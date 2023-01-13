Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
This Restaurant Has the Largest All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in West VirginiaTravel MavenClarksburg, WV
Update: Jo-Ann is Closing Stores in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenBridgeport, WV
Related
Sunset Ellis Restaurant hiring ahead of reopening
A historic restaurant in Harrison County is looking to hire several positions to prepare for its reopening.
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Jan. 17
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses living trusts. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Tom Bloom
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom joined First at 4 on Monday. He talked about funds to redo a problematic Mon County intersection, a focus on Greenbag Rd., and a construction conflict on I-79 that leads to the Pennsylvania state line. You can watch the full...
Black West Virginians recount experience of growing up in Mon County
The West Virginia University Community Coalition for Social Justice put on its annual event in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
WDTV
WVU Medicine Health Report: Weight Loss
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of the WVU Medicine Health Report, Dr. Salim Abunnaja talks about weight loss. Watch the video above to learn more.
Tree shatters school bus window during Marion County crash
Crews were called to a crash near Barrackville where a tree shattered a school bus' back windshield.
WDTV
Upshur County offering emergency volunteer training
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Upshur County is looking to train people to help in emergency situations. Upshur County is accepting applications for its “Community Emergency Response Team” and “Volunteer in Police Service” trainings. The classes begin Feb. 7 and the deadline to sign up is Feb....
WDTV
Cat dies in Marion County house fire
BARRACKVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews responded to an early morning structure fire in Marion County. According to the Marion County 911 Center, the fire started just before 5:30 a.m. off of Snoderly Dr. just northwest of Barrackville. The Valley Volunteer Fire Department said the home was ruled a...
WDTV
Nonprofit: $5,000 reward for information regarding bald eagle shot
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A nonprofit organization is offering a $5,000 reward for information regarding a bald eagle that was shot in Randolph County. Help Asheville Bears is offering the reward “to bring justice for this beautiful eagle.” HAB was initially started to find people responsible or any information on illegal bear trapping but has expanded its reach to include other types of wildlife.
WDTV
Window on Marion County school bus shattered in accident, officials say
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A window on a Marion County school bus was shattered during an accident Tuesday morning, according to officials. According to the Farmington Volunteer Fire Department, the bus backed into a tree limb on Moody Run Rd. in Fairmont around 8 a.m. Tuesday. Officials said the tree...
Wheeling Health Right recognized nationally for dental services
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One local organization will soon receive recognition on a national level. Wheeling Health Right is a fully-integrated medical and dental free clinic that follows a national trend that links dentistry to overall health care. Jennifer Garvin, a reporter and editor with American Dental Association News, paid a visit to the facility […]
WDTV
Bridgeport Farmers Market announces opening day for outdoor season
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Opening day for the outdoor season of the Bridgeport Farmers Market is just a few months away. It was recently announced that opening day will be Sunday, May 21. The market will then be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every proceeding Sunday until October...
WDTV
“Listening for Racial Understanding” exhibit at Kelly Miller Community Center
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) -The Kelly Miller Community Center was hosting an art exhibit called “Listening for Racial Understanding.”. As Martin Luther King Day was in January, it was a fitting time to have the exhibit open. King lead a pathway towards equality, encouraging all people to come together despite...
WDTV
End of week rain drops temperatures for the weekend
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After rain this morning, we get a break from precipitation for the time being, albeit with extensive cloud cover. Rain showers return with another system in the late Wednesday night hours, lingering through Thursday afternoon. Cooler air seeps in Thursday night behind the system, turning wrap-around precipitation to snow showers for Friday morning. This will just be a dusting for the lowlands, but the mountains could see minor accumulations. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
WDTV
Two Harrison County schools get new PRO
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - There’s a new prevention resource officer patrolling the halls of two local elementary schools. Deputy D.J. Navarini is now the PRO at Norwood Elementary and Nutter Fort Elementary. He’s one of the first in the state to have that role. Navarini was on road...
PetSmart embarks on new journey as it opens in Morgantown
PetSmart has finally made an appearance in Morgantown as they held their grand-opening on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.
WDTV
Donna Louise Yochym
Donna Louise Yochym, 69, of Weston passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on May 26, 1953, a daughter of the late Roy D. Randolph, Sr. and Selma “Dottie” Workman Randolph. She is survived by her best friend of 59...
Driver falls into ’30-40 yard embankment’ in Randolph County
A driver sustained minor injuries after their vehicle fell into an approximate 30-40 yard embankment in Randolph County on Friday.
Vehicle narrowly misses going into river after crash in Randolph County
Over the weekend, a vehicle narrowly missed going into the Elk River after crashing over an embankment in snowy conditions, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Department.
connect-bridgeport.com
Teacher and School Service Personnel of Year Winners of Year Honored in Charleston
The 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year (TOY) Amber Nichols and West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year (SPOY) Jessica Grose received awards from program sponsors last week during a ceremony at the State Capitol Complex. Nichols is a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown, West Virginia....
Comments / 0