEI’s Culture-to-Go series, and “To Love and Be-Loved in the Beloved Community” was held at 6 p.m. preceded by a dinner in celebration.
