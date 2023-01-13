Read full article on original website
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Mega Millions $1.35 Billion Winner Remains a Mystery in Maine
Ironically enough, a Mega Millions ticket holder in Maine claimed the lottery’s second-largest prize in history, a hefty $1.35 billion, on Friday, January 13th. The long-anticipated win comes after three months without a single jackpot winner. Today, almost a week following the Friday the 13th drawing, the Maine winner still remains a mystery.
