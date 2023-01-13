ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston County, WV

This Week in West Virginia History

Jan. 18, 1842: Wayne County was established from part of Cabell County. It was named for General “Mad Anthony” Wayne, a Revolutionary War hero who later defeated Ohio Indian tribes at the 1794 Battle of Fallen Timbers. Jan. 19, 1818: The Virginia General Assembly established Preston County from...
VIRGINIA STATE
WVCAN releases annual report on state coverage and service outcomes

The West Virginia Child Advocacy Network (WVCAN) released its Statewide Data Report for the 2022 fiscal year (July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022). The data in the report reflects service from West Virginia’s 21 Child Advocacy Centers (CACs) which provided official service to 45 of 55 counties in the state. A CAC provides a safe, child-friendly facility where child protection, criminal justice, and child treatment professionals work together to investigate abuse, hold offenders accountable, and help children heal.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Geneva Alberta (Johnson) Baker

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Geneva Alberta (Johnson) Baker, 87, of West Milford, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at United Hospital Center. She was born on October 6, 1935, in Parkersburg, WV, daughter of the late Spurgeon Lee and Tillie (Murphy) Johnson. Geneva married her soul mate,...
WEST MILFORD, WV
Buckhannon, West Virginia's Phillips selected for Senate Youth Program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon high school student Henry Oscar Phillips is one of two state residents selected for the U.S. Senate Youth Program, Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced Wednesday. Phillips was selected from among the state's top student leaders to be part of the...
BUCKHANNON, WV
Education Notes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon high school student Henry Oscar Phillips is one of …
BUCKHANNON, WV
Dr. Kowatli to head Davis Medical Center's Better Sleep Center

Elkins, WV -- Dr. Emad Kowatli has joined Davis Health System as the new Medical Director for Davis Medical Center’s Better Sleep Center. Dr. Kowatli, a pulmonologist, will provide inpatient consults and office visits in his role overseeing the Better Sleep Center. He previously served in a similar position in West Virginia as Director of Thomas Health’s Sleep Laboratory in Charleston. Dr. Kowatli will also work for Davis Health System in Critical.
ELKINS, WV
Cassandra Williamson's school record earns WVU honors

After setting the program record in the 600-meter with a time of 1:32.02, sophomore Cassandra Williamson of the West Virginia University track and field team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week, presented by University Apartments. Williamson took first place in the 600-meter at the Nittany Lion Challenge...
Upshur County Community Calendar

Buckhannon Sanitary Board meeting, 7:30-8:30 a.m., City Hall.To participate virtually, join the GoToMeeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/743314989. Or, dial in within the United States: +1 669-224-3412, access code: 743-314-989.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
Indians move win streak to 7 with 53-39 win over Lewis County

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport used stingy half court defense and a 22-point night from Anthony Spatafore to snap Lewis County’s win streak at seven, moving its own win streak to seven in the process by a final score of 53-39. The Indians set the tone for the night early, holding Lewis County to just two points in the opening quarter, and Spatafore accounted for six of his team’s opening 10 points as the Indians took an early lead that they would never surrender.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
West Virginia women make statement against Baylor

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There’s a new show in town, folks, and maybe we all ought to look in on it, considering the trend in West Virginia sports of late. On Sunday, West Virginia’s women’s basketball team beat No. 17 Baylor, 74-65.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Tax preparation made simple by Tygart Valley United Way

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Tygart Valley United Way has officially kicked off tax season and is ready to assist residents in filing their taxes while helping to keep more money in their pockets. The United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program officially opened its appointments Sunday,...
GRAFTON, WV
Jane Lew Park Building to get cosmetic upgrade

At the January meeting of Jane Lew Town Council, it was approved to paint the interior of the Jane Lew Park Building. The park building had an overhaul several years ago with new flooring, paint, and other upgrades, and everything has held up well but painting needs to be redone.
JANE LEW, WV

