Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Songwriters Hall of Fame Unveils 2023 Class: Sade, Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, More
Sade Adu, Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Electric Light Orchestra mastermind Jeff Lynne, Alanis Morrisette collaborator Glen Ballard, New Jack Swing icon Teddy Riley and Taylor Swift collaborator Liz Rose will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame at the organization’s 52nd annual Induction and Awards Gala. The event is scheduled for Thursday, June 15, at its longtime home, the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.
SFGate
Fall Out Boy Signs With Fueled by Ramen-Elektra, Announces New Album ‘So Much (for) Stardust’
The announcement comes with the release of single “Love From the Other Side,” which Fall Out Boy will perform on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Wednesday night. The band also released a music video for the song, directed by David Braun and Open the Portal. More from Variety.
SFGate
‘Anti-Hero’ Becomes Taylor Swift’s Longest-Running No. 1 Single, With Eight Weeks on Top
“Anti-Hero” has officially become Taylor Swift’s biggest single to date by at least one metric: It’s topped the Billboard Hot 100 now for eight non-consecutive weeks. That’s one more than the seven weeks her previous leader in that ranking, “Blank Space,” managed back in 2014-15.
SFGate
Angela Bassett, Kerry Washington, Effie T. Brown and Debra Martin Chase Named Special Honorees at 2023 Black Reel Awards (EXCLUSIVE)
The Black Reel Awards — also known as “The Bolts” — are an annual awards ceremony hosted by the Foundation for the Augmentation of African Americans in Film (FAAAF) recognizing the “excellence of African Americans and the cinematic achievements of the African diaspora in the global film industry.” The 23rd annual ceremony, presented in partnership with idobi Radio, will take place on Feb. 6, 2023.
Comments / 0