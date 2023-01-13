The 2023 NFL Draft is still more than three months away, but there's already plenty of debate about who'll be taken first overall. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis was the source of social media buzz this week as his odds to be taken first overall became shorter, but he is still not the favorite. Caesars Sportsbook has Alabama quarterback Bryce Young as the favorite to hear his name called first despite the Chicago Bears -- who currently have quarterback Justin Fields -- holding that selection. One thing to keep in mind is that last year's No. 1 overall selection by the Jaguars, Travon Walker, wasn't a betting favorite until the week of the draft.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO