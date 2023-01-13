ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

spectrumnews1.com

New treatment for skin cancer available in Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. - A new, non-surgical way to treat skin cancer is now available in Massachusetts. Image-guided SRT is the only treatment for non-melanoma skin cancer using ultrasound imaging to kill cancer cells. It directs low level x-ray energy to targeted areas of the skin. The treatment is now offered...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Moose on the Loose: MassWildlife, police track down adult moose in Holden

HOLDEN, Mass. - Some Holden residents had a special visitor Sunday afternoon -- a moose was on the loose. MassWildlife described it as an adult female moose. She was found in the area near the Mayo Elementary School. They say she was around 300 to 400 pounds. MassWildlife was able to tranquilize her and bring her to a safer location.
HOLDEN, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Tough real estate market predicted for Berkshires in 2023

PITTSFIELD, Mass. - President of Berkshire Real Estate Steve Ray is predicting a tough real estate market in 2023 due to an issue of supply and demand. “The lack of activity, the lack of inventory is really slow," Ray said. "The real estate market down the last couple of years here and we expect it not to be much different in ’23.”
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester Academy boys basketball team having great season

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Academy boys basketball team is off to a strong start this season with a 12-1 record. The Hilltoppers are having a great season. Everyone is contributing, everyone is having fun and they are working hard every day to keep improving. Worcester Academy has played at...
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Local 6th grader hits half court shot at the buzzer

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. - Riley Shea, a 6th grade basketball player at St. Mary School in Shrewsbury, hit a half court shot in Friday night's game vs. St. Bernadette's. St. Mary was leading in the game late in the 3rd quarter when St. Bernadette's scored on a nifty scoop shot. Shea, son of Spectrum News sports director Kevin Shea, inbounded the ball to a teammate, who gave it back to him. Shea took two more steps, just getting over half court and let it fly.
SHREWSBURY, MA

