African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund announces 35 historic Black churches to receive funding
Today the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund has announced the 35 historic Black churches across the United States that will benefit from the first round of funding in the Action Fund’s Preserving Black Churches. The Preserving Black Churches initiative is a $20...
The white girl who was abducted by Native Americans and returned with a mysterious tattoo
Olive Oatman was born in 1837 in Illinois to Royce and Mary Ann Oatman. She was one of seven children raised in the Mormon faith. In 1850, the Oatmans opted to join a wagon train commanded by James Brewster, whose followers were known as Brewsterites. Brewster had a falling out with Brigham Young's followers after disagreeing with the Mormon leadership in Salt Lake City, Utah.
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
100 years after Rosewood Massacre, descendants say their relatives were forever marked
The Black community of Rosewood in Florida was erased in the first week of 1923 as it was attacked by angry white marauders. Memories still linger.
Rethinking the European Conquest of Native Americans
When the term Indian appears in the Declaration of Independence, it is used to refer to “savage” outsiders employed by the British as a way of keeping the colonists down. Eleven years later, in the U.S. Constitution, the Indigenous peoples of North America are presented differently: as separate entities with which the federal government must negotiate. They also appear as insiders who are clearly within the borders of the new country yet not to be counted for purposes of representation. The same people are at once part of the oppression that justifies the need for independence, a rival for control of land, and a subjugated minority whose rights are ignored.
Enslaved people were kidnapped from all across Africa, rare look at DNA from colonial cemetery reveals
In 2013, South Carolinians made the unexpected discovery of a Colonial-era cemetery holding the remains of enslaved people. Now, a genetic analysis of some of these individuals reveals their origins.
DNA collected from slave skeletons interred in unmarked 18th-century burial ground reveals their history
A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in the U.S., working with members of The Anson Street African Burial Ground Project, have discovered some of the history behind some of the enslaved people buried in 18th century Charleston, South Carolina—home to one of the busiest slave ports in American history.
The Soldier who fought for both Union and the Confederacy during American Civil War
The American Civil War was the culmination of a long-running conflict between supporters and opponents of slavery that began with the establishment of the United States. Prior to the war, the North and South had been bitterly divided over the topic of slavery for decades.
The Story Behind Abolition Of Slavery In The United States
Slavery abolishment in the U.S. was a significant event with multiple causes and lasting effects across history. It was because of the continuing divisions within the country regarding the practice of slavery, the government felt the need to act. After the establishment of the United States of America in 1776, slavery was abolished in the northern U.S., the nation was divided into slave states and free states, but slavery was finally ended nationwide only with the Thirteenth Amendment in 1865.
The Incredible Story Of Igbo Landing, When West African Captives Drowned Themselves To Avoid Being Enslaved
During the Igbo Landing of 1803, approximately 75 captives from present-day Nigeria died by mass suicide in Georgia's Dunbar Creek rather than face a life in chains. For hundreds of years, enslaved people from Africa were kidnapped, crammed onto slave ships, and whisked to the Americas. But in 1803, 75 Igbo and other West African people from modern-day Nigeria fought back in a remarkable event known as Igbo Landing.
Do Native American remains still exist in your nearby museum or educational institution? – by Ash Ngu and Andrea Suozzo
In 1990, Congress passed a law recognizing the unequal treatment of Native American remains and set up a process for tribes to request their return from museums and other institutions that had them. The law, known as the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act or NAGPRA, sought to address this human rights issue by giving Indigenous peoples a way to reclaim their dead.
