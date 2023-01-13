ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State


kotatv.com

Two new states to be added to South Dakota’s advantage program

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s Board of Regents voted to add two additional states to the Advantage program offered by the Rushmore State’s six public colleges. Wisconsin and Illinois students will now be offered in-state tuition rates by next fall thanks to the South Dakota Advantage program. The addition of the two states, according to the South Dakota Board of Regents, is to grow enrollment and lead to more graduates staying in South Dakota after graduation.
ILLINOIS STATE
KELOLAND TV

Good Samaritan consolidation sign of times for nursing homes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good Samaritan Society announced plans to consolidate nursing homes. As we told you yesterday, the Sioux Falls-based organization plans to operate in seven states instead of the twenty-two they currently serve. Good Sam will continue to operate in South Dakota and six surrounding states. The news comes as long-term care facilities all over the country struggle to stay open.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
hubcityradio.com

Senator Jean Hunhoff comment on the South Dakota economy

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has made her grocery sales tax cut a priority. District 18 Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton says the Governor will have to sell the plan. Hunhoff says the Appropriations Committee got an update last week on the states economic outlook. Hunhoff says the...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
gowatertown.net

2022 derecho caused $2.8 billion in damage

Crews are still working to clean up damage months after the May 2022 derecho, which swept a roughly 100-mile-wide wall of dust and winds over 100 mph across South Dakota. Mackenzie Huber with South Dakota Searchlight (southdakotasearchlight.com) reports the derecho damage has a multi-state price tag of $2.8 billion, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information’s newly updated list of billion-dollar disaster events.
WISCONSIN STATE
kotatv.com

Teacher shortages continue but there are future educators

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Fewer people are going into the teaching profession in South Dakota as the state currently ranks last in the nation when it comes to teacher pay, according to the National Education Association. Still, pay isn’t always the motivator for future teachers. “I wanted to be...
WYOMING STATE
kotatv.com

SD State lawmakers want ban on gender surgery, puberty blockers

PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota state lawmakers want to prevent children from being able to medically “transition” to the opposite sex, and give children subjected to such therapy the ability to sue providers later in life. Rep. Bethany Soye (R-Sioux Falls) introduced HB 1080 Tuesday morning. “Under the...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kscj.com

NOEM’S GROCERY TAX PROPOSAL INTRODUCED IN SD LEGISLATURE

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM’S PROPOSAL TO ELIMINATE THE SALES TAX ON GROCERIES HAS BEEN INTRODUCED IN THE STATE LEGISLATURE IN PIERRE. REPRESENTATIVE MARY FITZGERALD, AND SENATOR JOHN WIIK ANNOUNCED HB 1075, WHICH IF PASSED WILL DELIVER THE LARGEST TAX CUT IN SOUTH DAKOTA HISTORY. THE PROPOSAL WOULD PUT...
PIERRE, SD
KELOLAND TV

The reality of drag shows from two queens

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Across the country, state legislatures have been discussing bills that could place limitations on drag shows. In recent months there have been at least eight states considering these types of bills, including Nebraska. In South Dakota, drag shows became a hot topic in November...
BROOKINGS, SD
kotatv.com

Noem introduces bill to eliminate sales tax on groceries

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday, Gov. Kristi Noem, Rep. Mary Fitzgerald, and Sen. John Wiik introduced HB 1075, which will deliver the largest tax cut in South Dakota history by eliminating the sales tax on groceries. This proposal would put $102 million back into the pockets of South Dakotans. “I’ve...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Leaders needed to reconcile the races in South Dakota

In December of 1989, Gov. George Mickelson wrote to Lakota Times publisher Tim Giago asking for his help writing a proclamation that would declare a year of reconciliation between the races in South Dakota. In the letter, Mickelson noted that racial harmony in the nation had been helped along by the work of Martin Luther […] The post Leaders needed to reconcile the races in South Dakota appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
mitchellnow.com

Governor Noem’s food sales tax bill introduced on Tuesday

One Democrat legislator joined 11 Republicans in introducing a bill on Tuesday that would remove the state’s portion of the sales tax on food items. After opposing a similar measure last year, Governor Kristi Noem campaigned in her 2022 election to pass a bill to remove the state sales tax on food items.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Top SD legislators want to tighten out-of-state trips

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The two leaders of the Legislature’s Executive Board want to change how out-of-state travel and costs are approved for some South Dakota lawmakers. The proposal would give the board authority to approve or deny travel outside South Dakota for those legislators during the second year of their term if they’re term-limited.
HAWAII STATE
KELOLAND TV

Smithsonian exhibit makes its way across South Dakota

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A Smithsonian exhibit, The Crossroads, is making its way across South Dakota. Take a look back through history as you walk through this new exhibit at the Mead Museum. “It’s really all about your rural community, you know, our big question with the exhibit is...
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Snow accumulated on & south of I-90

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have a few flurries falling in northern South Dakota this morning. Once those clear out, we’ll stay pretty cloudy today. Highs will be stuck in the 20s for most of us, with a few 30s in the south. The wind should stay fairly light today.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Wiik, Fitzgerald selected to lead South Dakota GOP

PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota Republican Party’s Central Committee picked lawmakers John Wiik (R-Big Stone City) and Mary Fitzgerald (R-St. Onge) to lead the state’s party for at least the next two years. Both won handily against opponents who did not enter the race until this past...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

Increase in gun sales creates a new norm

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Until 2020, an average of about 13.5 million guns were sold in the United States however, this increased three years ago to 22 million. In 2021, South Dakota sold more than 90 thousand guns. Although South Dakota is considered small compared to other states by population, it was one of the top 5 for gun sales per-capita.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

