Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
Chance for snow near Nebraska and South Dakota border tonight and into late Wednesday
Campaign to renovate the Lead opera house after more than a couple decades. After a fire led the Lead opera house to close its curtains, plans to renovate the building are now in the works. South Dakota proposed a property tax relief bill for certain homeowners. Updated: 22 hours ago.
kotatv.com
Two new states to be added to South Dakota’s advantage program
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s Board of Regents voted to add two additional states to the Advantage program offered by the Rushmore State’s six public colleges. Wisconsin and Illinois students will now be offered in-state tuition rates by next fall thanks to the South Dakota Advantage program. The addition of the two states, according to the South Dakota Board of Regents, is to grow enrollment and lead to more graduates staying in South Dakota after graduation.
KELOLAND TV
Good Samaritan consolidation sign of times for nursing homes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good Samaritan Society announced plans to consolidate nursing homes. As we told you yesterday, the Sioux Falls-based organization plans to operate in seven states instead of the twenty-two they currently serve. Good Sam will continue to operate in South Dakota and six surrounding states. The news comes as long-term care facilities all over the country struggle to stay open.
hubcityradio.com
Senator Jean Hunhoff comment on the South Dakota economy
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has made her grocery sales tax cut a priority. District 18 Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton says the Governor will have to sell the plan. Hunhoff says the Appropriations Committee got an update last week on the states economic outlook. Hunhoff says the...
mykxlg.com
Flags at Half-Staff at State Capitol in Honor of Former Senator Richard M. Kelly
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, January 18, in honor of former state Senator Richard M. Kelly. He served in the South Dakota State Senate from 2002-2006. Funeral services for former...
gowatertown.net
2022 derecho caused $2.8 billion in damage
Crews are still working to clean up damage months after the May 2022 derecho, which swept a roughly 100-mile-wide wall of dust and winds over 100 mph across South Dakota. Mackenzie Huber with South Dakota Searchlight (southdakotasearchlight.com) reports the derecho damage has a multi-state price tag of $2.8 billion, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information’s newly updated list of billion-dollar disaster events.
kotatv.com
Teacher shortages continue but there are future educators
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Fewer people are going into the teaching profession in South Dakota as the state currently ranks last in the nation when it comes to teacher pay, according to the National Education Association. Still, pay isn’t always the motivator for future teachers. “I wanted to be...
kotatv.com
SD State lawmakers want ban on gender surgery, puberty blockers
PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota state lawmakers want to prevent children from being able to medically “transition” to the opposite sex, and give children subjected to such therapy the ability to sue providers later in life. Rep. Bethany Soye (R-Sioux Falls) introduced HB 1080 Tuesday morning. “Under the...
kscj.com
NOEM’S GROCERY TAX PROPOSAL INTRODUCED IN SD LEGISLATURE
SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM’S PROPOSAL TO ELIMINATE THE SALES TAX ON GROCERIES HAS BEEN INTRODUCED IN THE STATE LEGISLATURE IN PIERRE. REPRESENTATIVE MARY FITZGERALD, AND SENATOR JOHN WIIK ANNOUNCED HB 1075, WHICH IF PASSED WILL DELIVER THE LARGEST TAX CUT IN SOUTH DAKOTA HISTORY. THE PROPOSAL WOULD PUT...
KELOLAND TV
The reality of drag shows from two queens
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Across the country, state legislatures have been discussing bills that could place limitations on drag shows. In recent months there have been at least eight states considering these types of bills, including Nebraska. In South Dakota, drag shows became a hot topic in November...
kotatv.com
Noem introduces bill to eliminate sales tax on groceries
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday, Gov. Kristi Noem, Rep. Mary Fitzgerald, and Sen. John Wiik introduced HB 1075, which will deliver the largest tax cut in South Dakota history by eliminating the sales tax on groceries. This proposal would put $102 million back into the pockets of South Dakotans. “I’ve...
Leaders needed to reconcile the races in South Dakota
In December of 1989, Gov. George Mickelson wrote to Lakota Times publisher Tim Giago asking for his help writing a proclamation that would declare a year of reconciliation between the races in South Dakota. In the letter, Mickelson noted that racial harmony in the nation had been helped along by the work of Martin Luther […] The post Leaders needed to reconcile the races in South Dakota appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KEVN
South Dakota proposed property tax relief bill for certain home owners
South Dakota's six public colleges will offer in-state tuition rates to students from Illinois and Wisconsin next fall. Campaign to renovate the Lead opera house after more than a couple decades. Updated: 6 hours ago. After a fire led the Lead opera house to close its curtains, plans to renovate...
Unlike North Dakota, South Dakota Does Not Have a REAL ID Website - To Get a Gold Star Driver's License by May 7 2025
Unlike North Dakota, South Dakota does not have a special website helping its residents focus on getting a REAL ID driver's license by the deadline of May 7, 2025. That is when you will need a gold star in the upper right-hand corner of the license.
mitchellnow.com
Governor Noem’s food sales tax bill introduced on Tuesday
One Democrat legislator joined 11 Republicans in introducing a bill on Tuesday that would remove the state’s portion of the sales tax on food items. After opposing a similar measure last year, Governor Kristi Noem campaigned in her 2022 election to pass a bill to remove the state sales tax on food items.
KELOLAND TV
Top SD legislators want to tighten out-of-state trips
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The two leaders of the Legislature’s Executive Board want to change how out-of-state travel and costs are approved for some South Dakota lawmakers. The proposal would give the board authority to approve or deny travel outside South Dakota for those legislators during the second year of their term if they’re term-limited.
KELOLAND TV
Smithsonian exhibit makes its way across South Dakota
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A Smithsonian exhibit, The Crossroads, is making its way across South Dakota. Take a look back through history as you walk through this new exhibit at the Mead Museum. “It’s really all about your rural community, you know, our big question with the exhibit is...
dakotanewsnow.com
Snow accumulated on & south of I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have a few flurries falling in northern South Dakota this morning. Once those clear out, we’ll stay pretty cloudy today. Highs will be stuck in the 20s for most of us, with a few 30s in the south. The wind should stay fairly light today.
dakotanewsnow.com
Wiik, Fitzgerald selected to lead South Dakota GOP
PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota Republican Party’s Central Committee picked lawmakers John Wiik (R-Big Stone City) and Mary Fitzgerald (R-St. Onge) to lead the state’s party for at least the next two years. Both won handily against opponents who did not enter the race until this past...
kotatv.com
Increase in gun sales creates a new norm
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Until 2020, an average of about 13.5 million guns were sold in the United States however, this increased three years ago to 22 million. In 2021, South Dakota sold more than 90 thousand guns. Although South Dakota is considered small compared to other states by population, it was one of the top 5 for gun sales per-capita.
Comments / 2