Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Update: Jo-Ann is Closing Stores in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenBridgeport, WV
Related
WVNews
Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School releases second-quarter Honor Roll
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School has released its second-quarter Honor Roll. Students make the honor roll by earning a GPA of 3.5 to 4.0.
WVNews
Time to apply for Roxanna Glass scholarship
Applications are now available for the Roxanna Glass Scholarship for the Arts. This scholarship is available to seniors at Lewis County High School who are planning to attend a four-year college or university and major in music or the fine arts. The estimated grant award for 2023 is $1700. This scholarship is administered by the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation. Scholarship application must be made online at https://tgkvf.org/scholarships/apply-for-scholarships by February 1st. Although financial need is not a criterion, one must complete the FAFSA and submit the financial information required to be considered.
WVNews
Lewis Countians earn spot on WVWC Dean's List
BUCKHANNON — West Virginia Wesleyan College has named the following Lewis County students to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester: Ryan Blake, Isaiah Burciaga, Katelynn Connell, Brooklyn Detamore, Melody Garrett, Kristen Greathouse, Claire Gum, Shawn Moran, Lauren Posey, Victoria Syrews, Ethan Thomas, Luke White, Kassi Wright, and Patrick Snuffer, Jr.
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Superintendent lays out goals for spring 2023 semester
This week, Marion County Schools’ Spring 2023 semester began, and despite a handful daunting goals looming, Superintendent Dr. Donna Heston said she’s optimistic about finishing the year in a strong position. Heston said that while the county is still in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the...
WVNews
Upshur County Community Calendar
Buckhannon Sanitary Board meeting, 7:30-8:30 a.m., City Hall.To participate virtually, join the GoToMeeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/743314989. Or, dial in within the United States: +1 669-224-3412, access code: 743-314-989.
WVNews
Jeffrey Flint named to SNHU Dean's List
MANCHESTER, NH — Jeffrey Flint of Weston has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List. The fall terms run from September to December. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
WVNews
Ross named to Citizens Bank of Weston, Inc. and Citizens Bancshares, Inc. boards
James V. “Tug” Ross was named to both the Citizens Bank of Weston, Inc. and Citizens Bancshares, Inc. boards on December 15, 2022. Mr. Ross was born and raised in Coalton, West Virginia, one of five children to Mike and the late JoAnn Ross.
WVNews
Buckhannon Community Theatre to present 'The Red Velvet Cake War'
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon Community Theatre will kick off its 2023 season with a production of “The Red Velvet Cake War” by Jones, Hope and Wooten — who are also the writers of “Designing Women,” “The Golden Girls” and “The Savannah Sipping Society.”
WVNews
Bridgeport (West Virginia) High School dance team makes final preparations for winter competition
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Nearly two dozen members of the Bridgeport High School dance team are finalizing their routines before a regional invitational later this month. This will be the second year Bridgeport High School’s team competes at Wheeling Park High School’s winter dance invitational, which this year...
WVNews
Motivating and mentoring: Marion Schools move forward
The COVID-19 pandemic left us with many obstacles to overcome, but probably none greater than recovering the time students lost in the classroom because of the shutdown and subsequent remote learning plan. That combination cost students throughout the nation valuable time usually spent in the classroom under the leadership of...
WVNews
Lewis County Honor Guard continues to serve and honor veterans
For nearly 16 years the Lewis County Honor Guard has been a familiar presence at parades, Veterans Day events, and other local events. One of their most important roles, however, is that of serving at funerals when called upon by the veteran and/or the veteran’s family. Honor Guard Commander...
WVNews
Buckhannon, West Virginia's Phillips selected for Senate Youth Program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon high school student Henry Oscar Phillips is one of two state residents selected for the U.S. Senate Youth Program, Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced Wednesday. Phillips was selected from among the state's top student leaders to be part of the...
WVNews
Geneva Alberta (Johnson) Baker
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Geneva Alberta (Johnson) Baker, 87, of West Milford, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at United Hospital Center. She was born on October 6, 1935, in Parkersburg, WV, daughter of the late Spurgeon Lee and Tillie (Murphy) Johnson. Geneva married her soul mate,...
WVNews
Chocolate Lovers Feast Saturday, February 11
The Museum of American Glass on Main Avenue has planned its annual Chocolate Lovers Feast for Saturday, Feb.11, from 1-3 p.m. It will be a “dine in and/or carry out” format. This is the eighth year for this very popular and delicious event. MAGWV and the Lewis County area have formed a partnership to make this a special afternoon, and it has been a very successful fundraiser for the museum. The proceeds have in the past allowed MAGWV to improve the outside facade of the facility, painting the large mural on the outside wall, place much-needed new flooring in the gallery, improve the front desk and purchase display cabinets.
WVNews
Grafton boys finish strong, East Fairmont girls win despite Novisky's record
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The East Fairmont Bees and Grafton Bearcats each picked up team victories in high school swimming action at Alderson Broaddus University on Monday. East Fairmont earned the win in the girls team competition, finishing with 86 points to outpace Grafton (61) and Lincoln (15)....
WVNews
Morgantown (West Virginia) City Council alters makeup of Woodburn Commission
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Woodburn Commission serves in an advisory and advocacy capacity when it comes to the development of the Woodburn Community Complex, formerly known as Woodburn Elementary School. At its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Morgantown City Council unanimously voted to reduce the number of...
WVNews
Indians move win streak to 7 with 53-39 win over Lewis County
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport used stingy half court defense and a 22-point night from Anthony Spatafore to snap Lewis County’s win streak at seven, moving its own win streak to seven in the process by a final score of 53-39. The Indians set the tone for the night early, holding Lewis County to just two points in the opening quarter, and Spatafore accounted for six of his team’s opening 10 points as the Indians took an early lead that they would never surrender.
WVNews
Honoring those who serve to honor others
We pause today to honor those members of the Lewis County Honor Guard who make time to be part of an effort to honor those who served in the military, in law enforcement as well as this great country. From presenting the nation’s colors and providing gun salutes at funerals,...
WVNews
Candidate filing period open for City of Weston
The City of Weston is scheduled to have its general election on June 6. The candidate filing period has begun and will continue until Saturday, Jan. 28 at 4pm. All those interested in filing must stop by the Weston City Municipal Building for an application. All four council seats and...
WVNews
Jane Lew Park Building to get cosmetic upgrade
At the January meeting of Jane Lew Town Council, it was approved to paint the interior of the Jane Lew Park Building. The park building had an overhaul several years ago with new flooring, paint, and other upgrades, and everything has held up well but painting needs to be redone.
Comments / 0