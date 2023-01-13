Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
This Week in West Virginia History
Jan. 18, 1842: Wayne County was established from part of Cabell County. It was named for General “Mad Anthony” Wayne, a Revolutionary War hero who later defeated Ohio Indian tribes at the 1794 Battle of Fallen Timbers. Jan. 19, 1818: The Virginia General Assembly established Preston County from...
WVNews
WVCAN releases annual report on state coverage and service outcomes
The West Virginia Child Advocacy Network (WVCAN) released its Statewide Data Report for the 2022 fiscal year (July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022). The data in the report reflects service from West Virginia’s 21 Child Advocacy Centers (CACs) which provided official service to 45 of 55 counties in the state. A CAC provides a safe, child-friendly facility where child protection, criminal justice, and child treatment professionals work together to investigate abuse, hold offenders accountable, and help children heal.
WVNews
Geneva Alberta (Johnson) Baker
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Geneva Alberta (Johnson) Baker, 87, of West Milford, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at United Hospital Center. She was born on October 6, 1935, in Parkersburg, WV, daughter of the late Spurgeon Lee and Tillie (Murphy) Johnson. Geneva married her soul mate,...
WVNews
Buckhannon, West Virginia's Phillips selected for Senate Youth Program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon high school student Henry Oscar Phillips is one of two state residents selected for the U.S. Senate Youth Program, Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced Wednesday. Phillips was selected from among the state's top student leaders to be part of the...
WVNews
One transported following single-vehicle rollover accident on Interstate 79 in Bridgeport, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One person was transported to United Hospital Center for injuries sustained in a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 79 Monday morning, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. The wreck occurred in the northbound lane when the vehicle rolled into the median near the Meadowbrook Road exit.
WVNews
Former WVU basketball player, cleared of Greek rape allegations, headed back to U.S.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Former West Virginia basketball player Brian Casey Mitchell is en route back to the United States after a mixed panel of judges and jurors cleared him of rape allegations in Greece. That's according to Brian Kornbrath, the federal public defender who had Mitchell's extradition...
WVNews
Education Notes
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon high school student Henry Oscar Phillips is one of …
WVNews
Morgantown (West Virginia) City Council alters makeup of Woodburn Commission
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Woodburn Commission serves in an advisory and advocacy capacity when it comes to the development of the Woodburn Community Complex, formerly known as Woodburn Elementary School. At its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Morgantown City Council unanimously voted to reduce the number of...
WVNews
Dr. Kowatli to head Davis Medical Center's Better Sleep Center
Elkins, WV -- Dr. Emad Kowatli has joined Davis Health System as the new Medical Director for Davis Medical Center’s Better Sleep Center. Dr. Kowatli, a pulmonologist, will provide inpatient consults and office visits in his role overseeing the Better Sleep Center. He previously served in a similar position in West Virginia as Director of Thomas Health’s Sleep Laboratory in Charleston. Dr. Kowatli will also work for Davis Health System in Critical.
WVNews
Ross named to Citizens Bank of Weston, Inc. and Citizens Bancshares, Inc. boards
James V. “Tug” Ross was named to both the Citizens Bank of Weston, Inc. and Citizens Bancshares, Inc. boards on December 15, 2022. Mr. Ross was born and raised in Coalton, West Virginia, one of five children to Mike and the late JoAnn Ross.
WVNews
Bridgeport (West Virginia) High School dance team makes final preparations for winter competition
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Nearly two dozen members of the Bridgeport High School dance team are finalizing their routines before a regional invitational later this month. This will be the second year Bridgeport High School’s team competes at Wheeling Park High School’s winter dance invitational, which this year...
WVNews
Cassandra Williamson's school record earns WVU honors
After setting the program record in the 600-meter with a time of 1:32.02, sophomore Cassandra Williamson of the West Virginia University track and field team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week, presented by University Apartments. Williamson took first place in the 600-meter at the Nittany Lion Challenge...
WVNews
Upshur County Community Calendar
Buckhannon Sanitary Board meeting, 7:30-8:30 a.m., City Hall.To participate virtually, join the GoToMeeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/743314989. Or, dial in within the United States: +1 669-224-3412, access code: 743-314-989.
WVNews
Grafton boys finish strong, East Fairmont girls win despite Novisky's record
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The East Fairmont Bees and Grafton Bearcats each picked up team victories in high school swimming action at Alderson Broaddus University on Monday. East Fairmont earned the win in the girls team competition, finishing with 86 points to outpace Grafton (61) and Lincoln (15)....
WVNews
Indians move win streak to 7 with 53-39 win over Lewis County
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport used stingy half court defense and a 22-point night from Anthony Spatafore to snap Lewis County’s win streak at seven, moving its own win streak to seven in the process by a final score of 53-39. The Indians set the tone for the night early, holding Lewis County to just two points in the opening quarter, and Spatafore accounted for six of his team’s opening 10 points as the Indians took an early lead that they would never surrender.
WVNews
West Virginia women make statement against Baylor
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There’s a new show in town, folks, and maybe we all ought to look in on it, considering the trend in West Virginia sports of late. On Sunday, West Virginia’s women’s basketball team beat No. 17 Baylor, 74-65.
WVNews
Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School releases second-quarter Honor Roll
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School has released its second-quarter Honor Roll. Students make the honor roll by earning a GPA of 3.5 to 4.0.
WVNews
Tax preparation made simple by Tygart Valley United Way
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Tygart Valley United Way has officially kicked off tax season and is ready to assist residents in filing their taxes while helping to keep more money in their pockets. The United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program officially opened its appointments Sunday,...
WVNews
Jane Lew Park Building to get cosmetic upgrade
At the January meeting of Jane Lew Town Council, it was approved to paint the interior of the Jane Lew Park Building. The park building had an overhaul several years ago with new flooring, paint, and other upgrades, and everything has held up well but painting needs to be redone.
WVNews
Search continues for the best schemes for diverse WVU men's hoop team
West Virginia’s use of a smaller lineup in the latter half of the Oklahoma game produced good results, but head coach Bob Huggins noted that doesn’t presage the wholesale use of that group in all situations as the Big 12 conference season continues. “We’re going to try as...
Comments / 0