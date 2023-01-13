Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
wearegreenbay.com
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay student wins regional theater competition, first in school history
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin-Green Bay (UWGB) student Chase Grabowski won first place at the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival last weekend. Grabowski’s reaction to the win was “complete and utter shock. I haven’t really processed the magnitude of it.”. He is...
wearegreenbay.com
Annual Winter Flight Fest brings family-friendly activities to EAA in City of Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The annual Winter Flight Fest is returning once again to the EAA Aviation Museum in Oshkosh. The day is designed to be for all ages and will have a series of family-friendly activities throughout the museum and at its Pioneer Airport facility. Activities Include building...
wearegreenbay.com
WAGE WAR bringing ‘The Manic Tour’ to Green Bay’s EPIC Event Center.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The EPIC Event Center in Green Bay just announced a new concert coming to the venue later this year. Coming this May, WAGE WAR is bringing the Manic Tour to the area with supporting acts nothing,nowhere, and Spite. WAGE WAR is a metal band...
wearegreenbay.com
Retro Eighth Coffee & Açaí offers organic coffee with nostalgic vibes
(WFRV) – There’s a new business on the Lakeshore and it will have you feeling nostalgic while getting some organic coffee, tea, açaí, and more. Owner, Aubry Hassemer visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at the space, vibe, and design of Retro Eighth Coffee & Açaí.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Grand Chute considers shutting down motel
11 will receive funds from the 24-hour donation drive for the first time. Child getting on school bus has a close call with car. The boy's parents provided the video to police on January 6. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next storm. Updated: 5 hours ago. A potent winter storm...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Forerunner: The Green Bay Correctional Institution
GREEN BAY – As the fate of the Green Bay Correctional Institution hangs in the balance, we take a look at its beginnings and long history in the community. After Wisconsin became a state in 1848, it established its first prison in Waupun to house adult men and women; the adult prison opened in 1851.
wisfarmer.com
The long road to Seymour, Wisconsin
Forty-five years ago, Bob and I followed his parents to Seymour Wisconsin where they had purchased a farm. It was quite an undertaking as the Manzke & Manzke partnership packed up their operation for this monumental move. Baby Rebecca was born in December 1976. We were asked to travel to...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton welcomes the first Slim Chickens restaurant in the state of Wisconsin
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in Appleton will now have an additional option to choose from when ordering chicken from a fast-food restaurant. Headquartered in Arkansas, Slim Chickens has migrated and made its way up to Wisconsin, making it the first of its kind in the state. Chad Sternitzky...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Extensive’ graffiti done to park in Oshkosh, police tipped that juveniles are the culprits
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are working to identify those who caused property damage to Red Arrow Park, the skateboard park and Pollock Pool. The Oshkosh Police Department says it is investigating multiple property damage complaints that happened at Red Arrow Park. The park is located at 850 North Westfield Street.
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh Restaurant week kicks off Thursday
(WFRV) – It’s your chance to try something or someplace new to eat or drink. Local 5 Live stopped at just one of the 33 participating restaurants taking part of Oshkosh Restaurant Week. Fox River Brewing Company is located at 1501 Arboretum Drive. Details from discoveroshkosh.com:. Oshkosh Restaurant...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton Mayor talks about new city staff members, interest in Amtrak railway
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford joined Local 5 News on Tuesday to talk about new city staff members, the wastewater treatment plant recovery process, and the city’s interest in an Amtrak railway line. Mayor Woodford says Kara Homan is the city’s new Community and...
wearegreenbay.com
WINTER STORM WATCH: Snow will bring out the shovels again
The chance for showers or a drizzly mix will end completely overnight into Wednesday, leaving mostly cloudy skies. The low tonight is below freezing at 29 degrees, so watch out for slippery spots as any leftover puddles and water will freeze over. Looking like a quiet and cloudy, but decent...
Residents displaced following Beaver Dam house fire
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A fire displaced the residents of a home in Beaver Dam Tuesday morning, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out at the home in the 500 block of Stone Street around 8:40 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they found smoke coming from the roof and on the second floor as well as...
Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl in Beaver Dam pleads not guilty
BEAVER DAM, Wis — A Fall River teen accused of stabbing and running over a girl in Beaver Dam last year pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a number of charges he faces, online court records show. Dylan Lenz, 17, faces felony charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, aggravated battery, first-degree reckless injury and hit and run involving great bodily harm....
wearegreenbay.com
Donate to The Salvation Army New Year campaign
(WFRV) – The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay needs your help – the Christmas champaign fell short this year but they are making a New Year donation very easy. Major Matt visited Local 5 Live along with Nicole Hanley with how you can help, where the funds go, and how important fundraisers like this are to the community.
wearegreenbay.com
High egg prices impacting shopper’s decisions in northeast Wisconsin
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Whether they are from a duck, chicken, organic, or commercially produced, the cost of eggs has increased significantly, with some places charging as high as $7. Shoppers are not happy with the prices egg retailers have hatched up. Green Bay native Marty Ochs was...
wapl.com
Car nearly hits child getting on school bus in Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office issues a warning after a car nearly hits a child getting on a school bus. Home surveillance footage shows the car running off the road and missing the bus before nearly hitting the child earlier this month. The child was not hurt.
WBAY Green Bay
Vandals damage property, leave graffiti throughout Oshkosh’s Red Arrow Park
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police are investigating vandalism throughout the city’s Red Arrow Park. Property was damaged and there was extensive graffiti in the skateboard park, Pollock Pool, and throughout the city park on N. Westfield St. Police have information that several juveniles were involved. Officers are working...
wearegreenbay.com
Lifetime Achievement Award from the Fox Cities Chamber
(WFRV) – The Fox Cities Chamber is handing out a prestigious honor to a local community member. Chamber President and CEO Becky Bartoszek stopped by Local 5 Live along with honoree Terry Timm with more on the Lifetime Achievement Awards and how you can still attend the celebration. The...
WBAY Green Bay
Firefighters fight flames at Manitowoc laundromat building
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews battled a fire at a building in Manitowoc Tuesday. At 7:50 a.m., Manitowoc Fire and Rescue responded to reports of smoke in the laundromat building at the corner of Washington and S 13th Streets. Flames could be seen at the roof line. The department says...
