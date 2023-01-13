Read full article on original website
Daryl Nettles
4d ago
I worked there for 5.5yrs. never had a problem with my pay. I believe this is a honest mistake and they will make it right for the ones effected by this mistake
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpde.com
Speed-monitoring technology installed by Surfside Beach police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — If you are driving in Horry County like one of the Fast and Furious movies, you'll want to reconsider your speed in Surfside Beach. Police have installed new solar-powered speed radars in residential areas to encourage drivers to slow down. Two of those radars...
wpde.com
$30 million needed to preserve historic Conway school, engineers predict
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — During Tuesday night's council meeting, city leaders presented an update on the historic Whittemore Park Elementary School. Conway City Administrator Adam Emrick said they've heard back from their structural engineer that was sent to review the condition of the building. Initially, experts estimated that...
Renovations to downtown Pinewood Depot aim to clean up, attract people to area
PINEWOOD, S.C. — Renovations to the Pinewood Depot are underway, with the goal of cleaning up downtown and attracting more people to the area. "When things look good, people feel better about it," former mayor Jackie Spann explained about his help in creating renovation plans. "When you put a little paint on something, you add to that quality of life that people feel."
WLTX.com
As egg prices soar, some are considering grocery store alternatives
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — High egg prices might have you second-guessing the purchase. "I'm very surprised that the eggs have gone up significantly," says Earl McClora. “When you look at the numbers that have been impacted by avian influenza, we’re above the numbers from the last major outbreak of 15-16," said Nathan Smith, Economist of Agribusiness for Clemson Extension. "That’s pushed prices up 60% over the previous year, but more than double the retail market.”
Man accused of robbing 2 vape stores in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police have arrested a man who they say is suspected of robbing two vape stores in Florence in the past week. Daniel Hires Jr., 38, allegedly jumped over a counter and got into a fight on Saturday while robbing the 101 Vape Tobacco and Vape on Pamplico Highway, Florence police said. […]
Indictment: Florence County doctor allegedly gave out prescription drugs for non-medical purposes
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County doctor allegedly gave out prescription drugs for non-medical purposes, according to an indictment obtained by News13. David Carlos Rodriguez Jr., is facing 15 charges stemming from incidents between May 2018 and January 2019, according to the indictment. The indictment was filed on Dec. 27 in the United […]
WIS-TV
Dr. Baron Davis out as Richland Two Superintendent
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After an executive session held by the Richland County District Two school board, Dr. Baron Davis will no longer be the district’s superintendent. The decision came following an hours-long executive session, and despite the fact that Dr. Davis’ contract was not set to expire until 2026.
wpde.com
High-dosage tutoring poses potential solution to pandemic learning losses in Horry Co.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — From lower testing scores, to social barriers presented by virtual learning, it's unknown how long it could take before students rebound completely from the pandemic. As educators look to help students bounce back in the classroom, one thing they've been turning to...help from those...
wpde.com
Lake City residents may experience outage as city repairs water lines
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Water line repairs in Lake City Wednesday afternoon may result in some outages. City officials said some roads may experience low water pressure or a water outage. The roads include:. Valley Street. Acline Street. Sauls Street. E. Main Street. Church Street. Further updates will...
Second employee arrested in drug overdose death at SC care home
A second person has been arrested after an adult died at a South Carolina long-term care facility in September.
Drive-thru Narcan event scheduled in Kingstree Tuesday
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Community partners will hold a Narcan distribution event on Tuesday in Kingstree. According to Leslie Wright Counseling, 133 Americans die from opioid overdose every day. Leslie Wright Counseling is an addiction and mental counseling center based out of Kingstree. The office has partnered with Circle Park and Clarendon County Behavioral […]
Southbound Interstate 95 in Florence County back open after 3 tractor trailers involved in crash
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The southbound lanes of Interstate 95 at the West Palmetto Street interchange in Florence County have been reopened after an overnight crash involving three tractor-trailers, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The southbound lanes were shut down at exit 157, but reopened shortly after 8 a.m., according to SCDOT’s traffic-monitoring […]
WMBF
Mullins Police Department seeks help from neighboring agency amidst staffing issues
MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s not always easy to ask for help, but Mullins Police Department Captain Phil Mostowski knew it was the department’s only choice. The department has been dealing with staffing issues as there are not enough officers for patrol and those who are available are being overworked.
wpde.com
Collins Jollie Road home development to be discussed, voted on by Conway leaders
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Tuesday will be the first time leaders on Conway City Council will vote for or against a new development agreement that could bring more than 1,300 homes to the city. The Collins Jollie Road development dates back nearly four years. In 2019, a master plan...
wpde.com
2 dead, 4 hurt in Darlington County head-on crash: SCHP
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Highway Patrol was investigating a crash involving serious injuries just before 7 a.m. Tuesday morning in Darlington County, according to officials. The crash on Oates Highway near Pocket Road involved two vehicles. Cpl. David Jones said an F150 was traveling north and...
wpde.com
Lanes blocked as crews respond to vehicle on Hwy 31
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Lanes of traffic are blocked on Highway 31 Sunday morning as crews assist a vehicle in the media. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:35 a.m. to the area near Mile Marker 17 between Highway 501 and International Drive. No injuries have...
counton2.com
Public input meeting to discuss flood mitigation in Georgetown, Williamsburg
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Office of Resilience (SCOR) is inviting residents to learn more about a study seeking to alleviate flooding problems in Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties. The Hydrologic and Hydraulic Study is being conducted “to identify and propose alternatives to mitigate drainage and flooding problems.”...
Former SC lawmaker Arthur Ravenel Jr. dies at age 95
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former State Senator Arthur Ravenel Jr. died Monday at the age of 95, according to his family. He represented Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties in the State House from 1953 to 1958 and served as a state senator from 1981 to 1986. From 1987 to 1995, Ravenel served as a United […]
South Carolina City Among The 10 Most Miserable Cities In America
24/7 Wall St looked at nearly 400 cities around the country to determine which are the "most miserable."
wpde.com
2 displaced after crews battle house fire in Surfside Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A large fire broke out in Horry County Tuesday morning and two people were displaced. A camera with the South Carolina Dept. of Transportation showed smoke from the fire on Highway 17 Bypass near Highway 544. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at...
Comments / 2