HOLDEN, Mass. - Some Holden residents had a special visitor Sunday afternoon -- a moose was on the loose. MassWildlife described it as an adult female moose. She was found in the area near the Mayo Elementary School. They say she was around 300 to 400 pounds. MassWildlife was able to tranquilize her and bring her to a safer location.

HOLDEN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO