Motivating and mentoring: Marion Schools move forward
The COVID-19 pandemic left us with many obstacles to overcome, but probably none greater than recovering the time students lost in the classroom because of the shutdown and subsequent remote learning plan. That combination cost students throughout the nation valuable time usually spent in the classroom under the leadership of...
City Council prepares for annexation discussion
Weston City Council in its January 3 meeting heard discussion regarding annexation to B&O and first-due fire area. City Manager Nate Stansberry presented reasons why to annex, the cost, and benefits. “My intention is to use this language to use as something tangible to give to people when we have...
Morgantown (West Virginia) City Council alters makeup of Woodburn Commission
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Woodburn Commission serves in an advisory and advocacy capacity when it comes to the development of the Woodburn Community Complex, formerly known as Woodburn Elementary School. At its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Morgantown City Council unanimously voted to reduce the number of...
Upshur County Community Calendar
Buckhannon Sanitary Board meeting, 7:30-8:30 a.m., City Hall.To participate virtually, join the GoToMeeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/743314989. Or, dial in within the United States: +1 669-224-3412, access code: 743-314-989.
Tax preparation made simple by Tygart Valley United Way
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Tygart Valley United Way has officially kicked off tax season and is ready to assist residents in filing their taxes while helping to keep more money in their pockets. The United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program officially opened its appointments Sunday,...
Jane Lew Park Building to get cosmetic upgrade
At the January meeting of Jane Lew Town Council, it was approved to paint the interior of the Jane Lew Park Building. The park building had an overhaul several years ago with new flooring, paint, and other upgrades, and everything has held up well but painting needs to be redone.
Time to apply for Roxanna Glass scholarship
Applications are now available for the Roxanna Glass Scholarship for the Arts. This scholarship is available to seniors at Lewis County High School who are planning to attend a four-year college or university and major in music or the fine arts. The estimated grant award for 2023 is $1700. This scholarship is administered by the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation. Scholarship application must be made online at https://tgkvf.org/scholarships/apply-for-scholarships by February 1st. Although financial need is not a criterion, one must complete the FAFSA and submit the financial information required to be considered.
Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School releases second-quarter Honor Roll
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School has released its second-quarter Honor Roll. Students make the honor roll by earning a GPA of 3.5 to 4.0.
Cassandra Williamson's school record earns WVU honors
After setting the program record in the 600-meter with a time of 1:32.02, sophomore Cassandra Williamson of the West Virginia University track and field team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week, presented by University Apartments. Williamson took first place in the 600-meter at the Nittany Lion Challenge...
Geneva Alberta (Johnson) Baker
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Geneva Alberta (Johnson) Baker, 87, of West Milford, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at United Hospital Center. She was born on October 6, 1935, in Parkersburg, WV, daughter of the late Spurgeon Lee and Tillie (Murphy) Johnson. Geneva married her soul mate,...
Candidate filing period open for City of Weston
The City of Weston is scheduled to have its general election on June 6. The candidate filing period has begun and will continue until Saturday, Jan. 28 at 4pm. All those interested in filing must stop by the Weston City Municipal Building for an application. All four council seats and...
Grafton boys finish strong, East Fairmont girls win despite Novisky's record
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The East Fairmont Bees and Grafton Bearcats each picked up team victories in high school swimming action at Alderson Broaddus University on Monday. East Fairmont earned the win in the girls team competition, finishing with 86 points to outpace Grafton (61) and Lincoln (15)....
Jeffrey Flint named to SNHU Dean's List
MANCHESTER, NH — Jeffrey Flint of Weston has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List. The fall terms run from September to December. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Lewis Countians earn spot on WVWC Dean's List
BUCKHANNON — West Virginia Wesleyan College has named the following Lewis County students to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester: Ryan Blake, Isaiah Burciaga, Katelynn Connell, Brooklyn Detamore, Melody Garrett, Kristen Greathouse, Claire Gum, Shawn Moran, Lauren Posey, Victoria Syrews, Ethan Thomas, Luke White, Kassi Wright, and Patrick Snuffer, Jr.
Gypsy shooting
GYPSY, W.Va. (WV News) — An individual shot Monday afternoon in Harrison County suffered inj…
Lewis County Honor Guard continues to serve and honor veterans
For nearly 16 years the Lewis County Honor Guard has been a familiar presence at parades, Veterans Day events, and other local events. One of their most important roles, however, is that of serving at funerals when called upon by the veteran and/or the veteran’s family. Honor Guard Commander...
Former WVU basketball player, cleared of Greek rape allegations, headed back to U.S.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Former West Virginia basketball player Brian Casey Mitchell is en route back to the United States after a mixed panel of judges and jurors cleared him of rape allegations in Greece. That's according to Brian Kornbrath, the federal public defender who had Mitchell's extradition...
Search continues for the best schemes for diverse WVU men's hoop team
West Virginia’s use of a smaller lineup in the latter half of the Oklahoma game produced good results, but head coach Bob Huggins noted that doesn’t presage the wholesale use of that group in all situations as the Big 12 conference season continues. “We’re going to try as...
Chocolate Lovers Feast Saturday, February 11
The Museum of American Glass on Main Avenue has planned its annual Chocolate Lovers Feast for Saturday, Feb.11, from 1-3 p.m. It will be a “dine in and/or carry out” format. This is the eighth year for this very popular and delicious event. MAGWV and the Lewis County area have formed a partnership to make this a special afternoon, and it has been a very successful fundraiser for the museum. The proceeds have in the past allowed MAGWV to improve the outside facade of the facility, painting the large mural on the outside wall, place much-needed new flooring in the gallery, improve the front desk and purchase display cabinets.
West Virginia women make statement against Baylor
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There’s a new show in town, folks, and maybe we all ought to look in on it, considering the trend in West Virginia sports of late. On Sunday, West Virginia’s women’s basketball team beat No. 17 Baylor, 74-65.
