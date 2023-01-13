Read full article on original website
Breaking Down the Premiere of ‘The Last of Us’
Chris and Andy talk about the first episode of The Last of Us and the difficulties of video game adaptations (1:00), the major plot points of this episode (20:56), and whether or not they think this will be a typical zombie TV show (35:56). Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald.
Top Five War Movies and ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’
Sean and Amanda are joined by Chris Ryan to discuss the dark horse Oscar contender All Quiet on the Western Front and their favorite films about war. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS.
‘Spare’ Review, Award Season Recap, and ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3
Juliet and Amanda are back to discuss the latest things going on in the world of entertainment, including their thoughts on Spare, Prince Harry’s memoir (0:36); Emily in Paris Season 3 (24:25); award season, featuring the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards (35:11); and the 2022 hit book Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow (45:34).
Throw Up Your Hands and Raise Your Voice! Monorail! Monorail! Monorail!
Driving home one day in the early ’90s, Conan O’Brien found himself in a familiar situation: alone in his car, laughing. He had spotted a billboard that he’d never seen before. He doesn’t remember the exact details of it, but one word stuck out: “It just said ‘monorail.’ I don’t even know why.”
Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ Is Good. Really. Plus: Tom Brady, Mike Tirico, and Netflix’s New Tennis Doc.
Bryan is joined by author and Wall Street Journal columnist Jason Gay to discuss Prince Harry’s new memoir, Spare. They weigh in on the American interest in the royals and highlight a few disclosures that stood out in the memoir (1:44). Later, they recap the wild-card playoff round and touch on what could have been Brady’s last game as a player and his potential future at Fox (27:40) before diving into Netflix’s newest documentary series on tennis, Break Point, and discussing the possible impact it could have on the sport (48:38). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and Jason Gay Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
‘The Last of Us’ Takes Its Source Material to Another Level
In The Last of Us, zombies are the least terrifying part of the zombie apocalypse. Yes, the HBO drama’s alternate America is riddled with “Infected”: former humans now hijacked by a mutated strain of the Cordyceps fungus, a real-life pathogen that (currently) affects insects. But after the feature-length, action-packed premiere, entire hours of the nine-episode season go by without so much as a spore. The Walking Dead, the last TV show to tackle this genre at such a scale, took its name from the ravenous hordes that ended life as we knew it. The Last of Us, as the title implies, is more about who survives and how.
