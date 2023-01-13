Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Chocolate Lovers Feast Saturday, February 11
The Museum of American Glass on Main Avenue has planned its annual Chocolate Lovers Feast for Saturday, Feb.11, from 1-3 p.m. It will be a “dine in and/or carry out” format. This is the eighth year for this very popular and delicious event. MAGWV and the Lewis County area have formed a partnership to make this a special afternoon, and it has been a very successful fundraiser for the museum. The proceeds have in the past allowed MAGWV to improve the outside facade of the facility, painting the large mural on the outside wall, place much-needed new flooring in the gallery, improve the front desk and purchase display cabinets.
WVNews
Time to apply for Roxanna Glass scholarship
Applications are now available for the Roxanna Glass Scholarship for the Arts. This scholarship is available to seniors at Lewis County High School who are planning to attend a four-year college or university and major in music or the fine arts. The estimated grant award for 2023 is $1700. This scholarship is administered by the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation. Scholarship application must be made online at https://tgkvf.org/scholarships/apply-for-scholarships by February 1st. Although financial need is not a criterion, one must complete the FAFSA and submit the financial information required to be considered.
WVNews
Honoring those who serve to honor others
We pause today to honor those members of the Lewis County Honor Guard who make time to be part of an effort to honor those who served in the military, in law enforcement as well as this great country. From presenting the nation’s colors and providing gun salutes at funerals,...
WVNews
Buckhannon Community Theatre to present 'The Red Velvet Cake War'
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon Community Theatre will kick off its 2023 season with a production of “The Red Velvet Cake War” by Jones, Hope and Wooten — who are also the writers of “Designing Women,” “The Golden Girls” and “The Savannah Sipping Society.”
WVNews
WVWC hosts award-winning author and educator
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Wesleyan College featured Dr. Julius Bailey to engage and ignite conversations in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy. On Monday, Wesleyan’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) invited Bailey to informally discuss with students, staff and the community about “Philosophy of love and Hip-Hop Culture” as well as to formally speak on “To Love and Be-Loved in the Beloved Community”. The discussion on “Philosophy of love and Hip-Hop” was held at noon as part of the DEI’s Culture-to-Go series, and “To Love and Be-Loved in the Beloved Community” was held at 6 p.m. preceded by a dinner in celebration.
WVNews
Morgantown (West Virginia) City Council alters makeup of Woodburn Commission
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Woodburn Commission serves in an advisory and advocacy capacity when it comes to the development of the Woodburn Community Complex, formerly known as Woodburn Elementary School. At its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Morgantown City Council unanimously voted to reduce the number of...
WVNews
Beauty in the Blade opens in Philippi
Microblading, a tattooing technique and form of permanent makeup, is now open for business in Barbour County, according to microblading artist Adriana Knight, who completed her training with Felicity Matos at Browlicity in Morgantown. The new service, called Beauty in the Blade, is open by appointment Tuesdays through Fridays at...
WVNews
Education Notes
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon high school student Henry Oscar Phillips is one of …
WVNews
Motivating and mentoring: Marion Schools move forward
The COVID-19 pandemic left us with many obstacles to overcome, but probably none greater than recovering the time students lost in the classroom because of the shutdown and subsequent remote learning plan. That combination cost students throughout the nation valuable time usually spent in the classroom under the leadership of...
WVNews
Tax preparation made simple by Tygart Valley United Way
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Tygart Valley United Way has officially kicked off tax season and is ready to assist residents in filing their taxes while helping to keep more money in their pockets. The United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program officially opened its appointments Sunday,...
WVNews
Jane Lew Park Building to get cosmetic upgrade
At the January meeting of Jane Lew Town Council, it was approved to paint the interior of the Jane Lew Park Building. The park building had an overhaul several years ago with new flooring, paint, and other upgrades, and everything has held up well but painting needs to be redone.
WVNews
Lewis County Honor Guard continues to serve and honor veterans
For nearly 16 years the Lewis County Honor Guard has been a familiar presence at parades, Veterans Day events, and other local events. One of their most important roles, however, is that of serving at funerals when called upon by the veteran and/or the veteran’s family. Honor Guard Commander...
WVNews
The A word
Local government is talking about the A word again. No, not that A word, the other one: Annexation. It’s about time, too. The subject was brought up in the January 3 Weston City Council meeting only to open the discussion of possibly putting together information on the matter including benefits and detractions.
WVNews
Ross named to Citizens Bank of Weston, Inc. and Citizens Bancshares, Inc. boards
James V. “Tug” Ross was named to both the Citizens Bank of Weston, Inc. and Citizens Bancshares, Inc. boards on December 15, 2022. Mr. Ross was born and raised in Coalton, West Virginia, one of five children to Mike and the late JoAnn Ross.
WVNews
Jeffrey Flint named to SNHU Dean's List
MANCHESTER, NH — Jeffrey Flint of Weston has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List. The fall terms run from September to December. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
WVNews
Geneva Alberta (Johnson) Baker
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Geneva Alberta (Johnson) Baker, 87, of West Milford, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at United Hospital Center. She was born on October 6, 1935, in Parkersburg, WV, daughter of the late Spurgeon Lee and Tillie (Murphy) Johnson. Geneva married her soul mate,...
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Superintendent lays out goals for spring 2023 semester
This week, Marion County Schools’ Spring 2023 semester began, and despite a handful daunting goals looming, Superintendent Dr. Donna Heston said she’s optimistic about finishing the year in a strong position. Heston said that while the county is still in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the...
WVNews
Buckhannon, West Virginia's Phillips selected for Senate Youth Program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon high school student Henry Oscar Phillips is one of two state residents selected for the U.S. Senate Youth Program, Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced Wednesday. Phillips was selected from among the state's top student leaders to be part of the...
WVNews
City Council prepares for annexation discussion
Weston City Council in its January 3 meeting heard discussion regarding annexation to B&O and first-due fire area. City Manager Nate Stansberry presented reasons why to annex, the cost, and benefits. “My intention is to use this language to use as something tangible to give to people when we have...
WVNews
Lewis Countians earn spot on WVWC Dean's List
BUCKHANNON — West Virginia Wesleyan College has named the following Lewis County students to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester: Ryan Blake, Isaiah Burciaga, Katelynn Connell, Brooklyn Detamore, Melody Garrett, Kristen Greathouse, Claire Gum, Shawn Moran, Lauren Posey, Victoria Syrews, Ethan Thomas, Luke White, Kassi Wright, and Patrick Snuffer, Jr.
Comments / 0