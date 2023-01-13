In The Last of Us, zombies are the least terrifying part of the zombie apocalypse. Yes, the HBO drama’s alternate America is riddled with “Infected”: former humans now hijacked by a mutated strain of the Cordyceps fungus, a real-life pathogen that (currently) affects insects. But after the feature-length, action-packed premiere, entire hours of the nine-episode season go by without so much as a spore. The Walking Dead, the last TV show to tackle this genre at such a scale, took its name from the ravenous hordes that ended life as we knew it. The Last of Us, as the title implies, is more about who survives and how.

2 DAYS AGO