4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
CBS Sports
Nebraska vs. Ohio State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Ohio State Buckeyes will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Pinnacle Bank Arena at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday. The teams split their matchups last year, with OSU winning the first 87-79 on the road and the Nebraska Cornhuskers taking the second 78-70. It...
CBS Sports
West Virginia vs. TCU: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
The #17 TCU Horned Frogs and the West Virginia Mountaineers are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 18 at WVU Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with TCU winning the first 77-67 at home and West Virginia taking the second 70-64.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. reminds LeBron James how old he is: 'You played against my dad'
LeBron James is embarking on his 20th season in the NBA and he's obviously faced many players during that time. Now he's beginning to face the sons of some of the players that he competed against early in his career. During Monday's game between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles...
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Ties season high in scoring in loss
Gordon totaled 24 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes during Sunday's 121-100 loss to the Clippers. Gordon led all Houston players in scoring while tying a season-high scoring mark that he also tallied Nov. 18 against Indiana. Gordon has tallied 10 or more points in eight of his last 10 games.
CBS Sports
Kansas vs. Kansas State prediction, odds: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 17 best bets from proven model
A share of the Big 12 Conference lead will be on the line when the second-ranked Kansas Jayhawks meet the No. 13-ranked Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday night in a 2023 Sunflower Showdown matchup. The Jayhawks (16-1), who lead the Big 12 with a 5-0 record, have won the past 10 games overall and last seven in the series with Kansas State. The Wildcats (4-1), who are tied for second at 4-1 with Texas and Iowa State, had a nine-game winning streak snapped on Saturday. Kansas defeated No. 14 Iowa State 62-60 on Saturday, while Kansas State dropped an 82-68 decision to No. 17 TCU that same day.
CBS Sports
Why Nuggets will make quick work of Trail Blazers, plus other best bets for Tuesday
Good afternoon gamblers, it's Chris Bengel back with you on this Tuesday. I hope everybody enjoyed all of the sensational NBA basketball that we were treated to in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The NBA should make a habit out of having schedules like that a few times every season. It's pretty wild being able to place wagers and follow your bets through most of the day.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Likely to play Tuesday
Murray is probable for Tuesday's game against Portland due to a left ankle sprain. Murray has been listed as probable before being upgraded to active in each of his last two games after exiting Wednesday's game due to an ankle injury. Tuesday's contest should be no different; however, fantasy managers should keep an eye on his status leading up to tipoff considering the tilt is the first leg of a back-to-back set.
CBS Sports
Heat's Udonis Haslem: Receives probable tag
Haslem (Achilles) is listed as probable for Monday's game in Atlanta, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Though he's been a fixture on Heat injury reports for nearly a month due to the Achilles issue, Haslem was officially ruled out for only one game, a Dec. 17 win over the Spurs. Despite being available for the subsequent 13 games, Haslem hasn't left the bench, as the 42-year-old has continued to serve mainly as a mentor to younger members of the roster rather than a player head coach Erik Spoelstra relies on in the rotation. Even though he'll likely end up being available Monday, Haslem won't play unless Miami's frontcourt depth is significantly tested due to either in-game injuries and/or foul trouble.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Listed as questionable
Markkanen (hip) is questionable for Monday's matchup against Minnesota, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen was sidelined for Saturday's loss to Philadelphia due to a hip injury and may miss a second straight game due to the issue. If he's sidelined again, Talen Horton-Tucker, Jarred Vanderbilt and Ochai Agbaji would be candidates for increased roles.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Xavier jumps into top 10, Duke falls out of Coaches Poll
The top-10 of the latest Coaches Poll has a major shakeup with Xavier entering the picture for the first time all season following a 2-0 week with wins over UConn and Marquette. The Musketeers jumped three spots from No. 11 to No. 8 in the poll, claiming for the first time this season the honor of being the highest-ranked team in the Big East.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Russell Westbrook becomes NBA's all-time leader in triple-doubles off of the bench
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is already the NBA's all-time leader in triple-doubles, and now he's also the all-time leader in triple-doubles off of the bench. Westbrook recorded 20 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists in 34 minutes off of the pine in L.A.'s 113-112 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night. It was Westbrook's fourth triple-double as a reserve on the season, which is the most in NBA history. Detlef Schrempf has the second most with three. The former MVP now has 198 career triple-doubles, and counting.
CBS Sports
Florida five-star QB Jaden Rashada requests release: Gators' top 2023 commit files to void NLI with program
Florida quarterback Jaden Rashada has filed a request for a release from his National Letter of Intent after signing with the Gators on Dec. 21, according to 247Sports. Rashada, a five-star member of the 2023 class, is ranked the No. 6 quarterback and considered the No. 29 overall player by 247Sports.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Connor Wedington: Sticking with Seattle
Seattle signed Wedington to a reserve/future deal Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports. Wedington joined the Seahawks' practice squad in January after he failed to stick around Houston's and San Francisco's organizations. The undrafted product out of Stanford is still looking to make his NFL debut, but with his new deal, he'll have a chance to compete for a spot on the active roster throughout the offseason.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Darwin Thompson: Remains in Seattle
Seattle signed Thompson to a reserve/future contract Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports. Thompson earned a practice-squad contract after failing to make the Seahawks' initial 53-man roster, but he didn't make any appearances during the 2022 campaign. The Utah State product impressed during limited preseason action, and with his new contract, he'll have a chance to build off what he did with Seattle this year throughout the upcoming offseason.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Draft odds to be No. 1 pick: Will Levis rising, but Bryce Young remains the favorite
The 2023 NFL Draft is still more than three months away, but there's already plenty of debate about who'll be taken first overall. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis was the source of social media buzz this week as his odds to be taken first overall became shorter, but he is still not the favorite. Caesars Sportsbook has Alabama quarterback Bryce Young as the favorite to hear his name called first despite the Chicago Bears -- who currently have quarterback Justin Fields -- holding that selection. One thing to keep in mind is that last year's No. 1 overall selection by the Jaguars, Travon Walker, wasn't a betting favorite until the week of the draft.
