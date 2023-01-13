ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston County, WV

Time to apply for Roxanna Glass scholarship

Applications are now available for the Roxanna Glass Scholarship for the Arts. This scholarship is available to seniors at Lewis County High School who are planning to attend a four-year college or university and major in music or the fine arts. The estimated grant award for 2023 is $1700. This scholarship is administered by the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation. Scholarship application must be made online at https://tgkvf.org/scholarships/apply-for-scholarships by February 1st. Although financial need is not a criterion, one must complete the FAFSA and submit the financial information required to be considered.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Education Notes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon high school student Henry Oscar Phillips is one of …
BUCKHANNON, WV
Motivating and mentoring: Marion Schools move forward

The COVID-19 pandemic left us with many obstacles to overcome, but probably none greater than recovering the time students lost in the classroom because of the shutdown and subsequent remote learning plan. That combination cost students throughout the nation valuable time usually spent in the classroom under the leadership of...
Buckhannon, West Virginia's Phillips selected for Senate Youth Program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon high school student Henry Oscar Phillips is one of two state residents selected for the U.S. Senate Youth Program, Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced Wednesday. Phillips was selected from among the state's top student leaders to be part of the...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVWC hosts award-winning author and educator

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Wesleyan College featured Dr. Julius Bailey to engage and ignite conversations in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy. On Monday, Wesleyan’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) invited Bailey to informally discuss with students, staff and the community about “Philosophy of love and Hip-Hop Culture” as well as to formally speak on “To Love and Be-Loved in the Beloved Community”. The discussion on “Philosophy of love and Hip-Hop” was held at noon as part of the DEI’s Culture-to-Go series, and “To Love and Be-Loved in the Beloved Community” was held at 6 p.m. preceded by a dinner in celebration.
BUCKHANNON, WV
Lewis Countians earn spot on WVWC Dean's List

BUCKHANNON — West Virginia Wesleyan College has named the following Lewis County students to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester: Ryan Blake, Isaiah Burciaga, Katelynn Connell, Brooklyn Detamore, Melody Garrett, Kristen Greathouse, Claire Gum, Shawn Moran, Lauren Posey, Victoria Syrews, Ethan Thomas, Luke White, Kassi Wright, and Patrick Snuffer, Jr.
BUCKHANNON, WV
Cassandra Williamson's school record earns WVU honors

After setting the program record in the 600-meter with a time of 1:32.02, sophomore Cassandra Williamson of the West Virginia University track and field team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week, presented by University Apartments. Williamson took first place in the 600-meter at the Nittany Lion Challenge...
Upshur County Community Calendar

Buckhannon Sanitary Board meeting, 7:30-8:30 a.m., City Hall.To participate virtually, join the GoToMeeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/743314989. Or, dial in within the United States: +1 669-224-3412, access code: 743-314-989.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
Jeffrey Flint named to SNHU Dean's List

MANCHESTER, NH — Jeffrey Flint of Weston has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List. The fall terms run from September to December. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
WESTON, WV
Tax preparation made simple by Tygart Valley United Way

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Tygart Valley United Way has officially kicked off tax season and is ready to assist residents in filing their taxes while helping to keep more money in their pockets. The United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program officially opened its appointments Sunday,...
GRAFTON, WV
Dr. Kowatli to head Davis Medical Center's Better Sleep Center

Elkins, WV -- Dr. Emad Kowatli has joined Davis Health System as the new Medical Director for Davis Medical Center’s Better Sleep Center. Dr. Kowatli, a pulmonologist, will provide inpatient consults and office visits in his role overseeing the Better Sleep Center. He previously served in a similar position in West Virginia as Director of Thomas Health’s Sleep Laboratory in Charleston. Dr. Kowatli will also work for Davis Health System in Critical.
ELKINS, WV
Geneva Alberta (Johnson) Baker

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Geneva Alberta (Johnson) Baker, 87, of West Milford, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at United Hospital Center. She was born on October 6, 1935, in Parkersburg, WV, daughter of the late Spurgeon Lee and Tillie (Murphy) Johnson. Geneva married her soul mate,...
WEST MILFORD, WV
Trenton Bush tops 150 career wins at Winner's Choice

The Lewis County wrestling team had a solid weekend at one of the toughest tournaments around, but it was Senior wrestler Trenton Bush who stole the spotlight picked up his 150th career win on his way to a third place finish. The victory makes Bush, who is currently ranked #2...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Lewis County Honor Guard continues to serve and honor veterans

For nearly 16 years the Lewis County Honor Guard has been a familiar presence at parades, Veterans Day events, and other local events. One of their most important roles, however, is that of serving at funerals when called upon by the veteran and/or the veteran’s family. Honor Guard Commander...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV

