New York State

‘Men of West Hollywood’ Eyes New York, San Francisco & Miami Spinoffs As Producers Hope For Global Franchise

By Peter White
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : The Men of West Hollywood are looking to go global.

Get Me Out Productions, the company behind the Crackle series, are planning a raft of international versions of the show alongside expanding the franchise with spinoffs in New York, San Francisco and Miami.

It comes a year after the show launched on the streaming platform and become one of its most popular original series.

The team behind the show, which follows six well-known male socialites, along with their boyfriends and girlfriends, as they come together to make up a drama-driven, polarizing friend group in West Hollywood, are in talks to adapt the series in Canada, Latin America, and Europe.

They hope to make Hombres de Playa in Mexico, Homens do Rio in Brazil, Männer vom Nollendorfplatz in Germany and Hombres de Chueca in Spain.

It is also exploring Men of The Castro (San Francisco), Men of Chelsea (New York), and Men of South Beach (Miami).

It replicates the franchise playbook of series such as The Real Housewives or RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Elsewhere, Passion Distribution is shopping season one of the original series internationally with hopes for deals in Latin America, Australia, UK and Europe.

The series was created by Hali Anastopoulo, who exec produces and co-directs alongside Akim Anastopoulo.

“Telling the stories of our incredible cast – the creative, hard-working, and often inspiring Men of West Hollywood – has been a meaningful experience,” said Hali Anastopoulo. “To know that our series shared a new experience that resonated with Crackle’s audience increases our motivation to grow this entertaining story format beyond WeHo’s borders – celebrating diverse friend groups from all walks of life with heavy LGBTQ+ representation.”

