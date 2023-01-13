ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

WDTV

Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Jan. 17

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses living trusts. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Tom Bloom

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom joined First at 4 on Monday. He talked about funds to redo a problematic Mon County intersection, a focus on Greenbag Rd., and a construction conflict on I-79 that leads to the Pennsylvania state line. You can watch the full...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Upshur County offering emergency volunteer training

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Upshur County is looking to train people to help in emergency situations. Upshur County is accepting applications for its “Community Emergency Response Team” and “Volunteer in Police Service” trainings. The classes begin Feb. 7 and the deadline to sign up is Feb....
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Cat dies in Marion County house fire

BARRACKVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews responded to an early morning structure fire in Marion County. According to the Marion County 911 Center, the fire started just before 5:30 a.m. off of Snoderly Dr. just northwest of Barrackville. The Valley Volunteer Fire Department said the home was ruled a...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Nonprofit: $5,000 reward for information regarding bald eagle shot

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A nonprofit organization is offering a $5,000 reward for information regarding a bald eagle that was shot in Randolph County. Help Asheville Bears is offering the reward “to bring justice for this beautiful eagle.” HAB was initially started to find people responsible or any information on illegal bear trapping but has expanded its reach to include other types of wildlife.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Health Right recognized nationally for dental services

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One local organization will soon receive recognition on a national level. Wheeling Health Right is a fully-integrated medical and dental free clinic that follows a national trend that links dentistry to overall health care. Jennifer Garvin, a reporter and editor with American Dental Association News, paid a visit to the facility […]
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

End of week rain drops temperatures for the weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After rain this morning, we get a break from precipitation for the time being, albeit with extensive cloud cover. Rain showers return with another system in the late Wednesday night hours, lingering through Thursday afternoon. Cooler air seeps in Thursday night behind the system, turning wrap-around precipitation to snow showers for Friday morning. This will just be a dusting for the lowlands, but the mountains could see minor accumulations. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Two Harrison County schools get new PRO

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - There’s a new prevention resource officer patrolling the halls of two local elementary schools. Deputy D.J. Navarini is now the PRO at Norwood Elementary and Nutter Fort Elementary. He’s one of the first in the state to have that role. Navarini was on road...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Donna Louise Yochym

Donna Louise Yochym, 69, of Weston passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on May 26, 1953, a daughter of the late Roy D. Randolph, Sr. and Selma “Dottie” Workman Randolph. She is survived by her best friend of 59...
WESTON, WV

