Massachusetts State

Mega Millions $1.35 Billion Winner Remains a Mystery in Maine

Ironically enough, a Mega Millions ticket holder in Maine claimed the lottery’s second-largest prize in history, a hefty $1.35 billion, on Friday, January 13th. The long-anticipated win comes after three months without a single jackpot winner. Today, almost a week following the Friday the 13th drawing, the Maine winner still remains a mystery.
