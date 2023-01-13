ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

Calhoun County Tournament

By East Alabama Sports Today
Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 4 days ago

Calhoun County, AL – Here are the brackets for the Calhoun County Tournament that starts Friday at Jacksonville State

Related
Calhoun Journal

This Week’s Calhoun County Sports Schedule

Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Basketball Tournament and tournaments in Cherokee, Etowah and Talladega counties highlight the weekly high school schedule for teams in and around Calhoun County for the week of Jan. 16-21 Basketball Jan. 16 Ashville at Ragland Cedar Bluff at Gaylesville Cleburne County at Ranburne Randolph County at Clay Central Calhoun […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Seeing the Future for Piedmont’s Alex Odam

Piedmont, AL – Piedmont senior Alex Odam takes the same floor in the Calhoun County Tournament where the next four years of his sporting life lies By Joe Medley Leah Odam could see son Alex’s future, watching a big-screen video montage highlighting Jacksonville State players prior to Saturday’s game against visiting Jacksonville University. With Alex, a […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Commission Honors Top Athletes from Donoho

Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Commission met for their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, January 12th, 2023. Call To Order Fred Wilson – Present Danny Shears – Present Carolyn Henderson – Present Terry Howell – Present Lee Patterson – Present Invocation/Pledge Of Allegiance – Unanimously Approved Adopt Agenda – Unanimously Approved Elected Official/Department Head Comments – […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Gadsden man dead after crashing into tree in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Gadsden man Monday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Daniel I. Hodges, 29, died when the car he was driving on St. Clair County 22 left the roadway and hit a tree around 6: 10 p.m. Hodges was pronounced […]
GADSDEN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jayden Lewis, 4-star 2024 CB out of Alabama, announces 5 SEC teams among top 6

Jayden Lewis, a 4-star 2024 cornerback out of Anniston, Alabama has narrowed his list of possible teams to 6, and 5 hail from the SEC. Lewis is ranked the No. 25 cornerback in the country, and the No. 17 player in the state of Alabama. He listed Tennessee, Florida State, South Carolina, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Auburn among his top 6.
ANNISTON, AL
CBS 42

Human remains found in Talladega County creek

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating human remains that were found in Lincoln Monday morning. At approximately 9:55 a.m. Monday, the Lincoln Police Department was notified of human remains that were found in a creek near Blue Eye Springs Road in Lincoln. An investigation determined that the remains had been there for “an extended […]
LINCOLN, AL
wbrc.com

Huffman HS girl’s basketball coach collapses during game Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools confirm Huffman High School girl’s basketball coach Lin Slater collapsed and was transported to a local hospital Saturday. It happened near the end of the Huffman/Ramsay game. She has since been released from the hospital, according to BCS. Slater updated social media...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Joseph Goodman: Pain carries on long after young people die

There are no correct words when a young person dies. There are no right answers. There are no things or drugs or thoughts that will bring comfort or peace. Young people who die tragically do not die because it’s their time, or because it was God’s plan, or because it was meant to be. Jamea Harris of Birmingham was taken from this world by gun violence on Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa, and now her child will grow up without a mother, and Harris’ family will linger on, being chased always by grief.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL based Creedmoor Sports Promotes Brent Books to Director of Merchandising – Press Release

Anniston, AL – Creedmoor® Sports, a manufacturer and supplier of premium precision shooting equipment, has promoted Brent Books to Director of Merchandising. Books has been a key member of the team at Creedmoor Sports since joining the company over seven years ago and has been instrumental in building out the capabilities and robust product portfolio the […]
ANNISTON, AL
FOX8 News

University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WGHP) — A player on the University of Alabama men’s basketball team is being charged with capital murder. Darius Miles, a 21-year-old forward for the Crimson Tide, is facing a charge of capital murder and is being held without bond, according to Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office records Miles and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Two killed in Anniston shooting identified

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are dead following a shooting in Anniston on January 16. According to Anniston Police, 43-year-old Carlos Miller and 21-year-old Charrell Brown shot one another around 9:45 p.m. in the 5100 block of McClellan Boulevard. Officers found Miller, of Anniston, at the shooting scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Miss JSU 2023 Crowned

Jacksonville, AL – Per the JSU press department Lily Grace Vernon was crowned Miss JSU 2023 on Friday night during the annual pageant held at Leone Cole Auditorium. The secondary education major from Jacksonville will represent the university at the Miss Alabama pageant in late June. First runner-up was Lauren Kilgore – a vocal performance major from Moody, Ala. – who won the talent competition for singing “In My Dreams.” The Darby Angle Acts of Kindness Scholarship went to Ashanthe Gathers, a communication major from Villa Rica, Ga.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Troy Messenger

Troy University announces keynote speakers for John Lewis Leadership Conference

Troy University announced this weekend that Birmingham businessman and author Larry D. Thornton Sr. and Banks pastor Rev. Darryl Caldwell would be the keynote speakers for the upcoming John Robert Lewis Leadership Conference at the university. The 20th Annual John Lewis Leadership Conference is presented by Troy University and the...
TROY, AL
CBS 42

Inmate dies at Etowah County jail

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate at the Etowah County Detention Facility died Tuesday morning, the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office. The ECSO reports that the inmate, who was not named in the release but is from Michigan, was found unresponsive in their cell during a nighttime security check at approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday. The […]
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
