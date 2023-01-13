ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury police arrest teens, 16 and 14, in connection with stolen vehicle, shots-fired incident

By Staff report, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PGn0b_0kE8BTlC00
A Waterbury police car. Ronald DeRosa/Hartford Courant/TNS

A 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy were arrested and charged in Waterbury in connection with a number of incidents involving a stolen vehicle on Thursday, police said.

Waterbury Police Department officers located a 2015 black Honda CR-V occupied by the two teens in the area of Pine Street and Byrneside Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officers identified this vehicle as being involved in an attempted carjacking and shots-fired incident earlier in Waterbury. Police said the vehicle was also wanted in connection with an armed robbery that happened earlier in the day in Wolcott and resulted in the Honda being stolen.

Waterbury police said they attempted to stop Honda, which fled from police. Police said the Honda was driving recklessly until the driver lost control of the vehicle at the intersection of Kingsbury Street at North Elm Street and collided with a police cruiser and another vehicle at the intersection.

Both teens were taken into police custody, police said. A loaded 9mm pistol was allegedly found in the Honda with an additional empty magazine, according to police.

There were no injuries reported, police said.

Police identified the 16-year-old as the driver. He was charged with weapons in a motor vehicle, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal transfer of a pistol/revolver, theft of a motor vehicle, interfering with a police officer, engaging police in a pursuit, evading responsibility, reckless driving and additional motor vehicle-related offenses, police said.

According to Waterbury police, the 16-year-old allegedly has a history of stolen motor vehicle incidents.

The 14-year-old, identified by police as the front passenger, was charged with weapons in a motor vehicle, carrying a pistol/revolver without a permit, illegal transfer of a pistol/revolver, theft of a motor vehicle and interfering with a police officer.

“Great police work by our officers to locate and take into custody both juvenile offenders, one of them being a repeat offender known to WPD,” said Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo in a release. “Both juvenile offenders were engaged in violent crimes not only in our city but also a neighboring community and now need to be held accountable for their actions by our judicial system.”

