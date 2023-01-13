The Museum of American Glass on Main Avenue has planned its annual Chocolate Lovers Feast for Saturday, Feb.11, from 1-3 p.m. It will be a “dine in and/or carry out” format. This is the eighth year for this very popular and delicious event. MAGWV and the Lewis County area have formed a partnership to make this a special afternoon, and it has been a very successful fundraiser for the museum. The proceeds have in the past allowed MAGWV to improve the outside facade of the facility, painting the large mural on the outside wall, place much-needed new flooring in the gallery, improve the front desk and purchase display cabinets.

