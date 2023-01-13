Rep. Candelora: Killingly schools inquiry is a ‘witch hunt’

Related
McCarthy threatens Senate GOP. Hear one senator's response
Republican House leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy has told Senate Republicans that if they vote for the bipartisan omnibus bill any legislation they send to the House will be "dead on arrival" once he becomes speaker.
Steve Scalise privately being prepped by Republicans to snatch gavel from McCarthy: Report
As House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy seeks to fend off intraparty opposition to his bid to become the next House speaker, several Republicans are reportedly huddling behind another top member of their party for a possible leadership challenge.
Republicans Are Back on Their Bullshit—and It’s Already Returning to Bite Them
It may be the start of a new year, but the Republican Party is back to its old antics again—throwing the House of Representatives into chaos as a rogue group of far-right members of Congress refuse to step into line and back Kevin McCarthy’s bid for the speaker’s gavel.On this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast, hosts Kelly Weill and Will Sommer predict that 2023 will only bring more insane antics from the chamber’s more controversial corners—and Fever Dreams favorites like Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene are already floating their best ideas for...
Dems dissed: Ilhan Omar, Adam Schiff, and Eric Swalwell confirmed to lose powerful positions
Several high-profile House Democrats are poised to be removed from their coveted committee assignments as Republicans take control of the lower chamber and usher in a new era of priorities, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) confirmed on Monday. McCarthy has long vowed to remove some Democrats from their top positions...
Trump breaks silence on McCarthy and House speaker drama
Former president and 2024 presidential contender Donald Trump weighed in on the House speakership election, voicing support for Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., ahead of a second day of voting Wednesday.
“This is a Republican mess”: Progressives warn Democrats not to cut a speaker deal with GOP
This article originally appeared at The Young Turks. Used by permission. At least two progressive groups tell TYT that House Democrats shouldn't make any deal with Republicans to help them elect a speaker, even a unity candidate. The reason: Any guarantees Republicans offer may not stick, given the GOP's inability...
Liz Cheney Says U.S. Will 'Suffer' if McCarthy Concedes on Defense
McCarthy told reporters after the 13th speaker vote that he believes lawmakers will "finish this once and for all" when the House reconvenes Friday night.
Dems celebrate largest Black Congressional Caucus ever while excluding GOP Rep.-elect Byron Donalds
Democrats are celebrating the largest Congressional Black Caucus in the nation's history but are excluding GOP speaker nominee Rep.-elect Byron Donalds, R-Fla., from the group.
Chuck Schumer And Nancy Pelosi Asserted That Joe Biden Should Run For 2024 Election
Nancy Pelosi, the House Speaker, is resigning from the Democratic leadership after the Republicans secured the majority. Senator Chuck Schumer is still serving as the majority leader of the Senate, which is still under Democratic control.
Some Republicans Walked Out In Disgust During Rep. Matt Gaetz’s Floor Speech
The far-right Florida Republican was attacking Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s fundraising prowess, calling him “the LeBron James of special-interest fundraising.”
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
Rep. Roy introduces bill to block illegal immigrants as House GOP fires up border push
Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, introduced a bill this week to prevent the entry of illegal immigrants into the U.S. until the border is under operational control by DHS.
Texas Republicans to chair 4 US House committees
Republican representatives from Texas, including one from the Austin area, will serve as chairs of four consequential committees in the new GOP-led Congress.
Republicans Nominate Byron Donalds For House Speaker After Democrats Tap Hakeem Jeffries
Republican Byron Donalds and Democrat Hakeem Jeffries are the first Black people in history to be nominated to lead their party in Congress. The post Republicans Nominate Byron Donalds For House Speaker After Democrats Tap Hakeem Jeffries appeared first on NewsOne.
House Republican urges McCarthy to 'hold the Senate's feet to the fire' for $1.7T omnibus 'monstrosity'
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., expresses "frustration and anger" over Congress' $1.7 trillion spending bill that adds $3.1 trillion to the national debt.
Who is Hakeem Jeffries? Democrats united behind new leader while GOP’s McCarthy chaos continues
While the Republican battle continues over Kevin McCarthy’s repeated attempts to claim the House speaker’s gavel, Democrats have remained united behind their new leader, New York Representative Hakeem Jeffries. Mr Jeffries is the first Black American to lead a major political party in Congress after former Speaker Nancy Pelosi stepped down from the Democratic leadership. House Democrats are now led by a new trio – the 52-year-old Mr Jeffries as the minority leader, Katherine Clark, 59, of Massachusetts as the Democratic whip, and Pete Aguilar, 43, of California as the chairman of the caucus. Mr Jeffries, Ms Clark, and...
Jeffries to GOP on Santos: ‘Clean up your house’
The new head of House Democrats said Thursday that the fate of embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is for GOP leaders to resolve. Santos, a Long Island freshman, has come under fire for a host of scandals swirling around his campaign. Revelations that he’d fabricated large parts of his résumé and questions about his campaign […]
House Republicans are closing the book on one-party Democratic rule
House Republicans have retaken the House with a slim, but crucial, majority. Now is the time to show the people what the end of one-party Democratic Party rule looks like by preparing to execute on a bold, unifying agenda for the 118th Congress . The people elected us to lead....
Matt Gaetz says embattled GOP Rep. George Santos shouldn't be 'subject to shunning' before his ethics process: 'He deserves the chance to at least make his case'
Matt Gaetz said George Santos shouldn't be shunned in advance of a congressional ethics process. Gaetz made the remarks while guest hosting for ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast. "I think he deserves the chance to at least make his case," Gaetz said of his embattled GOP colleague. Rep....
White House to McCarthy: ‘Come clean’ on your backroom speaker deals
The president’s advisers are trying to paint the incoming House speaker as totally beholden to his most conservative members.
