ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut Mirror

Rep. Candelora: Killingly schools inquiry is a ‘witch hunt’

By Ginny Monk
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JaSTl_0kE8BOan00

Legislation could address what CT GOP leadership said was too much scrutiny on the Killingly district's rejection of a mental health center.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Republicans Are Back on Their Bullshit—and It’s Already Returning to Bite Them

It may be the start of a new year, but the Republican Party is back to its old antics again—throwing the House of Representatives into chaos as a rogue group of far-right members of Congress refuse to step into line and back Kevin McCarthy’s bid for the speaker’s gavel.On this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast, hosts Kelly Weill and Will Sommer predict that 2023 will only bring more insane antics from the chamber’s more controversial corners—and Fever Dreams favorites like Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene are already floating their best ideas for...
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Who is Hakeem Jeffries? Democrats united behind new leader while GOP’s McCarthy chaos continues

While the Republican battle continues over Kevin McCarthy’s repeated attempts to claim the House speaker’s gavel, Democrats have remained united behind their new leader, New York Representative Hakeem Jeffries. Mr Jeffries is the first Black American to lead a major political party in Congress after former Speaker Nancy Pelosi stepped down from the Democratic leadership. House Democrats are now led by a new trio – the 52-year-old Mr Jeffries as the minority leader, Katherine Clark, 59, of Massachusetts as the Democratic whip, and Pete Aguilar, 43, of California as the chairman of the caucus. Mr Jeffries, Ms Clark, and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MyChamplainValley.com

Jeffries to GOP on Santos: ‘Clean up your house’

The new head of House Democrats said Thursday that the fate of embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is for GOP leaders to resolve. Santos, a Long Island freshman, has come under fire for a host of scandals swirling around his campaign. Revelations that he’d fabricated large parts of his résumé and questions about his campaign […]
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

Matt Gaetz says embattled GOP Rep. George Santos shouldn't be 'subject to shunning' before his ethics process: 'He deserves the chance to at least make his case'

Matt Gaetz said George Santos shouldn't be shunned in advance of a congressional ethics process. Gaetz made the remarks while guest hosting for ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast. "I think he deserves the chance to at least make his case," Gaetz said of his embattled GOP colleague. Rep....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy