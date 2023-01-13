ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Songwriters Hall of Fame Unveils 2023 Class: Sade, Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, More

Sade Adu, Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Electric Light Orchestra mastermind Jeff Lynne, Alanis Morrisette collaborator Glen Ballard, New Jack Swing icon Teddy Riley and Taylor Swift collaborator Liz Rose will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame at the organization’s 52nd annual Induction and Awards Gala. The event is scheduled for Thursday, June 15, at its longtime home, the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.
Angela Bassett, Kerry Washington, Effie T. Brown and Debra Martin Chase Named Special Honorees at 2023 Black Reel Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

The Black Reel Awards — also known as “The Bolts” — are an annual awards ceremony hosted by the Foundation for the Augmentation of African Americans in Film (FAAAF) recognizing the “excellence of African Americans and the cinematic achievements of the African diaspora in the global film industry.” The 23rd annual ceremony, presented in partnership with idobi Radio, will take place on Feb. 6, 2023.

