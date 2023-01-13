The Black Reel Awards — also known as “The Bolts” — are an annual awards ceremony hosted by the Foundation for the Augmentation of African Americans in Film (FAAAF) recognizing the “excellence of African Americans and the cinematic achievements of the African diaspora in the global film industry.” The 23rd annual ceremony, presented in partnership with idobi Radio, will take place on Feb. 6, 2023.

